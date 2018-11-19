DEN
Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe lead Bucks past Nuggets, 104-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Eric Bledsoe added 22, including two late 3-pointers, as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to down the Denver Nuggets 104-98 on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which came from 22 down in the first half to beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Bucks swept the two-game season series against the Nuggets for the first time since 2009-10.

Jamal Murray had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which has lost six of its last seven games. Nikola Jokic had 20 points and Malik Beasley chipped in with 12 points off the bench.

The Bucks led 78-77 heading to fourth quarter. The teams exchanged leads until Milwaukee went on a late 8-0 run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Bledsoe. Denver pulled within two points with less than a minute left on Jokic's 3 but Khris Middleton, who had been 0 for 7 from deep, answered with a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 103-98 with 27 seconds left.

After trailing by 10 to start the third quarter, the Bucks grabbed the lead late in the period on a slam dunk by Antetokounmpo.

Denver used a 17-4 to start the second quarter to build a 17-point lead and held a 56-46 advantage at the half. Milwaukee closed the half on a 10-3 run, capped by Brook Lopez's 3-pointer.

The Nuggets led 29-25 after the first quarter, sparked by nine points from Gary Harris.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Shot 6 of 21 from 3-point range in the first half. .With 11 first-half points, Murray was the lone Denver player to reach double figures, although all nine players who saw action scored. ... Coach Michael Malone was whistled for a technical foul in the third quarter after arguing an offensive foul call on Juancho Hernangomez.

Bucks: Lopez had seven first-quarter rebounds. He entered the game averaging 3.3 rebounds. .Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined to shoot 1 for 14 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
51.2 Field Goal % 55.5
51.2 Three Point % 54.5
82.1 Free Throw % 67.2
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:00
  Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:05
  Gary Harris missed jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Team rebound 0:15
  Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez 0:15
  Personal foul on Nikola Jokic 0:18
  Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez 0:22
Team Stats
Points 98 104
Field Goals 40-94 (42.6%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 12-41 (29.3%) 11-36 (30.6%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 53 61
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 30 38
Team 10 10
Assists 30 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
J. Murray PG 27
17 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 10-7 2927212198
home team logo Bucks 12-4 25213226104
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 10-7 111.3 PPG 46.9 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Bucks 12-4 121.1 PPG 51.3 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 17.6 PPG 10.3 RPG 7.0 APG 51.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.6 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.5 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 20 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29 PTS 12 REB 6 AST
42.6 FG% 45.5
29.3 3PT FG% 30.6
66.7 FT% 59.1
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
J. Hernangomez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 32 20 5 5 1 0 3 1 8/18 3/8 1/1 3 2 33 -16
J. Murray 36 17 8 9 0 1 5 3 7/14 2/5 1/2 2 6 39 -8
G. Harris 34 14 0 6 1 0 2 3 6/16 2/6 0/0 0 0 25 -12
P. Millsap 28 8 9 2 1 1 1 3 3/9 0/4 2/2 2 7 22 -10
J. Hernangomez 29 6 7 0 1 0 1 5 2/10 1/5 1/1 3 4 13 -6
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Morris
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 22 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 4/7 4/7 0/0 0 4 21 -1
M. Morris 25 10 3 4 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/2 0/0 0 3 20 +8
T. Lyles 15 6 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/4 0/1 0 2 9 +5
M. Plumlee 15 5 5 1 0 2 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 2 12 +10
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 98 43 30 5 4 16 20 40/94 12/41 6/9 13 30 194 -30
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 39 29 12 6 2 0 4 3 13/25 0/6 3/6 3 9 51 +11
E. Bledsoe 35 23 5 5 3 0 4 1 8/10 3/4 4/9 2 3 37 +7
M. Brogdon 30 13 8 3 0 0 3 0 5/11 1/2 2/3 1 7 24 0
K. Middleton 36 13 6 5 2 0 0 2 4/15 1/8 4/4 1 5 31 +6
B. Lopez 33 8 10 0 0 3 1 3 3/10 2/7 0/0 1 9 20 +13
Bench
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
S. Brown
T. Maker
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 18 8 4 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 2/2 0/0 2 2 11 +3
P. Connaughton 17 5 3 2 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 2 12 +3
T. Snell 18 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 1 4 0
S. Brown 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 0 3 -2
T. Maker 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -11
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 104 51 21 7 3 14 16 40/88 11/36 13/22 13 38 193 +30
NBA Scores