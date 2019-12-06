IND
DET

No Text

Griffin, Drummond help Pistons beat Pacers, 108-101

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left and scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 108-101 on Friday.

Derrick Rose had 14 points and set up Griffin's go-ahead shot. The Pistons have won three of four.

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.

The Pistons took a 99-97 lead on Luke Kennard's jumper with 1:55 to play. After Malcolm Brogdon split a pair of free throws, Drummond committed his fifth foul to put Sabonis on the line. He also went 1 for 2, tying the game with 1:22 to play.

Rose and T.J. Warren traded short jumpers, making it 101-101, and Blake Griffin's 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 104-101 lead.

Brogdon turned the ball over and Rose iced it with a baseline jumper.

The Pistons won the season series 3-1.

TIP INS

Pacers: Indiana outshot the Pistons 59% to 28% as it got back into the game in the third quarter. ... Victor Oladipo's knee injury means he won't play against the Pistons in the regular season.

Pistons: Drummond's 20-20 game was the 37th of his career, trailing only Dwight Howard (51) among active players.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At New York on Saturday night.

Pistons: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
A. Drummond
0 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
16.8 Reb. Per Game 16.8
51.1 Field Goal % 54.5
51.3 Three Point % 54.4
79.1 Free Throw % 62.7
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:00
  Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Langston Galloway made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown 0:09
  Domantas Sabonis missed dunk 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis 0:09
  T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 0:18
  Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon 0:37
+ 3 Blake Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 0:41
+ 2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 0:57
Team Stats
Points 101 108
Field Goals 38-83 (45.8%) 39-87 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 41 63
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 28 37
Team 8 12
Assists 24 21
Steals 8 7
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
18 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
25 PTS, 22 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 14-8 19253126101
home team logo Pistons 9-14 32231637108
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 14-8 109.9 PPG 44.8 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Pistons 9-14 108.8 PPG 42.7 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.1 APG 50.8 FG%
A. Drummond C 17.3 PPG 16.8 RPG 3.2 APG 54.5 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 26 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
A. Drummond C 25 PTS 22 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 44.8
37.5 3PT FG% 44.0
80.0 FT% 73.1
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
M. Brogdon
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 26 1 1 11/18 1/3 3/3 3 29 0 0 1 1 0 -5 28
M. Brogdon 21 5 5 7/14 2/4 5/6 2 32 1 0 3 0 5 -4 34
D. Sabonis 18 13 5 7/16 0/1 4/6 5 34 1 1 2 2 11 +5 41
J. Lamb 12 5 4 4/10 2/5 2/2 2 33 2 0 1 1 4 -5 26
M. Turner 4 3 2 1/8 0/3 2/3 4 35 2 4 1 1 2 -7 16
Starters
T. Warren
M. Brogdon
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 26 1 1 11/18 1/3 3/3 3 29 0 0 1 1 0 -5 28
M. Brogdon 21 5 5 7/14 2/4 5/6 2 32 1 0 3 0 5 -4 34
D. Sabonis 18 13 5 7/16 0/1 4/6 5 34 1 1 2 2 11 +5 41
J. Lamb 12 5 4 4/10 2/5 2/2 2 33 2 0 1 1 4 -5 26
M. Turner 4 3 2 1/8 0/3 2/3 4 35 2 4 1 1 2 -7 16
Bench
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
G. Bitadze
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 10 2 4 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 2 -3 21
A. Holiday 8 0 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 0 -3 7
J. Holiday 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 24 1 3 1 0 3 -7 8
T. McConnell 0 1 3 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1 -2 6
G. Bitadze 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 -4 1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 33 24 38/83 9/24 16/20 18 234 8 9 11 5 28 -35 188
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 25 3 5 7/17 3/7 8/12 0 31 2 1 2 0 3 +2 39
A. Drummond 25 22 1 9/17 0/1 7/9 5 40 3 2 1 7 15 +17 53
L. Kennard 15 1 4 5/8 2/3 3/3 4 31 0 0 5 0 1 +22 19
T. Snell 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 2 -3 7
B. Brown 5 8 6 2/6 1/1 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 2 6 +11 25
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 25 3 5 7/17 3/7 8/12 0 31 2 1 2 0 3 +2 39
A. Drummond 25 22 1 9/17 0/1 7/9 5 40 3 2 1 7 15 +17 53
L. Kennard 15 1 4 5/8 2/3 3/3 4 31 0 0 5 0 1 +22 19
T. Snell 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 2 -3 7
B. Brown 5 8 6 2/6 1/1 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 2 6 +11 25
Bench
D. Rose
C. Wood
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Maker
R. Jackson
M. Morris
T. Frazier
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 14 6 5 7/17 0/1 0/0 0 25 1 0 2 2 4 -3 29
C. Wood 11 4 0 4/7 2/2 1/2 1 17 0 1 4 3 1 +3 12
L. Galloway 5 2 0 2/8 1/7 0/0 1 28 1 0 0 0 2 +4 8
S. Mykhailiuk 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -10 3
T. Maker 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 2 -8 1
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 51 21 39/87 11/25 19/26 17 234 7 5 17 14 37 +35 196
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores