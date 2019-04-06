CLE
Curry moves up Warriors' scoring charts in win over Cavs

  STATS AP
  Apr 06, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry scored 40 points to move into third place on Golden State's career list, and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 on Friday night.

Draymond Green had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 15 points and eight assists, and Quinn Cook scored 14 to help the Warriors (55-24) inch closer to clinching the Western Conference in their second-to-last regular season game at Oracle Arena.

With 16,283 points Curry trails only Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447) on the Warriors career scoring charts.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points, one night after becoming the third rookie in Cavaliers history to reach 1,300 points. Cleveland has lost seven straight.

The game had a lot less hype than previous seasons when the Warriors and Cavaliers squared off in four straight NBA Finals. While Golden State is headed back to the postseason for a possible third consecutive championship, Cleveland is limping to the finish with hopes of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The Warriors need one more win or a Denver loss to secure the top spot and home court advantage in the West.

Curry is a big reason why Golden State is back on top despite a sometimes tumultuous season. The two-time MVP made 9 of 12 3s and had seven assists in the wire-to-wire win, the Warriors ninth consecutive over the Cavaliers.

Golden State led by 21, then had to hold off a late flurry by Cleveland.

Larry Nance Jr. scored seven points as part of a 12-4 run. Then, Sexton scored on a 3-pointer and reverse layup to pull the Cavs within three point at 115-112.

Curry made his ninth 3-pointer, then added two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.

Curry made four 3s in the first quarter and had a four-point play to help Golden State get off to a fast start.

GETTING THE GOLD

Green presented Nick Young with his championship ring from last season during a ceremony before the game.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Brandon Knight was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Thompson returned to the lineup after getting a day off Thursday in Sacramento. ... Matthew Dellavedova remains in concussion protocol.

Warriors: Klay Thompson scored 11 points and went 1 of 7 on 3s. ... DeMarcus Cousins (load management) and Andre Igoudala (sore left toe) were held out.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host San Antonio on Sunday.

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

--

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 0:00
  Personal foul on Collin Sexton 0:07
  Stephen Curry missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 1:09
  Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 1:32
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 2:01
  Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:13
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 2:24
+ 2 Collin Sexton made reverse layup 2:52
Team Stats
Points 114 120
Field Goals 43-97 (44.3%) 46-87 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 20-37 (54.1%)
Free Throws 21-23 (91.3%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 41
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 36 34
Team 8 3
Assists 21 29
Steals 9 2
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 5 13
Fouls 11 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
C. Sexton PG 2
27 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
40 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 19-61 26233530114
home team logo Warriors 55-24 36323121120
GS -15.5, O/U 224.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -15.5, O/U 224.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 19-61 104.6 PPG 42.7 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Warriors 55-24 117.6 PPG 46.2 RPG 29.4 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 16.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 42.9 FG%
S. Curry PG 27.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 5.3 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 27 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
S. Curry PG 40 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
44.3 FG% 52.9
23.3 3PT FG% 54.1
91.3 FT% 100.0
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
L. Nance Jr.
T. Thompson
B. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 27 1 4 10/21 3/7 4/4 2 31 2 0 0 0 1 -7 38
C. Osman 15 6 2 6/12 1/6 2/2 1 32 2 0 1 2 4 -4 26
L. Nance Jr. 13 14 3 6/10 1/3 0/0 4 32 3 1 2 3 11 -6 35
T. Thompson 12 6 1 4/8 0/0 4/6 0 21 0 0 1 1 5 -17 19
B. Knight 6 3 3 3/10 0/5 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 1 2 -2 15
Bench
D. Nwaba
A. Zizic
J. Clarkson
N. Stauskas
M. Chriss
K. Love
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Nwaba 13 7 3 5/7 0/1 3/3 0 22 0 0 1 2 5 +13 25
A. Zizic 12 6 0 4/8 0/0 4/4 1 16 0 0 0 3 3 -4 18
J. Clarkson 10 2 4 4/15 2/6 0/0 1 32 0 0 0 0 2 0 20
N. Stauskas 4 2 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 12 1 0 0 0 2 -5 9
M. Chriss 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 5 1 0 0 0 1 +2 4
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 48 21 43/97 7/30 21/23 11 234 9 1 5 12 36 -30 209
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
D. Green
K. Durant
K. Thompson
A. Bogut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 40 6 7 12/21 9/12 7/7 1 36 0 1 4 1 5 +5 57
D. Green 20 8 5 8/14 3/7 1/1 2 36 1 1 3 0 8 +5 37
K. Durant 15 5 8 7/14 1/3 0/0 2 36 1 1 2 0 5 +5 36
K. Thompson 11 4 3 5/15 1/7 0/0 1 36 0 1 1 0 4 +11 21
A. Bogut 6 7 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 1 0 2 5 +15 14
Bench
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
J. Bell
D. Lee
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
D. Cousins
D. Jones
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Q. Cook 14 1 2 5/6 4/5 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 1 +3 18
J. Jerebko 6 1 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 0 1 -9 7
K. Looney 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 1 0 -3 4
J. Bell 4 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 2 +1 10
D. Lee 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
A. McKinnie 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 0 2 -4 5
S. Livingston 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0 +4 3
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 38 29 46/87 20/37 8/8 21 234 2 8 13 4 34 +30 213
NBA Scores