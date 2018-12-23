DAL
Durant scores 29 points, Warriors hold off Mavericks 120-116

  • Dec 23, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) On this night, Jonas Jerebko ignited the home crowd much the way Stephen Curry typically does when the two-time MVP throws his arms in the air begging for a little help and noise. And Draymond Green got back to his trash-talking best.

Golden State needed a big contribution from the Swede, a couple of nice 3-pointers from Green and the chatter afterward, along with solid outings from the other reliable regulars.

Kevin Durant had 29 points including a key 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, and added 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Warriors held off a fourth-quarter rally and beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-116 on Saturday night.

''They made tough shots at the end. I don't want to get discouraged because of the last three minutes,'' Durant said. ''... I thought the whole basketball game we played pretty solid.''

Durant and Andre Iguodala made consecutive 3s for the Warriors late in the third for a 94-87 lead entering the final 12 minutes, then the Warriors extended the lead to double digits before the Mavericks made a game of it in the closing minutes.

Harrison Barnes' jumper with 1:20 remaining against his former team got Dallas within 117-115, then Durant missed a layup on the other end.

''This season we've done a good job of fighting and going up against adversity,'' Barnes said. ''Tonight was one of those things where they got into a rhythm, we got down a little bit there in the second half and we battled within a couple points.''

Curry contributed 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Jerebko provided a nice boost with a career-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting with six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. The made field goals also were his most this season, and Jerebko received a rousing ovation when he took a seat with 6:39 to play.

''This is a very accomplished team, so I'm just trying to fit in where I can and do whatever it takes,'' Jerebko said.

Wesley Matthews scored 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting with seven 3-pointers as Dallas lost its fifth straight.

Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic made 5 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers in the first half for 14 of his 19 points, helping Dallas take a 61-58 lead at intermission. DeAndre Jordan matched his season high with 23 rebounds, getting 12 before the break.

Green had 14 points for his fourth double-digit scoring performance this season to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in Golden State's 12th straight victory against the Mavericks at Oracle Arena.

''He's talked about it. It's no secret he wants to shoot the ball better,'' Curry said. ''It gives us a nice little energy boost when he just shoots with confidence, no matter if he makes or misses really.''

Green, limited by injuries, vowed that his shots would start falling. He hit just his second and third 3-pointers since early November, then gestured at the Mavericks to guard him. Green had been 1 of 16 from deep since making two on Halloween.

''You practice your shots, you put your work in, you've got the right to shoot,'' he said. ''That's why I'll keep shooting.''

Klay Thompson had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

The Mavericks beat the two-time defending champions 112-109 at Dallas on Nov. 17.

Both teams played the first night of back-to-backs.

BELOVED USHER LOST

Georgia Wilton, an usher at Oracle Arena for 23 years, was honored during the second quarter with a tribute on the scoreboard from Warriors COO Rick Welts. Her photo was shown with the message ''In Loving Memory of Georgia Wilton.''

Her daughters, June and Carol, were in attendance and shown on the screen.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Jordan's rebounds were four off his career-best of 27. ... Barnes made three of his initial five shots for eight quick points and scored 17, but missed all seven of his 3-point tries. ... G Dennis Smith Jr. sat out his ninth game with a sprained right wrist. ... The Mavericks dropped to 2-13 on the road and 1-11 away vs. the Western Conference. ... Dallas hasn't won on the Warriors' home floor since a 112-103 victory on April 12, 2012.

Warriors: Golden State is 7-4 following a loss after falling 108-103 at Utah on Wednesday. ... Playing again Sunday, this will be the second of three back-to-backs in which both games are home for Golden State.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host the Clippers on Sunday night in their sixth time playing consecutive nights.

Mavericks
Starters
W. Matthews
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
D. Jordan
J. Brunson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 35 25 3 4 1 0 2 2 9/15 7/11 0/0 2 1 35 +8
L. Doncic 29 19 3 5 1 1 2 2 7/15 3/6 2/4 1 2 32 -2
H. Barnes 35 17 6 2 1 1 1 2 6/16 0/7 5/5 1 5 28 +8
D. Jordan 35 12 23 5 2 1 1 2 4/8 0/0 4/10 4 19 47 +8
J. Brunson 24 10 2 3 3 0 3 2 4/10 2/3 0/0 1 1 18 +4
Bench
J. Barea
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 20 11 2 6 1 0 3 1 4/10 2/6 1/1 0 2 23 -6
D. Finney-Smith 21 10 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/7 0/2 4/5 1 2 15 -4
M. Kleber 12 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 2 12 -12
D. Harris 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 -12
D. Nowitzki 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 0 2 -12
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 46 28 9 3 13 14 42/92 14/39 18/28 11 35 217 -20
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
K. Looney
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 36 29 12 8 0 1 5 2 9/18 3/5 8/8 2 10 53 -1
S. Curry 39 22 5 5 2 0 3 5 7/22 6/17 2/3 2 3 36 -3
K. Thompson 33 14 5 4 2 1 2 2 6/15 0/5 2/2 0 5 28 -12
D. Green 35 14 10 5 0 2 3 3 6/11 2/4 0/0 1 9 33 0
K. Looney 24 6 9 1 1 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 6 18 +3
Bench
J. Jerebko
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
A. McKinnie
J. Bell
D. Cousins
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 20 23 6 3 1 0 0 1 10/12 2/4 1/1 4 2 36 +14
A. Iguodala 23 6 4 6 1 2 0 2 2/8 2/8 0/0 1 3 25 +10
S. Livingston 16 4 2 2 0 1 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1 11 +18
A. McKinnie 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -8
J. Bell 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -1
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 54 34 7 7 13 23 45/98 15/43 15/16 15 39 243 +20
