SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein scored 23 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 119-110 on Wednesday night.

At a time in the game when previous Kings teams would wilt, this Sacramento squad outhustled, outmuscled and outshot the Jazz in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining to finish a 16-1 run that turned a two-point game into a 105-88 lead.

Just when Sacramento looked to be in total control, the Jazz mustered a last-gasp rally. Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points in less than 3 1/2 minutes to bring Utah to 114-110.

Bjelica, who had 18 points, converted a three-point play and Iman Sumpert made two free throws to finish off the Jazz, who have lost four of five.

De'Aaron Fox added 17 points and 13 assists for the Kings, who snapped a six-game losing streak to Utah.

Mitchell scored 35 points and awakened the Jazz, who seemed to be slogging through the game until their late surge. Jae Crowder added 16 for Utah.

The Kings, quicker to loose balls and crisp on their offensive sets, led by as many as 15 in the first half.

Ricky Rubio missed his first seven shots and then suddenly made three in a row in the third quarter. His last shot - a floating 19-foot jumper - gave the Jazz their first lead since the opening moments at 72-71.

The Kings quickly regained the lead but couldn't extend their advantage to double digits until Fox got into the lane on back-to-back possessions for tough floaters that started the Kings' surge in the final period.

GOING THE DISTANCE

''Just keep running is the biggest thing for us. Don't stop,'' Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said before the game. ''By the end of the game we're able to run teams down. It's opening up transition shots.'' The Kings outscored the Jazz in fast-break points 14-9.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento's offense seemed one step ahead of the scrambling Utah defense all night and shot 53 percent from the field and 44 percent on 3-pointers. ... Bogdanovich has scored in double figures in five straight games. He missed the first 10 games of the season.

Jazz: After Crowder made a 3-pointer while getting fouled, he rested on his back for a bit and got high-fives from several delighted fans in the front row. ... Utah never led by more than two after Rudy Gobert started the game with a dunk. Gobert finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. ... The Jazz shot 12 for 39 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening.

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

