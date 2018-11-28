Lamb, Zeller lift Hornets past Hawks 108-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points, Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a loss to Atlanta with a 108-94 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.
The Hawks topped the Hornets 124-123 on Sunday night at home when John Collins blocked Kemba Walker's shot at the buzzer. But this one wasn't close.
Charlotte (11-10) limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting from the field to move back above .500 on the season and improve to 8-3 at home.
Hornets star Kemba Walker, who came in averaging 27.9 points per game, finished with 19 points while battling through an off shooting night. He was 6 of 19 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line.
Trae Young had 18 points for the Hawks, who were coming off a 115-113 win at Miami on Tuesday night.
TIP INS
Hawks: Opened by making four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc but finished the game 11 of 44. ... In the fourth quarter, the rookie Young pulled one over on Tony Parker when he stripped the ball away on a drive and then threw it off Parker's leg as he was going out of bounds.
Hornets: Malik Monk left in the second half with a quad contusion. ... Frank Kaminsky continued to see extensive minutes off the bench ahead of Willy Hernangomez. Kaminsky finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.
Hornets: Host Jazz on Friday night.
---
|+ 2
|Justin Anderson made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter
|0:18
|Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Justin Anderson
|0:19
|+ 2
|Justin Anderson made layup, assist by Daniel Hamilton
|0:34
|+ 2
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made dunk, assist by Dwayne Bacon
|0:45
|+ 2
|Daniel Hamilton made driving layup
|1:00
|+ 2
|Devonte' Graham made driving layup
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre' Bembry
|1:30
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|1:51
|Justin Anderson missed dunk
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|108
|Field Goals
|32-93 (34.4%)
|38-83 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-44 (25.0%)
|4-20 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|28-37 (75.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|56
|Offensive
|16
|5
|Defensive
|38
|39
|Team
|8
|12
|Assists
|20
|20
|Steals
|11
|15
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|25
|21
|Technicals
|2
|0
|
|34.4
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|75.7
|
|T. Young
|28
|18
|3
|4
|2
|1
|5
|1
|7/19
|3/9
|1/1
|1
|2
|27
|-6
|T. Waller-Prince
|20
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|18
|-5
|K. Huerter
|33
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|3
|23
|-1
|D. Dedmon
|20
|9
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|5
|18
|+1
|J. Collins
|31
|9
|10
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/10
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|8
|25
|-6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Anderson
|16
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|4
|21
|-8
|K. Bazemore
|24
|8
|5
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0/10
|0/6
|8/10
|2
|3
|22
|-14
|D. Bembry
|25
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/8
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|5
|12
|-16
|O. Spellman
|21
|4
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|3
|13
|-13
|V. Carter
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|D. Hamilton
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|+3
|M. Plumlee
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|+4
|J. Lin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Len
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Poythress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|94
|54
|20
|11
|8
|19
|25
|32/93
|11/44
|19/22
|16
|38
|188
|-70
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Lamb
|31
|22
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6/12
|1/2
|9/9
|0
|5
|28
|+5
|K. Walker
|33
|19
|4
|3
|4
|1
|3
|3
|6/19
|1/6
|6/10
|0
|4
|31
|+8
|C. Zeller
|23
|19
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|2
|27
|-2
|N. Batum
|33
|13
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|5
|26
|+8
|M. Williams
|21
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|6
|7
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Bridges
|20
|9
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|2
|18
|+10
|F. Kaminsky
|19
|8
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|6
|18
|+19
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|15
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|18
|+8
|T. Parker
|19
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|10
|+15
|D. Graham
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|M. Monk
|7
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|+4
|W. Hernangomez
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|D. Bacon
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+2
|B. Biyombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|108
|44
|20
|15
|5
|14
|21
|38/83
|4/20
|28/37
|5
|39
|198
|+70