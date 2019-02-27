LAC
UTA

No Text

Mitchell scores 32, Jazz beat Clippers 111-105

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 on Wednesday night.

Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio added 13 points apiece for the Jazz. Utah won its fourth straight home game by overcoming early shooting struggles.

Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points each to lead the Clippers, and Montrezl Harrell added 16. Utah clinched the season series and earned a playoff tiebreaker over the Clippers.

After trading the lead for much of the second half, Utah pulled ahead for good with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter. Joe Ingles bookended the roll with two baskets to give the Jazz a 103-96 lead with 2:53 remaining.

Los Angeles cut it to 109-105 on two free throws from Gallinari with 39.4 seconds left. Williams missed a 3-pointer that would have cut it to one, and Mitchell hit two free throws to secure the win.

The Clippers used an 18-4 run to charge out to a 29-12 lead late in the first quarter. Gallinari sparked the burst with back-to-back baskets and capped it with a three-point play. He totaled 11 points in the quarter.

Utah rallied with a 12-0 run. Jae Crowder hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to single digits. Favors punctuated the run with an uncontested dunk that cut the Clippers' lead to 29-24.

Los Angeles regained a double-digit lead in the second quarter, going up 43-32 on a jumper from JaMychal Green, before the Jazz made another charge to erase the deficit. Utah made it 48-45 on back-to-back baskets from Mitchell and Gobert, but the Jazz couldn't draw any closer before halftime.

Utah finally charged in front after Ingles buried a long jumper to cap off a third-quarter opening 11-2 run and put the Jazz up 60-58.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The Clippers totaled 46 points off the bench. Los Angeles entered the game leading the NBA in bench scoring at 53.2 points per game. ... Gallinari made 12 free throws, matching his season high. He finished 12 of 13 from the line. ... Patrick Beverley finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Jazz: Gobert eclipsed 4,000 career rebounds with the Jazz after collecting 13 boards. He now has 4,009 rebounds - fifth most in franchise history. ... Rubio exited late in the third quarter with left hamstring tightness. ... Mitchell scored at least 30 points for the 11th time this season.

UP NEXT

Clippers visit the Kings on Friday.

Jazz visit the Nuggets on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
42.2 Field Goal % 65.4
42.4 Three Point % 65.4
89.6 Free Throw % 66.4
  Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley 0:10
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell 0:15
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:39
  Shooting foul on Jae Crowder 0:39
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
  Shooting foul on Joe Ingles 1:08
  Patrick Beverley missed layup 1:23
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 1:24
Team Stats
Points 105 111
Field Goals 37-94 (39.4%) 38-92 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 26-30 (86.7%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 67
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 36 42
Team 9 11
Assists 16 22
Steals 11 9
Blocks 6 12
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 26 23
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
20 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 34-29 33232722105
home team logo Jazz 34-26 26233428111
UTA -10, O/U 227
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
UTA -10, O/U 227
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 34-29 114.0 PPG 45 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Jazz 34-26 110.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 19.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.4 APG 42.5 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 18 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 32 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
39.4 FG% 41.3
19.2 3PT FG% 32.4
86.7 FT% 75.0
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 18 5 1 3/14 0/6 12/13 2 30 1 1 1 2 3 -2 26
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 13 1 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 5 19 1 1 0 0 1 -1 18
P. Beverley 12 10 3 5/10 2/5 0/0 2 36 3 1 2 2 8 -5 30
L. Shamet 9 3 0 3/7 1/4 2/3 4 27 0 0 0 0 3 +11 12
I. Zubac 7 8 3 3/9 0/0 1/2 2 17 1 1 0 3 5 +10 23
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 18 5 1 3/14 0/6 12/13 2 30 1 1 1 2 3 -2 26
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 13 1 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 5 19 1 1 0 0 1 -1 18
P. Beverley 12 10 3 5/10 2/5 0/0 2 36 3 1 2 2 8 -5 30
L. Shamet 9 3 0 3/7 1/4 2/3 4 27 0 0 0 0 3 +11 12
I. Zubac 7 8 3 3/9 0/0 1/2 2 17 1 1 0 3 5 +10 23
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
J. Green
G. Temple
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
W. Chandler
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 18 2 6 5/18 1/3 7/8 1 33 2 0 3 1 1 -13 31
M. Harrell 16 8 0 7/10 0/0 2/2 6 26 0 1 0 0 8 -14 25
J. Green 10 8 0 4/10 0/4 2/2 1 21 0 0 3 3 5 -8 15
G. Temple 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 19 2 1 1 0 1 -11 9
T. Wallace 0 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +1 1
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 +2 1
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 47 16 37/94 5/26 26/30 26 234 11 6 10 11 36 -30 191
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Ingles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 32 4 4 10/22 3/9 9/12 2 35 0 1 6 0 4 +8 39
R. Gobert 20 13 2 6/9 0/0 8/10 5 33 0 4 2 4 9 +9 39
R. Rubio 13 3 3 5/13 0/2 3/3 2 24 2 0 2 1 2 +1 22
D. Favors 13 11 1 5/11 0/1 3/4 3 22 1 3 1 4 7 -3 29
J. Ingles 11 5 6 4/9 2/5 1/3 4 36 0 3 1 2 3 +1 30
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Ingles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 32 4 4 10/22 3/9 9/12 2 35 0 1 6 0 4 +8 39
R. Gobert 20 13 2 6/9 0/0 8/10 5 33 0 4 2 4 9 +9 39
R. Rubio 13 3 3 5/13 0/2 3/3 2 24 2 0 2 1 2 +1 22
D. Favors 13 11 1 5/11 0/1 3/4 3 22 1 3 1 4 7 -3 29
J. Ingles 11 5 6 4/9 2/5 1/3 4 36 0 3 1 2 3 +1 30
Bench
R. Neto
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
K. Korver
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Neto 10 5 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 1 4 +6 18
J. Crowder 9 8 2 3/13 3/8 0/0 4 30 2 0 1 1 7 +4 22
R. O'Neale 3 5 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 20 3 0 1 1 4 +2 14
T. Sefolosha 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 +8 3
K. Korver 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 0 -6 0
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 56 22 38/92 11/34 24/32 23 234 9 12 16 14 42 +30 216
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores