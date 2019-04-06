LAL
Lakers surprise playoff-bound Clippers 122-117

  • Apr 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Alex Caruso scored a career-high 32 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the playoff-bound Clippers 122-117 on Friday night.

Rajon Rondo scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter when he was the most veteran player on the floor for the Lakers, whose biggest names have already been shut down for the season.

With summer vacation beckoning next week, the Lakers stunned the Clippers with eight 3-pointers in the fourth, including on four straight possessions. Rondo and Caruso made three each.

The Clippers got to 118-115 on Danilo Gallinari's 3-pointer. But Caruso kissed a layup off the glass as the crowd roared for the two-way player. He crashed the lane for a layup on the Lakers' previous possession, too.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's basket again drew the Clippers within three, but Pope made a pair of free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander turned the ball over in the closing seconds.

JaVale McGee had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Rondo had 12 assists for the Lakers. They outrebounded the Clippers, 55-45.

The Lakers erased all of a 12-point deficit in the third, repeatedly getting defensive stops to trail by two going into the fourth.

Gallinari led the Clippers with 27 points. Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points and Lou Williams had 18.

The Clippers had won eight of 10 coming in, but have dropped two in a row.

The Clippers blew a 12-point lead in the third. Mike Muscala and Caruso hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Jemerrio Jones' basket tied it at 84-all for the Lakers, whose defense got repeated stops.

TIP-INS

Lakers: They split the season series, 2-2. ... F Kyle Kuzma (left foot peroneal tendinitis) missed his fourth straight game. ... G Reggie Bullock (neck stiffness) sat.

Clippers: G Patrick Beverley (right hip pointer) rested for the second game in a row. ... F JaMychal Green wasn't with the team while awaiting the birth of a child.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Utah on Sunday in their next-to-last game.

Clippers: Visit West-leading Golden State on Sunday.

Key Players
  Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:05
+ 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup 0:24
+ 3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:45
+ 2 Alex Caruso made driving layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:47
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 1:08
  Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso 1:20
+ 1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Jemerrio Jones 1:34
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 2:14
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 2:14
Points 122 117
Field Goals 43-96 (44.8%) 40-91 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 22-27 (81.5%) 27-31 (87.1%)
Total Rebounds 61 52
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 41 38
Team 6 7
Assists 28 29
Steals 8 7
Blocks 11 8
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 1 0
A. Caruso SG 4
32 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
D. Gallinari SF 8
27 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 36-44 35262338122
home team logo Clippers 47-33 30371931117
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Lakers 36-44 111.8 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Clippers 47-33 114.9 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.8 APG
A. Caruso SG 7.6 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.2 APG 45.8 FG%
D. Gallinari SF 19.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.5 APG 46.3 FG%
A. Caruso SG 32 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
D. Gallinari SF 27 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
44.8 FG% 44.0
43.8 3PT FG% 34.5
81.5 FT% 87.1
Lakers
Starters
A. Caruso
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. McGee
R. Rondo
M. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 32 10 5 10/19 5/7 7/7 2 38 2 1 3 2 8 +2 52
K. Caldwell-Pope 25 6 4 9/25 5/14 2/2 1 40 2 0 0 1 5 +4 41
J. McGee 18 10 0 9/12 0/1 0/2 5 25 0 3 2 2 8 +5 29
R. Rondo 15 6 12 6/16 3/5 0/1 2 36 0 0 6 1 5 -7 39
M. Wagner 5 0 0 0/3 0/0 5/5 2 11 1 0 1 0 0 +1 5
Bench
J. Williams
M. Muscala
J. Jones
I. Bonga
L. Stephenson
R. Bullock
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
K. Kuzma
L. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Williams 12 5 2 4/6 0/1 4/4 3 22 1 1 0 2 3 0 23
M. Muscala 9 6 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 26 0 3 1 1 5 +4 19
J. Jones 5 10 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 4 25 1 2 1 4 6 +8 21
I. Bonga 1 2 2 0/3 0/1 1/2 2 13 1 1 0 1 1 +8 9
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 55 28 43/96 14/32 22/27 24 236 8 11 14 14 41 +25 238
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Temple
I. Zubac
L. Shamet
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 27 6 8 8/18 3/6 8/9 2 32 3 2 3 1 5 +10 51
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 8 6 10/19 0/4 0/0 3 37 1 1 1 2 6 +5 41
G. Temple 16 6 1 5/10 3/7 3/4 3 30 2 0 1 1 5 +10 25
I. Zubac 11 8 0 5/8 0/0 1/1 0 18 0 1 1 1 7 +4 19
L. Shamet 0 1 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 1 +7 4
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
W. Chandler
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
J. Robinson
L. Mbah a Moute
P. Beverley
J. Green
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Bibbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 18 4 8 4/12 3/5 7/7 3 34 0 0 1 0 4 -13 37
M. Harrell 14 8 4 4/9 0/0 6/8 3 28 0 1 1 2 6 -9 30
W. Chandler 5 3 0 1/5 1/2 2/2 2 15 0 1 0 0 3 -15 9
T. Wallace 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
S. Thornwell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 -9 4
J. Robinson 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 1 -14 2
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 45 29 40/91 10/29 27/31 22 234 7 8 11 7 38 -25 224
