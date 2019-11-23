HOU
LAC

No Text

Leonard hits winner to lift Clippers over Rockets 122-119

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winning jumper with 15 seconds remaining to finish with 24 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Houston Rockets 122-119 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook missed at the other end and Paul George got the rebound while getting fouled. He made both free throws with 1 second left to complete a wild finish and help the Clippers improve to 10-1 at home with their fourth win in a row overall.

George scored 19 points in his second game playing with Leonard. Lou Williams led the Clippers with 26 - all in the second half. Montrezl Harrell added 18 points.

James Harden had 37 points and 12 assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook added 22 points before fouling out late and Clint Capela had 17 points and 19 rebounds. Those three plus P.J. Tucker had at least four fouls.

Harden made a pair of free throws that put Houston ahead 119-118 with 22 seconds remaining.

Leonard answered with the go-ahead jumper before George's free throws.

Harden couldn't get a shot off on the Rockets' final possession as time expired.

Williams hit a 3-pointer from the right corner that gave the Clippers a 118-117 lead with 30 seconds remaining after George's 3 drew them within two.

The teams traded leads in the fourth with neither leading by more than four.

There were none of the theatrics that marked their last meeting, an overtime win by the Rockets in Houston on Nov. 13. Harden scored 47 points, Clippers coach Doc Rivers got ejected with his rival son Austin egging on the referees and Westbrook disparaged Patrick Beverley's defense on Harden.

Beverley and Ivica Zubac were in foul trouble for the Clippers.

The Rockets took their first lead of the game on Harden's 3-pointer during a 16-2 run, including 11 straight points, early in the third. He got fouled and made the free throw before hitting another 3 and Westbrook followed with one of his own that helped put the Rockets up 70-59.

The Clippers regrouped and finished off the quarter on a 21-14 spurt to trail 84-80 going into the fourth. Williams scored 14 points in the period.

The Clippers led by 14 in the second. That's when Houston closed on a 19-9 run to trail 55-51 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Rockets: They fell to 5-4 on the road. ... Harden and Westbrook are averaging 20-plus points per game. The last time Houston had two players averaging that many in a season was 2007-08 with Yao Ming (22.0) and Tracy McGrady (21.6). ... Daniel House Jr. missed his fourth straight game with a sacral contusion.

Clippers: Landry Shamet is off crutches but remains out with a high ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Dallas on Sunday to begin a three-game homestand that closes out the month.

Clippers: Host New Orleans on Sunday to conclude a stretch of five straight home games.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
P. George
13 SF
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
43.4 Field Goal % 48.1
42.9 Three Point % 50.0
86.6 Free Throw % 92.1
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 0:01
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 0:15
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard 0:22
+ 3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:34
Team Stats
Points 119 122
Field Goals 39-84 (46.4%) 45-87 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 15-43 (34.9%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 26-38 (68.4%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 55
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 32 37
Team 6 8
Assists 22 27
Steals 11 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 27 32
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
37 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
26 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 11-5 23283335119
home team logo Clippers 11-5 31242542122
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 11-5 117.9 PPG 47.1 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 11-5 112.4 PPG 48.5 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 38.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 7.8 APG 43.4 FG%
L. Williams SG 22.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.9 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 37 PTS 8 REB 12 AST
L. Williams SG 26 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
46.4 FG% 51.7
34.9 3PT FG% 39.4
68.4 FT% 79.2
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
B. McLemore
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 37 8 12 9/16 5/11 14/18 4 42 2 0 4 0 8 +6 67
R. Westbrook 22 5 6 9/22 1/7 3/7 6 33 2 0 6 2 3 -6 35
C. Capela 17 19 0 7/12 0/0 3/5 4 40 0 2 3 5 14 -1 35
B. McLemore 14 2 1 4/9 4/9 2/2 1 31 2 0 0 1 1 0 20
P. Tucker 8 4 2 3/7 1/4 1/2 5 37 3 0 0 1 3 +7 19
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
B. McLemore
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 37 8 12 9/16 5/11 14/18 4 42 2 0 4 0 8 +6 67
R. Westbrook 22 5 6 9/22 1/7 3/7 6 33 2 0 6 2 3 -6 35
C. Capela 17 19 0 7/12 0/0 3/5 4 40 0 2 3 5 14 -1 35
B. McLemore 14 2 1 4/9 4/9 2/2 1 31 2 0 0 1 1 0 20
P. Tucker 8 4 2 3/7 1/4 1/2 5 37 3 0 0 1 3 +7 19
Bench
A. Rivers
T. Sefolosha
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
E. Gordon
G. Clark
M. Frazier
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 10 1 1 3/9 2/7 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 0 1 -5 13
T. Sefolosha 8 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1 -10 10
C. Clemons 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
T. Chandler 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 6 0 0 1 2 1 -3 3
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 43 22 39/84 15/43 26/38 27 234 11 2 15 11 32 -15 204
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
I. Zubac
M. Harkless
P. Beverley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 24 6 3 9/16 2/5 4/7 5 28 3 0 2 0 6 +11 37
P. George 19 8 7 4/15 3/10 8/9 3 32 2 0 3 0 8 -3 40
I. Zubac 8 5 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 2 3 +4 16
M. Harkless 7 4 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 3 -12 12
P. Beverley 6 3 0 2/6 1/2 1/2 6 19 1 0 1 1 2 -17 9
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
I. Zubac
M. Harkless
P. Beverley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 24 6 3 9/16 2/5 4/7 5 28 3 0 2 0 6 +11 37
P. George 19 8 7 4/15 3/10 8/9 3 32 2 0 3 0 8 -3 40
I. Zubac 8 5 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 2 3 +4 16
M. Harkless 7 4 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 3 -12 12
P. Beverley 6 3 0 2/6 1/2 1/2 6 19 1 0 1 1 2 -17 9
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
R. McGruder
J. Green
J. Robinson
P. Patterson
J. Motley
T. Mann
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 26 3 8 9/16 4/6 4/4 3 33 0 0 4 0 3 0 41
M. Harrell 18 7 2 8/13 0/0 2/2 2 34 1 2 5 3 4 -1 27
R. McGruder 7 1 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 0 +11 8
J. Green 4 9 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 3 26 1 1 2 2 7 +17 15
J. Robinson 3 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 11 1 1 0 0 1 +5 12
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 47 27 45/87 13/33 19/24 32 236 9 4 19 10 37 +15 217
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores