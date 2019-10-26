PHI
Tobias Harris returns to Detroit to lead 76ers past Pistons

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Tobias Harris scored 29 points against his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Al Horford added 23 points and Ben Simmons had 13 points and 10 assists to help the 76ers improve to 2-0. Philadelphia had 30 assists to Detroit's 19.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 31 points in 27 minutes, but the Pistons missed 15 free throws in a game that was close until the closing moments. Andre Drummond had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Detroit's second straight loss.

Both teams were missing marquee big men - Joel Embiid was out with a sprained ankle for the 76ers, while Blake Griffin's season won't start for Detroit until November because of knee and hamstring soreness. Detroit also played without Reggie Jackson because of a back injury.

Drummond had a chance to tie it in the final five minutes, but Kyle O'Quinn blocked his layup and Simmons scored at the other end before Drummond got off the floor. That gave the 76ers a 101-97 lead with 4:37 to play and forced coach Dwane Casey into a timeout.

After a Pistons miss, Horford hit a 3-pointer, then made it 107-97 with a three-point play after a Detroit turnover.

Horford added two more baskets as the Sixers closed out the game.

TIP INS

76ers: Horford scored 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. ... Harris, a fan favorite during his time in Detroit, playfully waved to the crowd after one of his 3-pointers.

Pistons: Casey challenged a second-quarter foul on Drummond. The call was upheld, costing Detroit a timeout. ... Markieff Morris had 14 points and Luke Kennard combined for 26 points in the first half, but only seven in the second half.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Pistons Host Indiana on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
39.0 Min. Per Game 39.0
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
17.5 Reb. Per Game 17.5
55.2 Field Goal % 62.5
68.8 Three Point % 66.7
41.7 Free Throw % 61.5
  Bad pass turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Ben Simmons 0:02
+ 1 Mike Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Mike Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Andre Drummond 0:05
+ 2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Markieff Morris 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:30
  Al Horford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
  PHI team rebound 0:32
  Al Horford missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Personal foul on Derrick Rose 0:32
+ 3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 0:38
Team Stats
Points 117 111
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 41-76 (53.9%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 20-30 (66.7%) 21-36 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 49
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 32 30
Team 18 14
Assists 30 20
Steals 14 11
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 22 23
Fouls 26 28
Technicals 0 2
A. Horford C 42
A. Horford C 42
23 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
D. Rose PG 25
D. Rose PG 25
31 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 2-0 28262934117
home team logo Pistons 1-2 29282628111
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Horford
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
M. Thybulle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 29 7 1 10/15 4/6 5/6 5 35 2 0 3 0 7 -2 37
A. Horford 23 9 5 9/18 2/7 3/5 4 34 1 0 0 0 9 +9 43
B. Simmons 13 4 10 5/13 0/0 3/7 4 35 7 0 5 0 4 +7 39
J. Richardson 10 1 6 4/12 0/4 2/2 2 37 2 0 3 0 1 +10 22
M. Thybulle 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 23 2 0 4 1 1 +3 4
Bench
M. Scott
S. Milton
J. Ennis III
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
J. Embiid
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 17 3 1 5/7 5/6 2/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 2 +11 22
S. Milton 10 2 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 2 +9 14
J. Ennis III 9 3 1 3/4 0/1 3/4 1 11 0 0 0 1 2 +1 14
R. Neto 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 0 +2 8
K. O'Quinn 2 6 0 0/2 0/1 2/4 3 14 0 2 2 2 4 -7 8
F. Korkmaz 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 7 0 1 2 0 0 -13 -1
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 38 30 42/87 13/34 20/30 26 236 14 3 22 6 32 +30 210
Pistons
Starters
M. Morris
A. Drummond
T. Frazier
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 17 6 1 5/7 2/4 5/7 4 26 2 1 4 0 6 +3 24
A. Drummond 13 12 1 5/10 0/0 3/10 6 24 0 2 2 3 9 -1 27
T. Frazier 6 2 4 2/6 1/2 1/2 4 21 2 0 4 0 2 -3 14
T. Snell 3 1 6 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 24 2 0 0 0 1 -10 18
B. Brown 3 1 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 15 1 0 3 0 1 -1 2
Bench
D. Rose
L. Kennard
C. Wood
L. Galloway
T. Maker
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
S. Mykhailiuk
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 31 3 3 14/21 1/1 2/2 2 26 3 2 6 0 3 -3 39
L. Kennard 16 1 2 6/11 1/3 3/3 4 32 0 0 0 0 1 -3 21
C. Wood 11 5 0 4/6 1/3 2/4 1 19 0 0 1 2 3 -1 15
L. Galloway 9 2 2 2/3 1/1 4/6 1 25 0 0 0 0 2 -6 15
T. Maker 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 2 3 0 2 -5 6
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 35 20 41/76 8/19 21/36 28 235 11 7 23 5 30 -30 181
