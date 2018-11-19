INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 121-94 on Monday night.

Sabonis had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Indiana won its third straight - this one without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who sat out with a sore right knee.

Ricky Rubio matched his season high with 28 points to lead Utah, which has lost three of four and looked weary on the final night of a five-game trip. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a game that wasn't close after the first quarter.

Utah coach Quin Snyder pulled his starters midway through the fourth.

Indiana used an 11-2 spurt to take a 19-12 lead and scored the first seven points of the second quarter to make it 39-19.

When Rubio warmed up, the Jazz came back. The Spaniard scored 14 straight points for his team during one stretch, and Joe Ingles' 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 47-41.

Indiana answered with four straight points, closed the half with a 57-47 lead and started the second half on a 9-0 run to make it 71-53.

Rubio responded again by scoring 10 of Utah's 12 points during a four-minute stretch in the third quarter. That made it a 12-point game, but Utah never got closer.

Myles Turner had 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks for the Pacers.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Went 2-3 on the trip. ... Gobert has 15 double-doubles this season and went 5 of 8 from the field after starting the night with the top field-goal percentage (70.2) in the NBA. ... Rubio was 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. ... Jae Crowder scored 14 points and was the only other Utah player in double figures. ... Ingles played in his 239th consecutive games, the second-longest active streak. ... The Jazz finished with 18 turnovers.

Pacers: Have won four of five and improved to 3-4 against Western Conference teams. ... Tyreke Evans made his first start with Indiana and had eight points and five assists in place of Oladipo. ... Bogdanovic went 3 of 4 on 3s. ... Rookie Aaron Holiday scored 19 points while Thaddeus Young and Doug McDermott each had 12.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Plays its only home game in a 13-day stretch when Sacramento comes to town Wednesday.

Pacers: Will try to extend their winning streak Wednesday in Charlotte.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.