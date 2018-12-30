GS
Warriors beat Blazers to avenge earlier loss this week

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Klay Thompson scored 32 points, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each had 25 and the Golden State Warriors avenged a loss from earlier this week, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-105 on Saturday night.

Golden State, stinging from a 110-109 home loss to the Blazers on Thursday, outscored Portland in each of the first three quarters to avoid its second three-game losing streak of the season.

Thompson went 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Durant was 10 of 19 from the floor.

Damian Lillard made six 3-pointers and scored 40 points for Portland. It was the fifth time this season Lillard, who made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the victory at Oracle Arena, has scored at least 40 points.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers.

Golden State controlled the first half, but came apart late in the second quarter as Portland pulled to 58-50 by halftime.

Leading 30-27 after one quarter, Golden State scored the first 10 points of the second quarter, including seven consecutive by Curry. Golden State led by as many as 17 points during the first half.

But they lost Andre Iguodala at halftime after he was ejected for hurling the ball deep into the end zone seats at the buzzer.

The Warriors grabbed a 93-83 lead after three quarters despite Lillard and Nurkic combining to score 28 of Portland's 33 third-quarter points. Lillard was 7 of 9 and scored 20 points during the third quarter.

The Warriors led by as many 18 points in the fourth before holding off a late Portland rally.

TIP-INS

Warriors: This was the first time Golden State has played an opponent in back-to-back games since November of 2016. . The Warriors, 6 of 15 from the free throw line during Thursday's game, made their first 10 Saturday, and went 23 of 28 overall. . Golden State had three technical fouls in the game, including one on Durant for hanging on the rim.

Trail Blazers: Lillard was honored before the game with the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Lillard is known for his charitable works with Portland-area high school students. . Lillard's fifth 40-point game this season ties a career high. He also scored 40 points five times during the 2016-17 season.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Monday night at Phoenix

Trail Blazers: Sunday night at home against Philadelphia.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
50.5 Field Goal % 45.2
50.4 Three Point % 44.7
92.0 Free Throw % 89.1
+ 2 Jacob Evans made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Quinn Cook 0:18
  Jacob Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 3 Nik Stauskas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Layman 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Jake Layman 0:53
  Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:55
+ 1 Wade Baldwin IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Wade Baldwin IV made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Jacob Evans 1:12
  Stephen Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
Team Stats
Points 115 105
Field Goals 40-80 (50.0%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 55
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 37 35
Team 4 9
Assists 27 18
Steals 9 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 3 4
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
25 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
40 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 24-13 30283522115
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-16 27233322105
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 24-13 115.4 PPG 46.1 RPG 27.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-16 110.9 PPG 48 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 20.9 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 43.6 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 5.8 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 32 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 40 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 42.9
48.0 3PT FG% 29.0
82.1 FT% 81.8
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Looney
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 33 32 4 1 1 0 0 1 12/21 4/5 4/4 0 4 39 +1
K. Durant 33 25 2 5 1 1 6 1 10/19 0/1 5/6 0 2 33 +3
S. Curry 36 25 5 8 2 1 2 1 6/15 2/8 11/14 1 4 47 +10
K. Looney 25 12 5 0 1 0 1 4 5/6 1/1 1/2 1 4 17 -3
D. Green 33 3 9 6 0 1 2 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 9 23 +27
Bench
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
J. Evans
S. Livingston
J. Bell
A. McKinnie
A. Iguodala
D. Cousins
D. Jones
D. Lee
M. Derrickson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 17 8 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 2/2 1 3 12 +14
Q. Cook 11 6 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 2 12 -2
J. Evans 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -3
S. Livingston 14 2 3 3 2 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 12 +10
J. Bell 6 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 5 -7
A. McKinnie 13 0 3 1 1 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 6 -7
A. Iguodala 12 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +7
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 115 42 27 9 4 12 18 40/80 12/25 23/28 5 37 212 +50
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 40 2 5 1 0 3 5 14/23 6/13 6/7 1 1 50 +3
J. Nurkic 32 21 10 7 1 1 5 2 8/14 0/0 5/7 3 7 42 +5
C. McCollum 35 14 5 1 0 0 0 3 6/17 0/5 2/2 1 4 21 -2
A. Aminu 26 9 7 2 1 1 0 0 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 6 22 -2
M. Harkless 37 7 9 1 3 2 0 3 3/8 0/3 1/2 3 6 23 -4
Bench
M. Leonard
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
E. Turner
W. Baldwin IV
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 13 4 6 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 4 9 -17
S. Curry 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -11
N. Stauskas 10 3 4 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 4 6 -9
E. Turner 17 2 1 1 0 0 3 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -17
W. Baldwin IV 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 +2
J. Layman 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +2
C. Swanigan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
Z. Collins 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 231 105 46 18 6 4 13 17 39/91 9/31 18/22 11 35 184 -50
NBA Scores