ATL
BKN

No Text

Nets climb out of early hole, beat Hawks 116-100

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) The Nets already showed they can fight their way out of tough times, having left an eight-game skid behind last month.

So a 19-point deficit certainly wasn't going to deter them.

D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points, Ed Davis grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Nets climbed out of their early hole to beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-100 on Wednesday night.

DeMarre Carroll added 17 points to help the Nets improve to 21-22 with their eighth victory in their last nine home games. They managed only 20 wins for the entire season just two years ago, but have engineered a big turnaround after a slow start to this season. On Wednesday, they did the same thing in the game.

''I don't think in the beginning of the year we would have finished the game out like we did. But now we've grown,'' center Jarrett Allen said.

They yielded 46 points in the first 15 minutes, then held the Hawks to 37 points over the next 25 minutes.

Joe Harris, back after a one-game absence with a sprained right ankle, scored 16 points, as did Spencer Dinwiddie.

John Collins had 30 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks, who may have run out of steam after their strong start while playing a night after a close loss in Toronto. Trae Young had 17 points and seven assists, and Jeremy Lin added 16 points.

''I think we came out with the momentum from last night's game,'' Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. ''A lot of energy, a lot of movement, a lot of pace, attacking downhill and then we just ran out of gas.''

The Hawks jumped to a 13-4 lead behind two three-point plays from Collins, who scored 12 points in the first quarter to help Atlanta open a 38-23 lead. The Hawks extended the lead to 46-27 on Young's three-point play after his steal about three minutes into the second, but the Hawks stalled from there and Brooklyn got it down to 57-51 at halftime.

The Nets then got the first basket of the second half and Hawks called timeout just 18 seconds in. Harris knocked down three 3-pointers over the next few minutes as the Nets moved ahead after trailing the entire first half, and they gained control for good by scoring the last nine of the third quarter, capped by Davis' three-point play, to bring an 86-80 edge to the fourth.

''Guys just vocalized that we needed to pick up the energy, just compete harder,'' Harris said. ''That's all it really boiled down to. It had nothing to do with Xs and Os, making shots, anything like that. It was just competing harder and we did a better job to help us in the defensive end in the second quarter.''

TIP-INS

Hawks: There was a video tribute for Vince Carter during a first-quarter timeout. Carter is third on the Nets' career scoring list. He had three points. ... Collins had his 11th 20-point, 10-rebound game.

Nets: Starting F Jared Dudley left in the third quarter with an injured left hamstring. He lost the ball while driving to the basket, raised his hand to check out of the game and walked directly to the nearby tunnel toward the locker room. ... The Nets have beat the Hawks four straight times, matching a franchise record.

GOOD TIMES, BUT IS IT GOOD-BYE?

Carter enjoyed watching the video of his highlights of his 4 1/2 seasons as a Net. He turns 42 this month and is in his 21st season, but hasn't said if he will retire. Still, he didn't mind that the video may have been premature.

''I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool,'' he said with a smile. ''I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it.''

TOUGH TIMES DON'T LAST

It was about a month ago that the Nets had dropped eight straight games to fall to 8-18. They then knocked off Toronto on Dec. 7 to start a seven-game winning streak. Coach Kenny Atkinson said that while losing so much feels like an ''apocalypse,'' he leaned on his days as a Hawks assistant to Mike Budenholzer.

''I always reference the Atlanta days, when we lost 15 out of 16,'' he said of the 2013-14 season, when the Hawks actually lost 14 of 15.

''Who knew the next year we were going to win 60 games or whatever? So with Coach Bud, whether it was during that losing streak or during the winning streak, we kind of conducted business as usual and stuck with our kind of beliefs and our culture.''

