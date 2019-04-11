UTA
Clippers beat Jazz 143-137 in OT to stop 3-game skid

  • Apr 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points to lead seven players in double figures and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz 143-137 in overtime on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid to close the regular season.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points and 11 rebounds and Patrick Beverley had 14 points in his return from injury.

The Clippers' losing streak had already dropped them from the sixth seed to No. 8 in the playoffs, where they'll open against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Grayson Allen led Utah with a career-high 40 points. The rookie made 13 of 14 free throws and five 3-pointers, but was limited to four points in overtime.

The Jazz earned the fifth seed and they'll play No. 4 Houston in the first round.

The Clippers dominated overtime, 17-8. Zubac had back-to-back dunks and rookie Jerome Robinson scored six of his seven points.

The Jazz outscored the Clippers 29-24 in the fourth after Los Angeles led by nine. Allen had 14 points in the quarter.

His free throws put Utah ahead 126-124, but the Jazz fouled Sindarius Thornwell, who made both to tie it up and force overtime.

The Clippers shot 71 percent in the first quarter when they led by 17.

They blew that lead by the third when the Jazz tied it twice. Harrell scored the Clippers' last two baskets to send them into the fourth leading 102-97.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F-C Derrick Favors (back spasms) missed his fifth straight game. ... C Rudy Gobert (left ankle soreness), G Kyle Korver (right knee soreness), G Donovan Mitchell (thoracic spasm), G Ricky Rubio (left quad contusion) and G Raul Neto (left ankle soreness) sat out. ... They have won eight of 10. ... They lost the second game of their final back-to-back.

Clippers: Beverley returned after missing the last three games with a right hip pointer. ... They lost the season series 2-1.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Meet Houston in first round of Western Conference playoffs.

Clippers: Meet defending champion Golden State in first round.

Clippers
Starters
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Zubac 22 11 2 10/13 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 3 3 4 7 0 37
P. Beverley 14 6 6 5/9 4/7 0/0 4 21 1 0 1 0 6 -4 32
L. Shamet 14 4 3 5/12 3/8 1/2 2 29 0 0 0 0 4 +5 24
D. Gallinari 13 4 5 5/11 0/1 3/4 1 24 1 0 0 1 3 -4 28
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 24 2 0 1 0 2 +5 17
Starters
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Zubac 22 11 2 10/13 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 3 3 4 7 0 37
P. Beverley 14 6 6 5/9 4/7 0/0 4 21 1 0 1 0 6 -4 32
L. Shamet 14 4 3 5/12 3/8 1/2 2 29 0 0 0 0 4 +5 24
D. Gallinari 13 4 5 5/11 0/1 3/4 1 24 1 0 0 1 3 -4 28
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 8 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 4 24 2 0 1 0 2 +5 17
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Green
J. Robinson
G. Temple
T. Wallace
W. Chandler
S. Thornwell
R. McGruder
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Bibbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 24 7 5 10/13 0/0 4/6 1 20 0 1 2 3 4 +11 40
L. Williams 15 5 5 5/17 1/2 4/5 0 23 0 0 3 2 3 +4 27
J. Green 13 2 1 4/9 3/5 2/3 5 25 0 1 1 0 2 +5 17
J. Robinson 7 5 3 3/6 0/1 1/2 4 16 0 0 1 0 5 +2 17
G. Temple 5 2 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 2 21 3 0 0 1 1 +3 10
T. Wallace 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +3 8
W. Chandler 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 0 +1 3
S. Thornwell 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 143 52 34 54/106 12/28 23/30 27 258 7 5 12 12 40 +30 263
