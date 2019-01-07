Antetokounmpo scores 30 points as Bucks down Jazz 114-102
MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Utah Jazz 114-102 on Monday night.
Thon Maker added a season-high 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who were coming off a 123-116 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. Milwaukee improved to 28-11, the second-best record in the NBA.
Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a right hamstring injury less than five minutes into the game. He didn't return.
The Jazz held a three-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee grabbed control late after Brogdon's 3-pointer pushed its lead to 105-99. The Bucks built the margin to eight with about three minutes left on two free throws by Brook Lopez, who nailed a deep 3 about a minute later to give Milwaukee an 11-point cushion and seal the victory.
Antetokounmpo, who grabbed 10 rebounds, fouled out with 42.9 seconds remaining.
After a tightly contested first half, the Jazz opened an 11-point lead early in the third quarter before the Bucks stormed back, taking a lead late in the period when Brogdon hit back-to-back shots. Utah rebounded and led 86-83 heading into the fourth.
The Jazz were up 62-58 at halftime, with Mitchell providing 15 points and Jae Crowder adding 11 off the bench. The first half featured 19 lead changes and eight ties.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Rubio scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting before exiting. ... Gobert had 12 rebounds in the first half, matching his average for a full game this season.
Bucks: F D.J. Wilson didn't play due to a left hip pointer. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he is hopeful Wilson will be able to return Wednesday at Houston. . G Donte DiVincenzo sat out with right ankle soreness. ''It's a little bit of a recurring theme,'' Budenholzer said. ''There wasn't an incident or twisted ankle or anything like that.''. Milwaukee recalled F Christian Wood from its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Utah has won 12 of the last 16 meetings.
Bucks: At the Houston Rockets on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|D. Mitchell
|39
|26
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|4
|8/24
|6/12
|4/4
|2
|1
|25
|-16
|R. Gobert
|38
|14
|15
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|6/10
|3
|12
|36
|-14
|D. Favors
|27
|12
|7
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|5
|24
|-7
|R. Rubio
|4
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|11
|-1
|J. Ingles
|31
|2
|4
|6
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|19
|+1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|35
|30
|10
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|13/30
|0/4
|4/6
|3
|7
|46
|+7
|M. Brogdon
|31
|21
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/14
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|3
|35
|+7
|B. Lopez
|30
|15
|8
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5/6
|3/4
|2/2
|1
|7
|27
|+12
|K. Middleton
|32
|14
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/15
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|7
|31
|+13
|E. Bledsoe
|28
|6
|4
|6
|3
|0
|6
|0
|3/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|19
|+5