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Nets: At Toronto on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
D. Russell
1 PG
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
58.2 Field Goal % 42.6
58.2 Three Point % 42.1
71.3 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 0:20
+ 2 DeMarre Carroll made jump shot 0:30
  Personal foul on Jeremy Lin 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen 0:53
  Tyler Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lin 0:59
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Kevin Huerter made free throw 1:19
  Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs 1:19
+ 2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by DeWayne Dedmon 1:19
  Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 1:20
Team Stats
Points 100 116
Field Goals 36-99 (36.4%) 43-95 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 6-35 (17.1%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 22-25 (88.0%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 63 61
Offensive 18 18
Defensive 34 36
Team 11 7
Assists 17 21
Steals 8 10
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 24 28
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Collins PF 20
30 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 12-29 38192320100
home team logo Nets 21-22 23283530116
BKN -8.5, O/U 226.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
BKN -8.5, O/U 226.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 12-29 108.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Nets 21-22 110.7 PPG 45 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 18.4 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.4 APG 58.3 FG%
D. Russell PG 18.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.3 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Collins PF 30 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
D. Russell PG 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
36.4 FG% 45.3
17.1 3PT FG% 33.3
88.0 FT% 76.9
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
T. Young
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 30 14 1 12/21 1/2 5/6 2 34 1 0 3 9 5 -14 44
T. Young 17 2 7 6/15 2/9 3/3 2 28 2 0 6 0 2 -15 29
K. Huerter 14 10 3 6/15 0/4 2/2 2 36 0 0 2 2 8 -11 28
D. Dedmon 8 6 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 4 27 0 4 1 2 4 -14 19
D. Bembry 0 2 2 0/6 0/3 0/2 4 29 1 0 0 0 2 -14 7
Starters
J. Collins
T. Young
K. Huerter
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 30 14 1 12/21 1/2 5/6 2 34 1 0 3 9 5 -14 44
T. Young 17 2 7 6/15 2/9 3/3 2 28 2 0 6 0 2 -15 29
K. Huerter 14 10 3 6/15 0/4 2/2 2 36 0 0 2 2 8 -11 28
D. Dedmon 8 6 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 4 27 0 4 1 2 4 -14 19
D. Bembry 0 2 2 0/6 0/3 0/2 4 29 1 0 0 0 2 -14 7
Bench
J. Lin
A. Len
V. Carter
D. Hamilton
T. Dorsey
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lin 16 5 3 5/18 0/5 6/6 2 28 3 0 4 1 4 +2 26
A. Len 10 4 0 2/7 0/1 6/6 3 19 0 1 0 2 2 -2 15
V. Carter 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 14 1 1 0 1 1 -2 7
D. Hamilton 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 0 4 -2 3
T. Dorsey 0 3 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 2 -8 3
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 52 17 36/99 6/35 22/25 24 235 8 6 19 18 34 -80 181
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
J. Dudley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 3 4 11/20 1/4 0/0 1 25 1 0 3 0 3 +7 32
J. Harris 16 9 2 6/12 4/7 0/0 2 30 0 1 3 3 6 0 27
J. Allen 11 5 1 4/4 0/0 3/4 3 25 1 3 2 1 4 +2 20
R. Kurucs 11 4 2 5/9 1/2 0/0 5 29 1 1 2 2 2 +22 19
J. Dudley 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 2 1 0 2 -1 5
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
J. Dudley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 3 4 11/20 1/4 0/0 1 25 1 0 3 0 3 +7 32
J. Harris 16 9 2 6/12 4/7 0/0 2 30 0 1 3 3 6 0 27
J. Allen 11 5 1 4/4 0/0 3/4 3 25 1 3 2 1 4 +2 20
R. Kurucs 11 4 2 5/9 1/2 0/0 5 29 1 1 2 2 2 +22 19
J. Dudley 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 2 1 0 2 -1 5
Bench
D. Carroll
S. Dinwiddie
S. Napier
E. Davis
T. Graham
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Pinson
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Carroll 17 3 0 5/10 2/4 5/6 5 21 0 0 1 0 3 0 19
S. Dinwiddie 16 4 5 5/14 0/3 6/7 5 29 2 0 5 1 3 +17 27
S. Napier 11 3 3 4/11 1/5 2/2 2 22 3 0 1 0 3 +2 22
E. Davis 8 16 1 2/6 0/0 4/7 3 22 1 0 0 8 8 +14 27
T. Graham 3 5 2 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 17 1 2 0 3 2 +17 15
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 54 21 43/95 10/30 20/26 28 235 10 9 18 18 36 +80 213
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores