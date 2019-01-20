CLE
Cleveland
Cavaliers
9-38
away team logo
102
TF 2
FINAL
End
4th
Sat Jan. 19
10:00pm
BONUS
124
TF 7
home team logo
DEN
Denver
Nuggets
31-14
ML: +1519
DEN -18, O/U 219
ML: -3604
CLE
DEN

No Text

Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets past Cavs 124-102

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic likes the way the Denver Nuggets have bounced back from their worst loss of the season.

Jokic had 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in his sixth triple-double this season, and the Nuggets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102 on Saturday night. Jamal Murray scored 26 points as Denver won for the third time in four games, though the lone blemish in that span was a 31-point loss to Golden State earlier this week.

''We were focused,'' Jokic said. ''We played the right way from the get-go.''

Trey Lyles had 16 points and Monte Morris finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who went 15 for 37 from 3-point range. Murray made four 3s, and Jokic, Morris and Malik Beasley each had three.

''We played with a lot of energy,'' Murray added. ''We played hard, we came out strong and we played for four quarters, which is great. We just have to keep going.''

Added Gary Harris: ''Besides a few slipups here and there, we've been taking care of the teams we need to take care of.''

Cleveland closed out a six-game trip with its third consecutive loss. It has dropped 15 of 16 overall.

''We couldn't match their size,'' Cleveland coach Larry Drew said. ''They are a big, physical team. We tried to move some things around. We tried to change the game up a little bit, play some zone, but in the end, their size just wore us down.''

Ante Zizic led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Rodney Hood had 18 points, and Cedi Osman finished with 17.

Jokic secured his 22nd career triple- double by late in the third quarter, and the Nuggets carried a 25-point lead into the fourth. They substituted freely throughout the final period.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G J.R. Smith remains away from the team due to personal reasons. ... F Tristan Thompson was sidelined by left foot soreness.

Nuggets: F Juancho Hernangomez missed the game with an abdominal strain. ... Coach Michael Malone said there is still no timeline for the return of G Isaiah Thomas, who is rehabbing from right hip surgery that has sidelined him since last spring. Responding to a report that Thomas could return sometime in February, Malone said: ''There is nothing that has been said about February. You will see him when he is ready to play.''

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Nuggets: Play at Utah on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.3 Field Goal % 50.5
45.3 Three Point % 50.2
84.9 Free Throw % 84.2
+ 3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Lydon 0:30
  Brandon Goodwin missed jump shot 0:30
+ 3 Deng Adel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Hood 0:53
  Offensive foul on Tyler Lydon 1:10
  Offensive foul on Tyler Lydon 1:10
  Personal foul on Collin Sexton 1:13
  DEN team rebound 1:13
  Brandon Goodwin missed finger-roll layup 1:13
+ 1 Rodney Hood made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Rodney Hood made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:25
Team Stats
Points 102 124
Field Goals 35-72 (48.6%) 50-89 (56.2%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 15-37 (40.5%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 48
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 23 31
Team 6 5
Assists 20 33
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 15 25
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Zizic C 41
23 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
19 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 9-38 25213026102
home team logo Nuggets 31-14 37333123124
DEN -18, O/U 219
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
DEN -18, O/U 219
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 9-38 102.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 20.1 APG
home team logo Nuggets 31-14 111.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.5 APG
Key Players
A. Zizic C 5.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.5 APG 53.5 FG%
J. Murray PG 18.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.9 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Zizic C 23 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
J. Murray PG 26 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
48.6 FG% 56.2
34.5 3PT FG% 40.5
84.6 FT% 81.8
Cavaliers
Starters
A. Zizic
R. Hood
C. Osman
C. Sexton
C. Payne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Zizic 23 6 0 9/12 0/0 5/6 2 30 0 0 0 0 6 -16 29
R. Hood 18 0 3 5/9 2/5 6/6 1 26 2 0 1 0 0 -4 25
C. Osman 17 3 1 6/10 1/3 4/5 3 30 1 1 4 0 3 -4 20
C. Sexton 10 4 7 4/13 1/4 1/1 3 33 1 0 3 1 3 -14 26
C. Payne 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 19 0 0 2 0 1 -7 5
Starters
A. Zizic
R. Hood
C. Osman
C. Sexton
C. Payne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Zizic 23 6 0 9/12 0/0 5/6 2 30 0 0 0 0 6 -16 29
R. Hood 18 0 3 5/9 2/5 6/6 1 26 2 0 1 0 0 -4 25
C. Osman 17 3 1 6/10 1/3 4/5 3 30 1 1 4 0 3 -4 20
C. Sexton 10 4 7 4/13 1/4 1/1 3 33 1 0 3 1 3 -14 26
C. Payne 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 19 0 0 2 0 1 -7 5
Bench
J. Clarkson
A. Burks
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
J. Blossomgame
C. Frye
T. Thompson
K. Love
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
D. Nwaba
J. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 13 4 1 5/12 3/8 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 1 3 -21 19
A. Burks 8 4 2 1/4 0/2 6/6 0 21 0 0 1 1 3 -13 15
M. Dellavedova 8 2 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1 -8 12
D. Adel 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 -1 5
J. Blossomgame 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 1 -11 7
C. Frye 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1 -11 1
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 28 20 35/72 10/29 22/26 15 235 5 1 12 5 23 -110 164
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 26 2 5 8/14 4/7 6/6 2 24 0 0 2 0 2 +18 36
N. Jokic 19 11 12 8/12 3/6 0/1 3 27 1 0 1 3 8 +21 54
P. Millsap 14 5 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 2 3 +14 23
M. Beasley 13 4 1 5/8 3/6 0/0 2 30 0 0 1 2 2 +10 18
T. Craig 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 26 0 0 1 0 2 +16 6
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 26 2 5 8/14 4/7 6/6 2 24 0 0 2 0 2 +18 36
N. Jokic 19 11 12 8/12 3/6 0/1 3 27 1 0 1 3 8 +21 54
P. Millsap 14 5 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 2 3 +14 23
M. Beasley 13 4 1 5/8 3/6 0/0 2 30 0 0 1 2 2 +10 18
T. Craig 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 26 0 0 1 0 2 +16 6
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Morris
W. Barton
M. Plumlee
G. Harris
T. Lydon
B. Goodwin
I. Thomas
T. Welsh
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Lyles 16 6 4 7/11 0/3 2/2 3 19 1 0 1 1 5 -2 30
M. Morris 15 0 3 6/7 3/4 0/0 1 19 2 0 0 0 0 +5 23
W. Barton 5 1 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 4 21 0 0 1 0 1 +6 11
M. Plumlee 5 9 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 20 1 1 2 2 7 +15 20
G. Harris 4 1 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 1 1 0 +12 7
T. Lydon 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 1 -4 3
B. Goodwin 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 43 33 50/89 15/37 9/11 25 233 7 2 11 12 31 +110 231
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores