LAL
LAC

No Text

With LeBron back, Lakers outlast Clippers in OT 123-120

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James had 24 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a 17-game injury absence, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 123-120 in overtime Thursday night after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead.

James came up one assist shy of a triple-double. He made 5 of 7 free throws and had no fouls in 40 minutes of his first game since Christmas at Golden State when he strained his left groin. The Lakers were 6-11 during the longest absence of his 16-year career.

Tied 118-all, James scored the go-ahead basket in overtime. Lance Stephenson drove for a flailing layup, hitting Boban Marjanovic in the nose with his left elbow while getting fouled. He completed the three-point play that kept the Lakers ahead 123-118.

Avery Bradley and Lou Williams missed on the same possession, and Williams missed a free throw when Stephenson got called for a technical in a tussle with Bradley.

Williams couldn't get a potential tying 3-pointer off in the right corner before the final buzzer.

Stephenson added 20 points, including a career-high-tying five 3-pointers for the Lakers. Brandon Ingram added 19 points, and Rajon Rondo had 14 points and 13 rebounds. They enjoyed strong support from the Staples Center crowd as the visiting team.

Williams led the Clippers with 24 points. Patrick Beverley added 17.

Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in regulation, tying it at 112-all after the Clippers fought back after trailing by 14 early in the fourth.

The Lakers led by seven with just under two minutes to play, but the Clippers erased the deficit on baskets by Williams and Marjanovic before Harris scored from near the right baseline.

James scored five of the Lakers' first seven points in the fourth for a 94-85 lead.

The Clippers made 5 of 7 free throws to close to 103-101.

The Lakers gained a 14-point lead near the end of the third quarter on Stephenson's 3-pointer. They outscored the Clippers 33-22 in the period.

TIP-INS

Lakers: They improved to 11-13 on the road. ... James is the leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game, where he will captain the Western Conference team. ... Kyle Kuzma (left hip strain) and Josh Hart (left knee tendinitis) also returned.

Clippers: Bradley played with a sore right knee and then strained his right quad during the game. ... Longtime fan Billy Crystal joined retiring play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler to call the game. ... F Danilo Gallinari (low back spasms) missed his seventh straight game. He will join the team on its upcoming road trip and likely return either Sunday at Toronto or Tuesday at Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Golden State on Saturday in the second game of their six-stop Grammy road trip.

Clippers: At Detroit on Saturday to start a six-game Grammy trip.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
T. Harris
34 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
48.9 Field Goal % 50.1
48.5 Three Point % 50.2
64.7 Free Throw % 87.8
  Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Lou Williams 0:00
+ 2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot, assist by Boban Marjanovic 0:02
  Personal foul on Rajon Rondo 0:06
  Lost ball turnover on Lance Stephenson, stolen by Avery Bradley 0:22
  Lou Williams missed free throw 0:24
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:24
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:29
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley 0:34
  Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
  Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic 0:45
Team Stats
Points 123 120
Field Goals 42-92 (45.7%) 46-104 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 14-43 (32.6%)
Free Throws 28-35 (80.0%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 68 59
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 49 39
Team 12 8
Assists 28 26
Steals 7 11
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. James SF 23
24 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
24 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Lakers 27-25 3222332511123
home team logo Clippers 28-24 262722378120
LAC +2, O/U 232
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC +2, O/U 232
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 27-25 112.3 PPG 47.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 28-24 114.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.3 PPG 8.3 RPG 7.1 APG 51.8 FG%
L. Williams SG 18.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.2 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 24 PTS 14 REB 9 AST
L. Williams SG 24 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
45.7 FG% 44.2
42.3 3PT FG% 32.6
80.0 FT% 53.8
Lakers
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
R. Rondo
K. Kuzma
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 24 14 9 9/22 1/6 5/7 0 40 1 0 4 1 13 +2 53
B. Ingram 19 4 4 7/12 0/2 5/5 4 43 0 0 2 0 4 +8 29
R. Rondo 14 13 7 6/14 1/3 1/2 5 36 1 0 1 1 12 -6 41
K. Kuzma 10 0 2 4/8 2/3 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 0 0 -2 13
I. Zubac 7 3 1 1/6 0/0 5/6 1 17 0 0 1 0 3 -2 11
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
R. Rondo
K. Kuzma
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 24 14 9 9/22 1/6 5/7 0 40 1 0 4 1 13 +2 53
B. Ingram 19 4 4 7/12 0/2 5/5 4 43 0 0 2 0 4 +8 29
R. Rondo 14 13 7 6/14 1/3 1/2 5 36 1 0 1 1 12 -6 41
K. Kuzma 10 0 2 4/8 2/3 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 0 0 -2 13
I. Zubac 7 3 1 1/6 0/0 5/6 1 17 0 0 1 0 3 -2 11
Bench
L. Stephenson
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
J. Hart
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
L. Ball
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Stephenson 20 3 1 6/10 5/8 3/3 4 30 1 0 1 1 2 0 25
J. McGee 11 5 1 3/5 0/0 5/6 3 16 1 2 1 1 4 +3 20
K. Caldwell-Pope 8 3 0 3/7 2/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 3 +1 10
M. Beasley 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 +3 7
T. Chandler 4 5 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 3 18 1 2 1 3 2 +4 13
J. Hart 2 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 3 +4 8
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 56 28 42/92 11/26 28/35 24 260 7 4 16 7 49 +15 230
Clippers
Starters
P. Beverley
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Beverley 17 8 4 6/11 5/8 0/0 3 36 2 1 2 2 6 +5 34
T. Harris 15 8 8 5/13 1/4 4/6 5 43 0 1 0 1 7 -1 40
A. Bradley 13 8 1 5/15 2/9 1/2 1 35 2 1 1 2 6 +3 25
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 10 2 3 4/12 1/4 1/2 3 21 2 0 0 0 2 -12 20
M. Gortat 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 2 2 1 3 0 10
Starters
P. Beverley
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Beverley 17 8 4 6/11 5/8 0/0 3 36 2 1 2 2 6 +5 34
T. Harris 15 8 8 5/13 1/4 4/6 5 43 0 1 0 1 7 -1 40
A. Bradley 13 8 1 5/15 2/9 1/2 1 35 2 1 1 2 6 +3 25
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 10 2 3 4/12 1/4 1/2 3 21 2 0 0 0 2 -12 20
M. Gortat 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 2 2 1 3 0 10
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
B. Marjanovic
J. Robinson
M. Scott
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 24 3 6 10/18 2/6 2/5 0 38 3 0 1 0 3 +3 41
M. Harrell 15 8 0 7/11 0/0 1/5 5 23 1 2 1 3 5 -7 25
B. Marjanovic 11 5 1 3/4 0/0 5/5 2 13 0 0 0 2 3 +4 18
J. Robinson 7 1 0 3/8 1/6 0/1 3 17 0 1 0 1 0 -1 9
M. Scott 6 4 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 4 -10 12
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 +1 0
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 51 26 46/104 14/43 14/26 27 260 11 8 8 12 39 -15 234
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores