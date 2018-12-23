ATL
DET

Griffin misses late FTs, Hawks beat Pistons 98-95

  STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Pistons thought they had the right big guy on the line.

With 23 seconds left and trailing the Atlanta Hawks by a point, it was Blake Griffin with two free throws instead of Andre Drummond, one of the worst free-throw shooters in league history.

Griffin missed both shots, and the Hawks held on for a 98-95 victory Sunday.

''I have to be better than that,'' he said. ''We fought back to give ourselves a chance to win the game, and I missed the shots.''

The Hawks led by as many as 17 before Detroit's late rally and won their third straight to improve to 9-23. Alex Len had 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, while Vince Carter scored a season-best 18.

Atlanta was playing without leading scorer John Collins because of an ankle injury.

''We were missing John tonight, so we had a unique opportunity to start two centers in Dewayne (Dedmon) and Alex,'' Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. ''Alex embraced it and took advantage of it.''

Facing Drummond, one of the best rebounders in the league, Len had eight offensive boards and held Drummond to two.

''Blake and Andre both had a lot of missed shots, and we were able to grab them and score on our own misses,'' Len said. ''I think our defense really kept us in the game.''

Detroit has lost nine of 11. Langston Galloway led the Pistons with 18, and Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

''We talked before the game about having to have a good approach in a game like this, playing just before Christmas against a team with a bad record,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''We had that attitude in the fourth quarter, but you can't win a game by playing one quarter.''

After Griffin's misses, Jeremy Lin hit two foul shots to stretch the lead, Reggie Jackson dunked for the Pistons, and Lin hit two more free throws to make it 96-93. Galloway missed a layup, and the Hawks locked it up from the line.

Carter had 14 points in the first half while Atlanta led by as many as 17.

''The OG, Vince Carter, put down the walker,'' Dedmon said. ''He dropped it and had a big game. So did Alex, because we needed people to step up and replace John.''

A late 3-pointer by Griffin helped the Pistons to narrow the margin to 57-43 at the break. Atlanta outshot Detroit 51.3 percent to 43.9 percent and got 13 points off 11 turnovers.

''We're trying to get out of this slump, but we have to have more energy,'' Galloway said. ''We can't only play hard in the fourth.''

The Pistons got within nine early in the third, but back-to-back tip-ins by Len kept the Hawks comfortably ahead.

Galloway hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Pistons within 83-75 with 8:55 to play. He was the only Piston to score in the first 6:16 of the quarter, but his 14 points narrowed the gap to 85-80.

Zaza Pachulia's tip made it 88-85 with 3:17 left, and two free throws by Griffin got the Pistons within one.

Carter answered with a fall-away basket, but Galloway scored over Len to make it 90-89. After misses on both ends, Lin's reverse layup put the Hawks up three with 1:22 to play.

Jackson's free throws cut the lead to 92-91 and Pachulia stole the ball from Lin, but Griffin couldn't hit the ensuing shots from the line.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Len was only the ninth player to have eight or more offensive rebounds against the Pistons in the past five seasons. ... The Hawks had lost six of eight to Detroit but posted their first victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons: Detroit is third in the NBA in offensive rebounds, mostly thanks to Drummond, but only had five to Atlanta's 15 on Sunday. ... Luke Kennard started at small forward but sat out the second half with both knees wrapped in ice.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Indiana on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host Washington on Wednesday.

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
38.0 Field Goal % 46.9
38.1 Three Point % 46.9
77.9 Free Throw % 72.9
Team Stats
Points 98 95
Field Goals 36-91 (39.6%) 34-83 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 67 52
Offensive 15 5
Defensive 39 36
Team 13 11
Assists 24 21
Steals 9 6
Blocks 9 9
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 25 25
Technicals 1 0
A. Len C 25
15 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
A. Drummond C 0
13 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 9-23 2829221998
home team logo Pistons 15-16 2122232995
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 9-23 109.0 PPG 44 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 15-16 108.9 PPG 47.1 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
V. Carter SG 6.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.0 APG 40.4 FG%
L. Galloway SG 8.9 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.3 APG 38.8 FG%
Top Scorers
V. Carter SG 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
L. Galloway SG 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
39.6 FG% 41.0
26.1 3PT FG% 34.5
80.0 FT% 63.0
Starters
A. Len
K. Bazemore
T. Young
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 34 15 17 1 1 3 4 5 7/18 0/1 1/2 8 9 34 -2
K. Bazemore 35 13 4 1 2 3 1 3 4/13 1/3 4/4 0 4 23 +4
T. Young 30 12 7 6 2 0 6 1 4/14 0/3 4/6 3 4 27 +3
D. Dedmon 21 11 5 3 1 1 1 6 4/6 1/2 2/4 0 5 23 +7
K. Huerter 34 8 2 2 1 1 0 4 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 1 16 -7
Bench
V. Carter
J. Lin
J. Anderson
D. Bembry
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
T. Waller-Prince
O. Spellman
J. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Carter 27 18 7 2 0 0 1 3 7/14 3/9 1/1 1 6 28 +11
J. Lin 17 10 3 4 0 0 1 0 2/7 0/1 6/6 0 3 20 0
J. Anderson 14 7 5 2 1 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 5 17 -12
D. Bembry 17 4 3 2 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 11 +14
D. Hamilton 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 +2
A. Poythress 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -5
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 54 24 9 9 16 25 36/91 6/23 20/25 15 39 202 +15
Starters
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
L. Kennard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Jackson 30 16 1 5 0 0 2 6 5/12 2/5 4/5 0 1 25 +3
B. Griffin 39 15 7 3 1 0 5 3 4/14 1/7 6/9 0 7 24 +5
A. Drummond 28 13 15 2 2 5 2 3 6/12 0/0 1/6 2 13 37 -13
R. Bullock 37 8 1 3 0 0 2 2 2/6 2/5 2/2 0 1 13 -4
L. Kennard 9 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -7
Bench
L. Galloway
B. Brown
Z. Pachulia
S. Johnson
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 21 18 2 0 0 0 0 2 6/12 3/5 3/3 0 2 20 +7
B. Brown 16 10 3 1 0 1 0 4 4/8 2/2 0/0 1 2 16 -6
Z. Pachulia 19 7 8 3 2 2 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 6 25 +8
S. Johnson 20 4 2 1 0 1 2 3 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 2 7 -4
J. Calderon 17 2 2 3 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 8 -4
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 95 41 21 6 9 16 25 34/83 10/29 17/27 5 36 177 -15
