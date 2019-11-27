LAC
MEM

Harrell tips in Williams’ miss, Clippers edge Grizzlies

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Montrezl Harrell tipped in Lou Williams’ miss with 2.3 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to seven games, escaping with a 121-119 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Memphis had one more chance to tie or take the lead, but Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 3-point attempt from the right corner was blocked by Maurice Harkless.

Harrell and Williams led the Clippers with 24 points each, and Paul George added 22. Williams also had 13 assists, and Harrell grabbed 10 rebounds.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road, Los Angeles forward Kawhi Leonard took the night off to with “injury management” on his left knee.

Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis, both season highs for the center. Jae Crowder and Ja Morant finished with 20 points each, Morant also had 11 assists as the Grizzlies lost their fifth straight.

Memphis, which trailed 92-88 entering the fourth, opened the final period on a 13-2 run. That gave Memphis its biggest lead of the game at that point and led to Clippers coach Doc Rivers calling a timeout after Crowder converted his second 3-pointer from the top of the key.

While Memphis’ lead reached 10 with just under 7 minutes left, the Clippers had a 15-5 run to tie at 113. The teams exchange leads and the game was tied at 119 before Harrell’s tip-in.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Rodney McGruder started in Leonard’s spot, his second start of the season. McGruder would leave in the third quarter with a right lower leg injury. He did not return. ... F Landry Shamet missed his ninth straight game with a high left ankle sprain.

Grizzlies: F Kyle Anderson, who was listed as questionable because of right heel soreness, did not play. ... The Clippers held Morant to one shot and no points in the first half. The rookie scored 14 points in the fourth. ... Memphis challenged an out-of-bounds call in the fourth giving the ball to the Clippers. After review, the call was overturned.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At San Antonio on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Morant
12 PG
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
44.2 Field Goal % 46.5
44.2 Three Point % 46.8
83.5 Free Throw % 78.0
  MEM team rebound 0:00
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, blocked by Maurice Harkless 0:00
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:02
  Lou Williams missed floating jump shot 0:03
  Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green 0:16
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 0:31
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 0:55
  Montrezl Harrell missed dunk 0:55
Team Stats
Points 121 119
Field Goals 44-95 (46.3%) 43-92 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 14-41 (34.1%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 59
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 30 35
Team 8 11
Assists 30 26
Steals 11 9
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 15 20
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
24 PTS, 1 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
30 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 14-5 35292829121
home team logo Grizzlies 5-12 31292831119
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 14-5 114.2 PPG 49.3 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 5-12 109.3 PPG 45 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 22.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.8 APG 43.7 FG%
J. Valanciunas C 12.0 PPG 9.1 RPG 1.8 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 24 PTS 1 REB 13 AST
J. Valanciunas C 30 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
46.3 FG% 46.7
34.1 3PT FG% 39.3
76.0 FT% 84.6
Clippers
Starters
P. George
I. Zubac
R. McGruder
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 22 5 2 8/15 4/11 2/2 2 29 1 0 4 1 4 +2 28
I. Zubac 10 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 1 0 1 1 -9 14
R. McGruder 7 5 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 2 3 -3 16
P. Beverley 6 7 11 2/8 2/6 0/0 3 33 1 2 3 1 6 +4 35
M. Harkless 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 4 11 0 2 1 0 1 -7 7
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
P. Patterson
J. Green
T. Mann
J. Robinson
K. Leonard
J. Motley
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 24 10 1 10/17 0/0 4/6 4 29 0 1 1 5 5 +8 36
L. Williams 24 1 13 6/18 3/7 9/13 1 32 2 0 4 0 1 +8 49
P. Patterson 10 2 0 3/6 2/5 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 1 +5 12
J. Green 7 8 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 3 30 2 0 1 2 6 +4 20
T. Mann 6 0 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 3 13 2 0 0 0 0 -1 8
J. Robinson 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 2 -1 1
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 43 30 44/95 14/41 19/25 24 235 11 6 15 13 30 +10 226
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Valanciunas
J. Crowder
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 30 16 3 12/17 2/3 4/5 1 33 1 1 2 7 9 +14 52
J. Crowder 20 4 0 6/11 3/6 5/6 3 36 1 0 1 1 3 +4 24
J. Morant 20 5 11 7/16 1/2 5/5 0 33 4 1 2 2 3 +2 50
J. Jackson Jr. 17 6 2 5/17 3/9 4/6 4 30 0 1 2 1 5 -15 26
D. Brooks 4 1 2 2/8 0/2 0/0 6 25 1 0 4 1 0 +8 6
Bench
B. Clarke
S. Hill
T. Jones
M. Guduric
G. Allen
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
D. Melton
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 10 6 2 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 5 -20 19
S. Hill 6 5 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 3 0 5 +10 9
T. Jones 6 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 14 0 0 1 0 1 -4 12
M. Guduric 4 0 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 2 9 1 0 2 0 0 -3 5
G. Allen 2 4 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 4 -6 8
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 48 26 43/92 11/28 22/26 22 235 9 3 20 13 35 -10 211
NBA Scores