NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Jrue Holiday looked to find J.J. Redick shot opportunities early and often against Golden State, and Reddick validated Holiday's approach in short order.

"I'm looking for him every time," said Holiday, who in the first quarter assisted on five Redick jump shots, four of them 3-pointers. "It's not even if he takes the shot; he attracts so many bodies that he gets other guys shots.

"But when he makes them with like three people on him, it's crazy," Holiday continued. "It's actually really cool to see."

Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night.

"I'm going into a game with zero expectations and agendas," Redick said. "Some nights it's your night and some nights it's not. ... I'm just going to continue to play my game - and then they leave me open in the corner."

Holiday had 22 points despite a difficult night shooting the ball and also had nine assists and eight rebounds. Jaxson Hayes had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the first start of his career.

Eric Paschall scored 30 points for injury-depleted Golden State, which has lost seven straight. Ky Bowman scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III added 14.

Draymond Green helped out at point guard but didn't have a good night statistically, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and four assists against three turnovers.

"There are some funky lineups that are out there because of our injuries and we're short on shooting," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "If you can't spread the floor shooting, you've got to be able to play with pace and make all the cuts. You've got to play faster. You have to get stops defensively so you can run.

"I didn't think we did a very good job of making New Orleans guard," Kerr added. "We just kind of took quick shots."

Golden State trailed most of the game, but rallied from a third-quarter deficit as large as 17 to get as close as 77-74 on Marquese Chriss' tomahawk jam over Nicolo Melli.

But Holiday - who shot 4 of 16 through three quarters before making five of his last seven - responded with free throws, two driving layups and a turnaround fade in succession to push the Pelicans' lead back to double digits.

"It took a lot to just win this game," Redick said. "Any time we got a lead, they just kept coming and I'm proud of our group for finishing them off."

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit five 3s and finished with 19 points for New Orleans, while Melli was 5 of 7 from deep and scored 16. Melli even hit a 3 as he was fouled for a four-point possession, and New Orleans combined for 18 3s in all (on 46 attempts).

"Even with their guys injured, they still had shooting all over the floor," Kerr said. "We didn't give up dunks. We didn't give up layups. They sprung free for open 3s all night long and we couldn't score at the other end."

TIP-INS

Warriors: Chriss had 10 points. ... The Warriors shot 7 of 25 (28 percent) from 3-point range. ... Green was called for a technical foul, his fourth of the season, while waiting for the Pelicans' Hayes to shoot free throws.

Pelicans: Coach Alvin Gentry went with his 10th different starting lineup of the season - and seventh in the last seven games. Hayes, drafted eighth overall last summer, responded to his first start with a soaring block from behind on Robinson to thwart a fast break in the first quarter, drawing a raucous ovation from the crowd. ... E'Twaun Moore scored 10 points.

TWO-NIGHT TEAR

Alexander-Walker, drafted 17th overall last summer, has made 11 3-pointers in the span of two games, having made six in a career-high, 27-point effort in Miami on Saturday.

"The game's slowing down for Nickeil," Redick said. "Secondly, to see the ball go in the basket is a big thing. It gives you confidence, obviously, and helps with your rhythm."

INJURED LIST

Stephen Curry (broken left hand) and Klay Thompson (left knee) were just the beginning of the Warrior's injury list. Also out were guard D'Angelo Russell (right hand sprain), forward Kevon Looney (Neuropathy), guard Damion Lee (broken right hand), forward Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) and guard Jacob Evans III (strained groin).

Top overall draft pick Zion Williamson (right knee), who has yet to make his NBA regular season debut, was joined in street clothes on New Orleans' bench by guard Lonzo Ball (groin strain) and guard Josh Hart (left knee and ankle sprains). Also held out were center Derrick Favors (back spasms), forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness), center Jahlil Okafor (left ankle) and guard Frank Jackson (neck bruise).

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Memphis on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game road swing.

Pelicans: Host Portland on Tuesday in what could be Carmelo Anthony's debut for the Trail Blazers.

