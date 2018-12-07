DEN
Walker scores 21, Hornets snap Nuggets' 7-game win streak

  • Dec 07, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Nic Batum knew exactly what was coming when fellow Frenchman Tony Parker raced down the court with a head of steam on a fast break.

Parker stopped momentarily planting his right foot, then spun 360 degrees to avoid a defender and scored on a layup on the other side of the rim.

The 36-year-old Parker proved again he can still make some pretty slick plays and is a valuable asset down the stretch of tight games, scoring 19 points to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Denver Nuggets' seven-game win streak with a 113-107 victory on Friday night.

Kemba Walker had 21 points and eight assists, Marvin Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Hornets picked up their first win this season against a Western Conference opponent.

''I've seen that move so many times,'' said a grinning Batum, who also played with Parker on the French national team. ''I kind of laughed when he did it. I told him, `I've been waiting for that move.' They changed the rule in Europe because of that move. They now call it traveling over there.''

Coach James Borrego called it ''vintage Parker.''

Parker, now in his 18th NBA season, made big plays throughout as the Hornets ended a three-game skid.

Charlotte built a 64-53 halftime lead behind Parker, who had 13 points, three assists and a steal and provided a jolt of energy in a pivotal second quarter. And when the Nuggets rallied from 11 down with three minutes remaining and cut the lead to three with 1:13 left on a 3-pointer from Monte Morris, Parker drove the left side of the lane and hit a big step-back 17-foot jumper to make it a two-possession game.

''The bigger the moment the better he is,'' Williams said of Parker. ''He's a champion and he has experience in those situations and it's great to have a teammate like that.''

The Nuggets looked to cut it back to three on the next possession, but Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had huge block against the glass on Juancho Hernangomez with 24 seconds left. Walker hit three free throws in the final 14 seconds to put the game away. Walker finished the game 11 of 12 from the free throw line, offsetting a tough 4-of-11 shooting night.

''Tony Parker made some tough shots on me down the stretch,'' Morris said. ''I mean I played great defense, got two good contests. I mean he's a vet, 17 years in the game, so that's his go-to move.''

Denver came in the with the best record in the Western Conference, but shot 39 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range. The Hornets put the clamps on Nikola Jokic for most of the game, holding the 7-foot, 250-pound center to 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Will Barton, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr. and Isaiah Thomas did not play due to injuries. ... Torrey Craig had a rough night in his return to the Carolinas as the former South Carolina Upstate star was held scoreless and fouled out.

Hornets: Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers took in the game from courtside seats. A certain future NFL Hall of Famer, Peppers once played basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels and remains a big basketball fan.

MILLSAP LEAVES WITH FOOT INJURY

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap left the game with a foot injury, leaving his status for Saturday night's game at Atlanta up in the air.

''If Paul is unable to go tomorrow night that's an opportunity for somebody else,'' Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. ''And that means somebody else moves into the lineup and somebody else has got an opportunity off the bench.''

STRONG BENCH

The Hornets bench outscored the Nuggets 59-40, as they got 16 points from Mail Monk and 11 from Frank Kaminsky.

''They've been huge for us all year,'' Williams said. ''I mean we wouldn't be winning games if we didn't have those guys. So many times the starters may not have had it early or may not have had it late, they've come in the game and made plays. It's been guy after guy.''

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Hawks on Saturday night.

Hornets: At Knicks on Sunday night.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
46.7 Field Goal % 43.8
46.6 Three Point % 43.7
82.5 Free Throw % 82.2
  DEN team rebound 0:00
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Nikola Jokic 0:01
+ 2 Monte Morris made fade-away jump shot 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Monte Morris 0:02
  Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley 0:05
  Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 36 20 5 7 2 0 1 4 8/20 0/4 4/5 2 3 40 -2
P. Millsap 18 16 3 1 1 2 1 4 4/8 0/1 8/9 2 1 23 -6
N. Jokic 33 16 11 6 1 2 4 5 6/18 0/6 4/5 4 7 38 +8
J. Hernangomez 36 15 10 2 1 2 0 2 6/9 1/3 2/3 2 8 32 0
T. Craig 18 0 4 0 0 0 0 6 0/5 0/2 0/0 2 2 4 -7
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
I. Thomas
W. Barton
B. Goodwin
G. Harris
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 32 16 7 2 0 0 1 2 5/13 4/10 2/2 2 5 26 -4
M. Morris 24 12 3 2 0 1 0 0 5/12 2/4 0/0 2 1 20 0
M. Plumlee 20 7 7 2 0 2 1 5 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 4 19 -12
T. Lyles 18 5 5 2 1 3 1 0 2/11 1/5 0/0 1 4 17 -7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 55 24 6 12 9 28 39/101 8/35 21/26 20 35 219 -30
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
C. Zeller
J. Lamb
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 36 21 6 8 1 1 5 2 4/11 2/8 11/12 0 6 40 -10
M. Williams 32 14 10 2 1 0 1 1 4/12 3/7 3/4 4 6 28 +13
C. Zeller 31 8 4 1 2 1 1 5 2/7 0/0 4/4 0 4 16 -2
J. Lamb 20 7 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 4 12 -12
N. Batum 26 4 7 1 0 1 1 4 0/4 0/0 4/4 2 5 13 +19
Bench
T. Parker
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 22 19 4 3 2 1 1 0 6/14 1/2 6/8 3 1 31 +6
M. Monk 22 16 0 1 0 1 0 2 5/12 3/8 3/3 0 0 19 +21
F. Kaminsky 16 11 6 2 0 1 0 1 4/8 2/4 1/1 1 5 22 +8
M. Bridges 16 7 2 2 1 2 0 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 1 16 -6
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 6 5 0 0 1 0 3 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 3 12 -7
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 113 48 20 8 9 9 20 33/86 13/35 34/38 13 35 209 +30
