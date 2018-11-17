UTA
Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Celtics 98-86

BOSTON (AP) Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and six assists, bouncing back from one of his worst performances of the season and leading the Utah Jazz to a 98-86 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Ricky Rubio scored 20 points for Utah, which beat Boston for the second time in eight days and swept the season series. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Favors finished with 10 points and eight boards.

Mitchell took 35 shots and did not record an assist in Friday night's 113-107 loss at Philadelphia. He was far more efficient against Boston, going 10 for 21 from the field and 3 for 4 at the free-throw line.

Boston scored its fewest points since a 93-90 loss at Orlando on Oct. 22.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points for the Celtics, who had won two in a row. Jayson Tatum finished with 10, but no other player scored in double figures for Boston.

The Celtics were just 8 for 26 from the field in the third quarter. They had to play much of the period without Irving, who fouled Mitchell on a 3-pointer with 5:40 left. Mitchell made all three from the line to put Utah up 68-55, and then Irving picked up his fifth foul just 28 seconds later.

Irving returned in the fourth, but Boston was unable to catch up. Mitchell blocked a dunk attempt by Gordon Hayward and Utah took it the other way for an alley-oop dunk by Favors from Geoges Niang to put the Jazz up 83-64 with 9:07 left to play.

Utah ended a two-game losing streak, which started with a 118-68 loss at Dallas on Wednesday.

In the second quarter, Irving caught Rubio on a crossover dribble, giving himself a wide-open look at a 3-pointer that got the Celtics within 49-45 with 33 seconds left in the half. There was a brief confrontation at midcourt that led to technical fouls on Boston's Marcus Smart and Utah's Joe Ingles.

Jazz: Led 50-45 at halftime despite going 4 for 11 from the foul line in the first half. ... Dante Exum had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Celtics: Irving picked up his third foul with 2:59 left in the second quarter.

Jazz: Close out a five-game trip at the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Celtics: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Points 98 86
Field Goals 35-78 (44.9%) 35-91 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 11-38 (28.9%) 5-33 (15.2%)
Free Throws 17-27 (63.0%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 63
Offensive 7 17
Defensive 38 34
Team 10 12
Assists 23 16
Steals 11 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 1 1
D. Mitchell SG 45
28 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
K. Irving PG 11
20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Jazz 8-8 2921272198
home team logo Celtics 9-7 2025172486
away team logo Jazz 8-8 107.3 PPG 42.2 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 9-7 106.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.9 APG
D. Mitchell SG 21.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.0 APG 40.8 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.9 APG 50.0 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 28 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
K. Irving PG 20 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 35 28 3 6 3 1 3 2 10/21 5/12 3/4 0 3 44 +15
R. Rubio 28 20 4 2 3 0 1 2 6/13 2/4 6/7 0 4 30 +14
R. Gobert 30 12 9 3 2 1 1 3 4/5 0/0 4/6 4 5 29 +16
D. Favors 23 10 8 1 1 1 0 1 4/6 0/1 2/6 1 7 22 +4
J. Ingles 30 7 3 6 0 0 3 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 3 19 +8
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Exum 20 10 7 3 0 0 2 1 4/8 1/2 1/2 1 6 21 -2
J. Crowder 27 5 4 1 1 0 0 4 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 4 12 +19
R. O'Neale 19 3 7 0 0 1 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 6 9 0
A. Burks 12 2 0 0 1 0 2 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 +14
G. Niang 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 0 3 -16
E. Udoh 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -6
G. Allen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -6
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 45 23 11 4 14 23 35/78 11/38 17/27 7 38 190 +60
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 30 20 8 1 2 0 1 5 8/16 1/2 3/5 2 6 31 -10
J. Tatum 23 10 7 0 0 0 2 0 5/11 0/2 0/0 1 6 15 -13
A. Horford 21 9 6 2 1 2 3 2 4/7 1/4 0/0 2 4 19 -13
G. Hayward 26 7 4 3 2 0 3 0 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 3 16 -11
J. Brown 24 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/9 1/6 0/0 2 1 8 -7
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Yabusele 8 9 2 0 2 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 4/4 1 1 13 +5
D. Theis 12 7 2 0 0 0 0 4 3/4 0/0 1/4 2 0 9 +5
A. Baynes 14 5 5 1 1 1 1 3 2/5 1/1 0/0 3 2 13 -4
M. Smart 16 5 2 3 1 1 1 2 2/4 0/1 1/1 0 2 14 -13
T. Rozier 20 4 7 3 0 0 1 1 2/9 0/6 0/3 1 6 16 +4
M. Morris 19 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/7 0/4 1/2 1 1 6 -11
B. Wanamaker 8 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +5
S. Ojeleye 12 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 1 5 +3
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 86 51 16 11 4 14 22 35/91 5/33 11/20 17 34 170 -60
