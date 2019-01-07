LAL
Ingram, Ball lead Lakers to 107-97 win over Mavericks

  Jan 07, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and Lonzo Ball added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers handed the Dallas Mavericks a rare home loss, 107-97, on Monday night.

The two young Lakers responded to their coach Luke Walton's demand for more passion after a blowout loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The duo helped rally Los Angeles from a double-digit halftime deficit.

The Lakers won for just the second time in seven games since LeBron James strained his groin on Christmas Day, and they swept the season series from the Mavericks 3-0.

Los Angeles surged ahead by outscoring the Mavericks 32-13 in the third quarter. The Lakers took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter on Ball's dunk. They closed the third on a 13-4 run with Ball and Michael Beasley scoring 11 of the 13 points.

An 11-2 run to start the fourth put the Lakers up 96-82 with 8:52 to play. Dallas closed to within seven twice in the fourth quarter, but each time Ingram drew the defense to him and dished to JaVale McGee for dunks.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points to lead Dallas. The rookie was virtually the entire Mavericks offense in the second half, making six of his team's field goals after the break. Dallas had 11 turnovers in the second half in addition to 11-for-43 shooting.

Dallas fell to 16-4 at home. The Mavericks entered the day tied for the fewest home losses in the NBA.

The Lakers came back from 13 down at halftime to tie the score 76-all when Ball hit the second of two free throws with 3:47 left in the third quarter, capping a 22-9 run.

With James still out, the Lakers got Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-back contusion. Kuzma missed his first eight shots and didn't score until midway through the second quarter, but he hit two 3s early in the third quarter to spark the Lakers' comeback.

The Dallas bench helped the Mavs build a double-digit lead and hold it steady through the second quarter. Reserves Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith and J.J. Barea combined for 23 points in the first half as Dallas led 67-54 at the break. The Mavs shot 58 percent from the field in the first half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: In what might have been Dirk Nowitzki's final match-up against the Lakers, Walton joked that he wouldn't match up Nowitzki's countryman Moritz Wagner against his fellow German. ''Mo has talked about that he's a national treasure there (in Germany),'' Walton said. ''We'll try to keep Mo off him. When legends get guys that look up to them guarding them, they kinda have their way.'' Wagner didn't get into the game.

Mavericks: Barea played his 800th game, becoming the 11th undrafted player from a U.S. high school or college to play 800 games since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. ... Numerous Dallas Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith, attended the game, drawing an ovation from the sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Host Phoenix on Wednesday. Two of the Suns' nine wins this year have come against Dallas.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
46.4 Field Goal % 43.1
45.8 Three Point % 43.0
63.6 Free Throw % 74.4
Team Stats
Points 107 97
Field Goals 41-94 (43.6%) 36-86 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 8-30 (26.7%)
Free Throws 17-27 (63.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 63
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 33 38
Team 13 11
Assists 28 12
Steals 12 10
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 1
B. Ingram SF 14
29 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Lakers 22-19 25293221107
home team logo Mavericks 18-22 3334131797
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
away team logo Lakers 22-19 112.3 PPG 46.8 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Mavericks 18-22 110.2 PPG 46 RPG 22.9 APG
B. Ingram SF 16.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
L. Doncic SF 19.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.9 APG 43.1 FG%
B. Ingram SF 29 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
L. Doncic SF 27 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
43.6 FG% 41.9
27.6 3PT FG% 26.7
63.0 FT% 70.8
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
L. Ball
J. Hart
K. Kuzma
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 37 29 3 6 2 0 2 4 12/21 0/0 5/7 1 2 44 +14
L. Ball 37 21 7 5 2 0 2 2 8/15 4/8 1/4 3 4 38 +8
J. Hart 43 14 12 6 5 0 2 4 5/13 1/5 3/3 1 11 41 +16
K. Kuzma 37 13 5 3 0 0 2 2 4/20 2/10 3/5 1 4 22 +8
J. McGee 23 8 10 0 0 0 3 5 4/7 0/0 0/1 2 8 15 -4
M. Beasley
I. Zubac
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Chandler
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 9 13 0 1 0 1 0 1 5/6 0/0 3/5 0 0 16 +5
I. Zubac 3 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 1 5 -2
K. Caldwell-Pope 21 3 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 11 +3
T. Chandler 19 2 4 2 2 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 12 +13
L. Stephenson 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -5
S. Mykhailiuk 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -6
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 107 44 28 12 2 13 20 41/94 8/29 17/27 11 33 208 +50
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 34 27 8 2 1 1 1 3 10/23 2/6 5/7 2 6 40 -7
H. Barnes 34 11 4 0 2 0 1 1 3/13 2/6 3/3 2 2 16 -5
D. Smith Jr. 26 11 0 1 3 0 4 3 4/8 2/2 1/2 0 0 12 -1
D. Jordan 33 10 19 0 2 3 5 4 2/3 0/0 6/8 3 16 29 -5
W. Matthews 31 5 2 2 1 0 3 2 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 2 9 -7
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 18 11 1 3 0 0 1 1 5/12 0/2 1/2 1 0 17 -7
D. Powell 14 8 7 2 0 1 0 3 3/5 1/3 1/2 3 4 20 -5
D. Finney-Smith 14 8 8 0 1 0 1 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 5 16 0
D. Harris 13 4 1 0 0 0 2 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 1 3 -3
D. Nowitzki 13 2 2 2 0 1 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 -5
M. Kleber 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -5
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 97 52 12 10 7 18 20 36/86 8/30 17/24 14 38 172 -50
