UTA
Utah
Jazz
20-21
away team logo
102
TF 6
FINAL
End
4th
ATSN
Mon Jan. 7
8:00pm
BONUS
114
TF 6
home team logo
MIL
Milwaukee
Bucks
28-11
ML: +183
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
ML: -218
UTA
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo scores 30 points as Bucks down Jazz 114-102

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 07, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Utah Jazz 114-102 on Monday night.

Thon Maker added a season-high 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who were coming off a 123-116 loss to Toronto on Saturday night. Milwaukee improved to 28-11, the second-best record in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a right hamstring injury less than five minutes into the game. He didn't return.

The Jazz held a three-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter, but Milwaukee grabbed control late after Brogdon's 3-pointer pushed its lead to 105-99. The Bucks built the margin to eight with about three minutes left on two free throws by Brook Lopez, who nailed a deep 3 about a minute later to give Milwaukee an 11-point cushion and seal the victory.

Antetokounmpo, who grabbed 10 rebounds, fouled out with 42.9 seconds remaining.

After a tightly contested first half, the Jazz opened an 11-point lead early in the third quarter before the Bucks stormed back, taking a lead late in the period when Brogdon hit back-to-back shots. Utah rebounded and led 86-83 heading into the fourth.

The Jazz were up 62-58 at halftime, with Mitchell providing 15 points and Jae Crowder adding 11 off the bench. The first half featured 19 lead changes and eight ties.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Rubio scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting before exiting. ... Gobert had 12 rebounds in the first half, matching his average for a full game this season.

Bucks: F D.J. Wilson didn't play due to a left hip pointer. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said he is hopeful Wilson will be able to return Wednesday at Houston. . G Donte DiVincenzo sat out with right ankle soreness. ''It's a little bit of a recurring theme,'' Budenholzer said. ''There wasn't an incident or twisted ankle or anything like that.''. Milwaukee recalled F Christian Wood from its G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Utah has won 12 of the last 16 meetings.

Bucks: At the Houston Rockets on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
65.8 Field Goal % 58.3
66.2 Three Point % 58.6
63.7 Free Throw % 69.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:18
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
  UTA team rebound 0:42
  Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:51
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 0:51
  Khris Middleton missed driving layup 0:51
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by George Hill 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 1:17
Team Stats
Points 102 114
Field Goals 36-86 (41.9%) 46-98 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 56
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 35 36
Team 10 10
Assists 20 27
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
14 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 20-21 34282416102
home team logo Bucks 28-11 32262531114
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 20-21 108.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Bucks 28-11 117.7 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.2 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.4 APG 41.2 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.5 PPG 12.6 RPG 6.1 APG 59.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 46.9
37.8 3PT FG% 36.0
69.6 FT% 81.3
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 39 26 3 1 1 0 7 4 8/24 6/12 4/4 2 1 25 -16
R. Gobert 38 14 15 3 2 1 2 3 4/8 0/0 6/10 3 12 36 -14
D. Favors 27 12 7 1 1 3 1 2 6/13 0/3 0/2 2 5 24 -7
R. Rubio 4 9 0 1 1 0 1 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 0 11 -1
J. Ingles 31 2 4 6 1 2 2 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 3 19 +1
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 39 26 3 1 1 0 7 4 8/24 6/12 4/4 2 1 25 -16
R. Gobert 38 14 15 3 2 1 2 3 4/8 0/0 6/10 3 12 36 -14
D. Favors 27 12 7 1 1 3 1 2 6/13 0/3 0/2 2 5 24 -7
R. Rubio 4 9 0 1 1 0 1 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 0 11 -1
J. Ingles 31 2 4 6 1 2 2 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 3 19 +1
Bench
J. Crowder
R. Neto
K. Korver
R. O'Neale
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 29 12 5 3 0 0 0 4 3/11 2/9 4/5 1 4 23 -3
R. Neto 29 10 6 5 0 0 2 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 6 24 -4
K. Korver 25 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 0 2 11 -15
R. O'Neale 12 8 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2 2 12 -1
N. Mitrou-Long 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
G. Niang 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Cavanaugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 102 46 20 6 6 15 21 36/86 14/37 16/23 11 35 185 -60
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 35 30 10 2 1 2 1 6 13/30 0/4 4/6 3 7 46 +7
M. Brogdon 31 21 5 5 0 0 1 1 8/14 1/1 4/4 2 3 35 +7
B. Lopez 30 15 8 1 0 3 1 0 5/6 3/4 2/2 1 7 27 +12
K. Middleton 32 14 7 5 1 0 1 2 5/15 2/5 2/3 0 7 31 +13
E. Bledsoe 28 6 4 6 3 0 6 0 3/11 0/4 0/0 1 3 19 +5
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 35 30 10 2 1 2 1 6 13/30 0/4 4/6 3 7 46 +7
M. Brogdon 31 21 5 5 0 0 1 1 8/14 1/1 4/4 2 3 35 +7
B. Lopez 30 15 8 1 0 3 1 0 5/6 3/4 2/2 1 7 27 +12
K. Middleton 32 14 7 5 1 0 1 2 5/15 2/5 2/3 0 7 31 +13
E. Bledsoe 28 6 4 6 3 0 6 0 3/11 0/4 0/0 1 3 19 +5
Bench
T. Maker
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
S. Brown
G. Hill
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Maker 18 15 5 1 2 0 0 2 6/8 2/3 1/1 2 3 24 +5
E. Ilyasova 10 6 0 0 1 1 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 0
T. Snell 17 5 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 2 10 +5
S. Brown 12 2 3 3 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 11 +4
G. Hill 22 0 1 3 2 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +2
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 46 27 10 6 10 19 46/98 9/25 13/16 10 36 220 +60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores