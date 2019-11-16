BKN
Nets beat Bulls 117-111 without Irving

  Nov 16, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-111 on Saturday without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving entered Saturday sixth in the NBA with 28.5 points per game but sat with a right shoulder injury. Brooklyn was just fine without him with Dinwiddie stepping into the starting lineup.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points, but Chicago shot 35.2% from the field, 23.1% from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

Joe Harris had 22 points and eight assists for Brooklyn, which snapped a three-game skid. The short-handed Nets are also without Caris LeVert, who's recovering from right thumb surgery.

The lead changed hands five times in the fourth, and Brooklyn pulled ahead for good on Dinwiddie's dunk with 8:01 remaining.

Chicago briefly got within three points with just under 3 minutes left, and Lauri Markkanen hit a fading 3-pointer to make it 113-111 with 8.8 seconds remaining. But Harris made two free throws and the Bulls never got the ball with a chance to tie it.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed by double digits early before using a 23-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead.

Chicago led from then until the fourth quarter but allowed 43 points in the final period.

TIP-INS

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving's status for Monday's game against Indiana is unclear. . Six Nets scored in double figures.

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said he expects F Otto Porter Jr.'s return from a left foot sprain to be a matter of weeks, rather than months. He doesn't think Porter will need surgery.

UP NEXT

Nets: Return home to face Indiana on Monday.

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Monday in the second of a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
41.5 Field Goal % 43.1
40.1 Three Point % 42.2
82.7 Free Throw % 81.4
+ 1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple 0:00
  Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Coby White 0:08
+ 3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 0:09
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
Team Stats
Points 117 111
Field Goals 40-88 (45.5%) 32-91 (35.2%)
3-Pointers 10-43 (23.3%) 9-39 (23.1%)
Free Throws 27-31 (87.1%) 38-41 (92.7%)
Total Rebounds 48 66
Offensive 5 17
Defensive 35 39
Team 8 10
Assists 30 15
Steals 10 8
Blocks 9 2
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 30 30
Technicals 0 0
J. Harris SG 12
22 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
Z. LaVine PG 8
36 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 5-7 30202443117
home team logo Bulls 4-9 19372233111
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 5-7 116.8 PPG 48.8 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Bulls 4-9 107.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 4.6 APG 41.2 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 20.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.4 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Dinwiddie PG 24 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
Z. LaVine PG 36 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 35.2
23.3 3PT FG% 23.1
87.1 FT% 92.7
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
G. Temple
J. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 24 1 4 5/11 0/4 14/15 5 30 1 2 4 0 1 +4 32
J. Harris 22 4 8 8/15 2/8 4/4 4 35 2 0 0 1 3 +16 44
T. Waller-Prince 13 5 2 4/13 2/6 3/4 5 27 1 0 2 0 5 +4 21
G. Temple 12 3 0 4/12 2/9 2/2 5 23 1 1 1 1 2 +10 16
J. Allen 11 7 2 5/5 0/0 1/1 2 21 2 2 0 1 6 +6 26
Bench
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
D. Jordan
I. Shumpert
D. Musa
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Nwaba
R. Kurucs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Pinson 10 1 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 17 1 0 3 0 1 +2 15
N. Claxton 8 2 2 4/6 0/2 0/1 1 17 0 0 0 0 2 +4 14
D. Jordan 7 7 4 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 25 0 4 0 2 5 -3 26
I. Shumpert 5 3 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 11 0 0 3 0 3 -16 5
D. Musa 5 7 5 2/9 1/6 0/0 1 29 2 0 2 0 7 +3 22
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 40 30 40/88 10/43 27/31 30 235 10 9 15 5 35 +30 221
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 36 3 1 11/24 3/10 11/12 3 32 0 0 3 1 2 -8 38
W. Carter Jr. 18 14 2 5/10 0/0 8/8 6 36 0 0 2 9 5 +1 34
L. Markkanen 16 10 1 4/10 2/6 6/6 3 35 1 1 1 1 9 -10 29
C. Hutchison 11 4 1 2/6 0/2 7/8 1 23 0 0 2 0 4 -2 15
T. Satoransky 5 8 2 2/8 1/3 0/0 2 28 3 0 2 1 7 +4 18
Bench
K. Dunn
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
T. Young
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
D. Gafford
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Dunn 7 5 2 2/6 0/3 3/4 3 16 2 0 2 0 5 -7 16
C. White 7 9 3 3/13 1/7 0/0 6 28 1 0 3 3 6 -6 20
R. Arcidiacono 6 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 0 +1 9
T. Young 5 3 1 1/8 0/3 3/3 3 19 1 1 3 2 1 -3 9
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 56 15 32/91 9/39 38/41 30 235 8 2 19 17 39 -30 188
