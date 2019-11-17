DEN
Murray scores 39 as Nuggets rout Grizzlies 131-114

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jamal Murray rebounded from a poor shooting night with a season-best 39 points and the Denver Nuggets dominated Memphis in the second quarter en route to a 131-114 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Paul Millsap had 23 points and Juancho Hernangomez finished with 15. Jeremi Grant added 12 points as Denver won for the sixth time in the last seven, scoring a season high in points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Clarke finished with 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Murray, who made only one of his 11 shots in Thursday's 101-93 win over Brooklyn, converted his first four shots and finished 14 of 24 on the night, including 7 of 12 from outside the arc.

Murray didn't play in the fourth quarter after Denver held a 108-80 lead after three.

A promising start offensively for Memphis, led by Valanciunas, eventually turned as the Nuggets' defense tightened. Ja Morant's flashy moves in the paint, along with other inside shots by Grizzlies shooters ended up returned by Denver rim protectors.

Denver's seven blocks, coupled with nine Memphis turnovers in the first half, translated to a 72-49 Nuggets lead at the half. The major damage came in the second quarter with Denver outscoring Memphis 44-17.

Murray already had 26 points to lead Denver, while Valanciunas led Memphis with all of his 16 points in the game.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Gave up 100 points for only the second time in the last seven games. . Will Barton, who was listed as probable after having left adductor tightness against the Nets, started but was limited to six points. . Previous high for points this season was 121 against Atlanta on Nov. 12. . Hernangomez was 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Grizzlies: Morant scored 13 points. ... Valanciunas has reached double figures in 12 straight games. . Memphis had made at least 10 3-pointers in seven straight games, matching the franchise record set in March of last season. . Entered the game leading the NBA with 55 points in the paint per game. Managed only 40 against the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Open a four-game homestand against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Morant
12 PG
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.3 Field Goal % 47.2
44.6 Three Point % 47.4
75.0 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill 0:24
  Malik Beasley missed jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt 0:40
  De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:43
  Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 0:49
  Torrey Craig missed fade-away jump shot 0:51
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made turnaround jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 1:04
+ 2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 1:19
+ 3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 1:33
+ 2 Malik Beasley made finger-roll layup, assist by Monte Morris 1:43
Team Stats
Points 131 114
Field Goals 49-89 (55.1%) 39-84 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 18-32 (56.3%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 52
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 33 36
Team 6 7
Assists 36 29
Steals 10 4
Blocks 10 3
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 1
J. Murray PG 27
39 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
B. Clarke SF 15
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 9-3 28443623131
home team logo Grizzlies 5-8 32173134114
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 9-3 104.7 PPG 47 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 5-8 109.8 PPG 45.8 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 17.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.5 APG 42.3 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.5 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 39 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 22 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
55.1 FG% 46.4
56.3 3PT FG% 44.4
65.2 FT% 83.3
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
G. Harris
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 39 4 8 14/24 7/12 4/4 1 31 3 1 0 0 4 +23 63
P. Millsap 23 3 1 8/11 2/3 5/6 3 20 5 0 0 1 2 +12 33
N. Jokic 9 5 8 4/7 1/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 0 5 +22 28
G. Harris 8 1 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 0 1 -1 11
W. Barton 6 5 3 2/6 1/2 1/2 2 23 0 0 0 1 4 +13 17
Bench
J. Hernangomez
J. Grant
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
M. Beasley
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hernangomez 15 3 2 5/6 4/5 1/3 0 28 0 1 2 1 2 +17 21
J. Grant 12 4 5 4/6 2/2 2/4 2 24 0 1 2 0 4 +9 25
M. Plumlee 9 7 1 4/7 0/0 1/2 4 16 1 3 1 2 5 +4 21
M. Morris 8 2 4 3/5 1/1 1/2 2 19 1 0 2 1 1 -4 17
M. Beasley 2 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 0 -10 5
T. Craig 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -10 1
J. Vanderbilt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
M. Porter Jr. 0 3 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 4 13 0 2 2 0 3 +13 7
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 39 36 49/89 18/32 15/23 24 235 10 10 12 6 33 +85 250
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Valanciunas
J. Morant
J. Crowder
D. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 22 5 0 6/12 5/7 5/6 2 23 0 0 2 1 4 -18 25
J. Valanciunas 16 10 0 6/10 2/3 2/2 1 22 0 0 3 2 8 -6 23
J. Morant 13 2 6 4/9 1/2 4/6 1 21 0 0 4 0 2 -7 23
J. Crowder 8 5 3 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 26 1 1 3 0 5 -22 18
D. Brooks 4 0 1 0/5 0/3 4/4 1 18 0 0 0 0 0 -15 6
Bench
B. Clarke
D. Melton
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
S. Hill
T. Jones
M. Guduric
G. Allen
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 19 5 1 8/8 2/2 1/2 3 24 0 0 1 0 5 -2 25
D. Melton 10 4 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 1 10 1 1 0 0 4 +13 20
K. Anderson 7 4 4 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 3 1 -7 18
B. Caboclo 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 +11 7
S. Hill 4 4 2 1/4 0/3 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 1 3 -8 13
T. Jones 4 2 7 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 2 -20 19
M. Guduric 2 3 2 1/9 0/4 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 2 1 -4 11
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 45 29 39/84 16/36 20/24 17 235 4 3 16 9 36 -85 208
