Cauley-Stein scores 23 as Kings outlast Jazz 119-110

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein scored 23 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 119-110 on Wednesday night.

At a time in the game when previous Kings teams would wilt, this Sacramento squad outhustled, outmuscled and outshot the Jazz in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining to finish a 16-1 run that turned a two-point game into a 105-88 lead.

Just when Sacramento looked to be in total control, the Jazz mustered a last-gasp rally. Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points in less than 3 1/2 minutes to bring Utah to 114-110.

Bjelica, who had 18 points, converted a three-point play and Iman Sumpert made two free throws to finish off the Jazz, who have lost four of five.

De'Aaron Fox added 17 points and 13 assists for the Kings, who snapped a six-game losing streak to Utah.

Mitchell scored 35 points and awakened the Jazz, who seemed to be slogging through the game until their late surge. Jae Crowder added 16 for Utah.

The Kings, quicker to loose balls and crisp on their offensive sets, led by as many as 15 in the first half.

Ricky Rubio missed his first seven shots and then suddenly made three in a row in the third quarter. His last shot - a floating 19-foot jumper - gave the Jazz their first lead since the opening moments at 72-71.

The Kings quickly regained the lead but couldn't extend their advantage to double digits until Fox got into the lane on back-to-back possessions for tough floaters that started the Kings' surge in the final period.

GOING THE DISTANCE

''Just keep running is the biggest thing for us. Don't stop,'' Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said before the game. ''By the end of the game we're able to run teams down. It's opening up transition shots.'' The Kings outscored the Jazz in fast-break points 14-9.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento's offense seemed one step ahead of the scrambling Utah defense all night and shot 53 percent from the field and 44 percent on 3-pointers. ... Bogdanovich has scored in double figures in five straight games. He missed the first 10 games of the season.

Jazz: After Crowder made a 3-pointer while getting fouled, he rested on his back for a bit and got high-fives from several delighted fans in the front row. ... Utah never led by more than two after Rudy Gobert started the game with a dunk. Gobert finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. ... The Jazz shot 12 for 39 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening.

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
48.7 Field Goal % 69.4
48.9 Three Point % 70.0
69.2 Free Throw % 59.8
  Lost ball turnover 0:02
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Iman Shumpert 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:02
  Team rebound 0:08
  Ricky Rubio missed free throw 0:08
  Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein 0:08
+ 1 Iman Shumpert made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Iman Shumpert made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Joe Ingles 0:08
  Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox 0:19
  Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
Team Stats
Points 119 110
Field Goals 47-89 (52.8%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 12-39 (30.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 52 54
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 40 34
Team 4 8
Assists 27 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 30 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
17 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
35 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 10-8 34262435119
home team logo Jazz 8-10 23312927110
O/U 222.5, UTA -9.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 222.5, UTA -9.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 10-8 113.9 PPG 45.5 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Jazz 8-10 106.0 PPG 42 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
W. Cauley-Stein C 14.9 PPG 8.6 RPG 2.4 APG 52.9 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 20.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.9 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Cauley-Stein C 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
D. Mitchell SG 35 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
52.8 FG% 43.2
44.0 3PT FG% 30.8
73.7 FT% 71.0
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
B. Hield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 34 23 7 1 2 0 0 6 11/15 0/0 1/4 0 7 34 +7
N. Bjelica 24 18 7 2 0 1 2 4 7/9 3/3 1/1 3 4 28 +3
D. Fox 36 17 7 13 0 0 2 2 6/14 1/3 4/5 1 6 48 +12
I. Shumpert 29 12 3 2 1 1 0 5 4/6 2/3 2/2 1 2 21 +3
B. Hield 29 10 7 4 0 0 3 3 4/12 2/5 0/0 0 7 22 +12
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
F. Mason III
H. Giles
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 30 18 5 4 0 0 1 4 7/19 3/9 1/1 1 4 30 +1
M. Bagley III 27 11 6 0 2 2 1 3 5/9 0/0 1/2 0 6 20 +10
J. Jackson 15 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 2 9 +3
F. Mason III 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -3
H. Giles 7 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 3 -3
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 48 27 5 4 11 30 47/89 11/25 14/19 8 40 219 +45
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 32 35 2 3 0 1 1 5 13/23 4/9 5/5 0 2 43 -8
R. Rubio 29 13 3 7 1 1 1 2 4/15 3/7 2/3 0 3 31 -4
R. Gobert 34 13 15 1 1 2 0 2 4/7 0/0 5/8 4 11 33 -2
J. Ingles 37 12 3 7 2 0 3 4 3/9 2/7 4/7 0 3 28 -2
D. Favors 21 8 12 1 1 2 3 2 4/7 0/2 0/0 7 5 22 -17
Bench
J. Crowder
A. Burks
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 36 16 5 1 1 1 1 1 5/14 2/10 4/6 0 5 24 -4
A. Burks 16 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 9 -2
D. Exum 14 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 4 -4
R. O'Neale 14 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 8 +1
R. Neto 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 46 21 7 7 10 21 38/88 12/39 22/31 12 34 202 -45
NBA Scores