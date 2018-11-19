Pacers hit all right notes in 121-94 blowout over Jazz
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 121-94 on Monday night.
Sabonis had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Indiana won its third straight - this one without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who sat out with a sore right knee.
Ricky Rubio matched his season high with 28 points to lead Utah, which has lost three of four and looked weary on the final night of a five-game trip. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a game that wasn't close after the first quarter.
Utah coach Quin Snyder pulled his starters midway through the fourth.
Indiana used an 11-2 spurt to take a 19-12 lead and scored the first seven points of the second quarter to make it 39-19.
When Rubio warmed up, the Jazz came back. The Spaniard scored 14 straight points for his team during one stretch, and Joe Ingles' 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 47-41.
Indiana answered with four straight points, closed the half with a 57-47 lead and started the second half on a 9-0 run to make it 71-53.
Rubio responded again by scoring 10 of Utah's 12 points during a four-minute stretch in the third quarter. That made it a 12-point game, but Utah never got closer.
Myles Turner had 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks for the Pacers.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Went 2-3 on the trip. ... Gobert has 15 double-doubles this season and went 5 of 8 from the field after starting the night with the top field-goal percentage (70.2) in the NBA. ... Rubio was 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. ... Jae Crowder scored 14 points and was the only other Utah player in double figures. ... Ingles played in his 239th consecutive games, the second-longest active streak. ... The Jazz finished with 18 turnovers.
Pacers: Have won four of five and improved to 3-4 against Western Conference teams. ... Tyreke Evans made his first start with Indiana and had eight points and five assists in place of Oladipo. ... Bogdanovic went 3 of 4 on 3s. ... Rookie Aaron Holiday scored 19 points while Thaddeus Young and Doug McDermott each had 12.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Plays its only home game in a 13-day stretch when Sacramento comes to town Wednesday.
Pacers: Will try to extend their winning streak Wednesday in Charlotte.
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|121
|Field Goals
|36-74 (48.6%)
|49-93 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|52
|Offensive
|3
|11
|Defensive
|33
|33
|Team
|5
|8
|Assists
|26
|35
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|11
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|9
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|R. Rubio PG
|11.4 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|6.6 APG
|35.2 FG%
|
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|14.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Rubio PG
|28 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.6
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Rubio
|27
|28
|4
|6
|3
|1
|4
|3
|10/13
|5/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|44
|+1
|R. Gobert
|25
|12
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|10
|24
|-18
|D. Mitchell
|32
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|8
|-19
|D. Favors
|26
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|6
|14
|-5
|J. Ingles
|28
|5
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Crowder
|25
|14
|5
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|29
|-23
|G. Allen
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-3
|A. Burks
|11
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|-5
|E. Udoh
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|-4
|R. O'Neale
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|6
|-25
|D. Exum
|18
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|14
|-21
|R. Neto
|9
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|-10
|T. Sefolosha
|11
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Niang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cavanaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|94
|36
|26
|6
|11
|18
|18
|36/74
|11/25
|11/16
|3
|33
|181
|-135
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Bogdanovic
|30
|21
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9/14
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|27
|+11
|T. Young
|29
|12
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|19
|+17
|M. Turner
|26
|12
|6
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|5
|29
|+16
|D. Collison
|26
|9
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|30
|+14
|T. Evans
|27
|8
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/12
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|23
|+17
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Sabonis
|26
|19
|9
|9
|2
|0
|4
|2
|7/9
|2/2
|3/6
|1
|8
|44
|+16
|A. Holiday
|21
|19
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/10
|2/4
|3/5
|0
|7
|28
|+13
|D. McDermott
|20
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/6
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|0
|14
|+10
|C. Joseph
|24
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|20
|+17
|T. Leaf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|+2
|K. O'Quinn
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|6
|+2
|D. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sumner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Anigbogu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|121
|44
|35
|13
|3
|9
|17
|49/93
|12/25
|11/17
|11
|33
|242
|+135