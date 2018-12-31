SAC
LAL

No Text

Lakers rally in 4th quarter, defeat Kings 121-112

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 26 points, Josh Hart added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the first time since LeBron James was sidelined with a groin injury, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-112 Sunday night.

Brandon Ingram added 21 points, including seven during the game-deciding run. The Kings led 110-103 with 4:30 remaining when the Lakers scored 12 straight points over a three minute span. Ingram hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining to give Los Angeles a 113-110 lead.

A steal and layup by Iman Shumpert brought the Kings within three, but Caldwell-Pope made a driving layup to make it a two-possession game.

De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points, while Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 21 apiece.

It was the second time in four nights that the Kings and Lakers played. Sacramento won 117-116 on Dec. 27 on a 3-pointer by Bogdanovic at the buzzer. That was the first game James had missed since injuring his groin during the Dec. 25 game at Golden State. The Lakers were 0-2 in James' absence.

James, who was celebrating his 34th birthday on Sunday, arrived just after tipoff.

Sacramento led by four at halftime and was up 85-74 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers scored 12 straight points to take the lead. Caldwell-Pope keyed the run with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lakers' lead lasted only 15 seconds, however, as Hield hit a 3-pointer and the Kings outscored Los Angeles 11-6 over the remainder of the quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: Willie Cauley-Stein had 11 points and 12 rebounds. ... Fox also had seven assists, marking the 29th game he has had five or more, which is the fifth-most in the league.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma added 18 points and Lonzo Ball 13. ... JaVale McGee scored eight points in his first game since Dec. 15. The 11-year center had missed seven games due to a respiratory infection. ... Hart's 17 first-half points is a career high, surpassing the 16 he had in the first 24 minutes against Memphis on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
K. Kuzma
0 PF
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
47.4 Field Goal % 47.4
46.7 Three Point % 47.8
72.0 Free Throw % 77.6
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup, assist by Buddy Hield 0:16
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Personal foul on Iman Shumpert 0:24
  Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee 0:24
+ 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
+ 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 0:33
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:33
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:34
  De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 2 Josh Hart made driving layup 0:54
Team Stats
Points 114 121
Field Goals 46-95 (48.4%) 47-98 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 15-44 (34.1%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 63
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 36 38
Team 3 13
Assists 24 30
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
26 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
21 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 19-17 31372818114
home team logo Lakers 21-16 37272829121
LAL -2, O/U 233.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL -2, O/U 233.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 19-17 115.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 21-16 113.1 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 18.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.7 APG 46.8 FG%
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 9.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.9 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Fox PG 26 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 48.0
38.2 3PT FG% 34.1
75.0 FT% 60.0
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 34 26 4 7 3 1 3 4 12/19 1/3 1/2 0 4 45 0
B. Hield 37 21 3 2 0 0 3 5 7/17 4/11 3/4 0 3 25 -3
W. Cauley-Stein 32 11 12 2 0 3 2 1 5/10 0/0 1/1 2 10 28 -6
I. Shumpert 28 8 2 5 2 0 0 4 3/12 1/7 1/2 0 2 22 -11
N. Bjelica 21 5 9 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 7 19 +14
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 34 26 4 7 3 1 3 4 12/19 1/3 1/2 0 4 45 0
B. Hield 37 21 3 2 0 0 3 5 7/17 4/11 3/4 0 3 25 -3
W. Cauley-Stein 32 11 12 2 0 3 2 1 5/10 0/0 1/1 2 10 28 -6
I. Shumpert 28 8 2 5 2 0 0 4 3/12 1/7 1/2 0 2 22 -11
N. Bjelica 21 5 9 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 7 19 +14
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
Y. Ferrell
B. McLemore
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 32 21 5 4 1 1 4 2 9/18 3/6 0/0 1 4 32 -6
Y. Ferrell 8 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/1 1/1 0 0 8 -11
B. McLemore 16 5 2 1 1 0 1 5 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 1 9 +3
J. Jackson 23 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 3 9 -5
K. Koufos 4 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 2 10 -10
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 45 24 8 5 13 23 46/95 13/34 9/12 9 36 207 -35
Lakers
Starters
J. Hart
B. Ingram
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 39 22 7 3 2 0 2 3 8/14 3/8 3/5 0 7 35 +18
B. Ingram 39 21 7 9 1 2 3 1 9/13 1/3 2/4 1 6 46 +16
K. Kuzma 40 18 9 6 0 0 2 3 5/17 4/10 4/4 1 8 37 +2
L. Ball 31 13 2 6 0 0 2 1 6/14 1/6 0/4 0 2 25 -20
J. McGee 23 8 12 1 2 1 1 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 9 24 +7
Starters
J. Hart
B. Ingram
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 39 22 7 3 2 0 2 3 8/14 3/8 3/5 0 7 35 +18
B. Ingram 39 21 7 9 1 2 3 1 9/13 1/3 2/4 1 6 46 +16
K. Kuzma 40 18 9 6 0 0 2 3 5/17 4/10 4/4 1 8 37 +2
L. Ball 31 13 2 6 0 0 2 1 6/14 1/6 0/4 0 2 25 -20
J. McGee 23 8 12 1 2 1 1 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 9 24 +7
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Stephenson
T. Chandler
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 28 26 3 1 2 0 1 4 9/21 5/13 3/3 1 2 32 +19
L. Stephenson 7 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 11 -4
T. Chandler 16 6 8 2 0 1 3 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 5 3 16 +2
J. Williams 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -6
S. Mykhailiuk 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 121 50 30 7 5 14 17 47/98 15/44 12/20 12 38 229 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores