Lamb, Zeller lift Hornets past Hawks 108-94

  • Nov 28, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points, Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a loss to Atlanta with a 108-94 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Hawks topped the Hornets 124-123 on Sunday night at home when John Collins blocked Kemba Walker's shot at the buzzer. But this one wasn't close.

Charlotte (11-10) limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting from the field to move back above .500 on the season and improve to 8-3 at home.

Hornets star Kemba Walker, who came in averaging 27.9 points per game, finished with 19 points while battling through an off shooting night. He was 6 of 19 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line.

Trae Young had 18 points for the Hawks, who were coming off a 115-113 win at Miami on Tuesday night.

TIP INS

Hawks: Opened by making four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc but finished the game 11 of 44. ... In the fourth quarter, the rookie Young pulled one over on Tony Parker when he stripped the ball away on a drive and then threw it off Parker's leg as he was going out of bounds.

Hornets: Malik Monk left in the second half with a quad contusion. ... Frank Kaminsky continued to see extensive minutes off the bench ahead of Willy Hernangomez. Kaminsky finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.

Hornets: Host Jazz on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
38.3 Field Goal % 44.3
38.3 Three Point % 44.5
83.3 Free Throw % 84.1
+ 2 Justin Anderson made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 0:18
  Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Justin Anderson 0:19
+ 2 Justin Anderson made layup, assist by Daniel Hamilton 0:34
+ 2 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made dunk, assist by Dwayne Bacon 0:45
+ 2 Daniel Hamilton made driving layup 1:00
+ 2 Devonte' Graham made driving layup 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 1:19
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre' Bembry 1:30
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 1:51
  Justin Anderson missed dunk 1:52
Team Stats
Points 94 108
Field Goals 32-93 (34.4%) 38-83 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 11-44 (25.0%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 28-37 (75.7%)
Total Rebounds 62 56
Offensive 16 5
Defensive 38 39
Team 8 12
Assists 20 20
Steals 11 15
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 25 21
Technicals 2 0
T. Young PG 11
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
K. Walker PG 15
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 5-17 2821261994
home team logo Hornets 11-10 24313122108
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
away team logo Hawks 5-17 108.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 11-10 115.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.8 APG
T. Young PG 15.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.8 APG 38.4 FG%
J. Lamb SG 14.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.0 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
J. Lamb SG 22 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
34.4 FG% 45.8
25.0 3PT FG% 20.0
86.4 FT% 75.7
Starters
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 28 18 3 4 2 1 5 1 7/19 3/9 1/1 1 2 27 -6
T. Waller-Prince 20 12 3 1 1 1 1 5 5/8 2/4 0/0 0 3 18 -5
K. Huerter 33 12 5 4 0 0 2 3 4/9 4/7 0/0 2 3 23 -1
D. Dedmon 20 9 7 0 3 0 1 4 4/9 1/5 0/0 2 5 18 +1
J. Collins 31 9 10 4 1 0 3 2 3/10 0/3 3/3 2 8 25 -6
J. Anderson
K. Bazemore
D. Bembry
O. Spellman
V. Carter
D. Hamilton
M. Plumlee
J. Lin
A. Len
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
A. Poythress
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Anderson 16 10 8 1 1 0 0 3 5/11 0/3 0/0 4 4 21 -8
K. Bazemore 24 8 5 3 1 3 1 0 0/10 0/6 8/10 2 3 22 -14
D. Bembry 25 8 5 1 1 0 4 4 3/8 1/2 1/2 0 5 12 -16
O. Spellman 21 4 6 1 1 2 2 3 0/4 0/3 4/4 3 3 13 -13
V. Carter 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 1 4 -9
D. Hamilton 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +3
M. Plumlee 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +4
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 94 54 20 11 8 19 25 32/93 11/44 19/22 16 38 188 -70
J. Lamb
K. Walker
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 31 22 5 0 1 0 0 5 6/12 1/2 9/9 0 5 28 +5
K. Walker 33 19 4 3 4 1 3 3 6/19 1/6 6/10 0 4 31 +8
C. Zeller 23 19 5 2 0 2 3 2 7/9 0/0 5/6 3 2 27 -2
N. Batum 33 13 6 3 2 1 2 1 4/8 0/2 5/6 1 5 26 +8
M. Williams 21 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/2 0 6 7 -3
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
D. Graham
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bridges 20 9 3 2 3 0 1 1 4/8 0/3 1/2 1 2 18 +10
F. Kaminsky 19 8 6 2 2 0 2 2 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 6 18 +19
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 8 6 1 2 0 0 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 6 18 +8
T. Parker 19 6 0 3 0 0 2 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 0 10 +15
D. Graham 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -2
M. Monk 7 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 10 +4
W. Hernangomez 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
D. Bacon 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +2
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 108 44 20 15 5 14 21 38/83 4/20 28/37 5 39 198 +70
NBA Scores