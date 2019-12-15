CHA
IND

No Text

Pacers beat Hornets 107-85 for 3rd straight victory

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aaron Holiday didn’t offer much of an explanation for his recent scoring surge that has helped the Indiana Pacers win three consecutive games.

But there’s no denying the second-year reserve guard has had a hot hand lately.

On a Sunday when the Pacers relied heavily on their bench, Holiday scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the final quarter of a 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Holiday, who entered with a 9.3-point average, had his third consecutive double-digit game and was a point shy of a career high set last month at Brooklyn. He was coming off games of 18 and 13 points.

“I’m just playing,” he said. “My teammates did a good job of finding me in the right spots and I was able to knock some shots down for them.”

 When asked if this three-game stretch is the best of his young career, Holiday just shrugged and reiterated, “I don’t know, I’m just out there playing.”

If he was certain of anything, it was that his team needed to regroup entering the fourth quarter after almost blowing a 15-point halftime lead. The cold-shooting Hornets managed to trim their deficit to 70-66 with a 22-13 third quarter.

“Once they cut the lead down, we just had to calm down and get back to playing the basketball we were playing before, push the pace and play defense,” Holiday said.

The Pacers finished the final frame with a 35-19 edge. Thirty-one of their points came from the bench, which provided 55 for the game. Reserve guard T.J. McDonnell also had 12.

“Those guys have been playing good since getting their opportunity,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said of his bench players. “They’ve been a spark for us this short season, bringing energy to the game, a pace that speeds us up.”

Doug McDermott, a reserve guard who had not scored in three quarters, helped with a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth. By the time Holiday hit his second 3-pointer of the game, the Pacers had a 93-75 lead with 4:54 remaining.

The Pacers held the Hornets to a season-low in points and shooting percentage (30.8). The visitors had a three-game winning streak snapped.

“They’re a very good team, they’re deep, their bench is one of the strengths so they played well, give them credit,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “They made shots and unfortunately we just didn’t get enough stops there down the stretch.”

Pacers center Myles Turner scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Hornets forward Cody Zeller, a Hoosier native who typically plays well in front of family and friends, had 19 points and 12 rebounds. He accounted for eight of the team’s 20 points in the opening quarter.

“If you would have told us we’d win three in a row, I think we’d be happy with that,” Zeller said. “It will be good to go back home off a pretty good road trip.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Pacers: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
40.1 Field Goal % 51.0
40.5 Three Point % 51.0
80.3 Free Throw % 78.2
+ 1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  CHA team rebound 0:20
  Cody Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:24
  Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:38
  Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup, blocked by Goga Bitadze 0:42
+ 3 Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 0:55
  Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell 1:00
  Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 85 107
Field Goals 28-91 (30.8%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-32 (15.6%) 10-35 (28.6%)
Free Throws 24-35 (68.6%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 69 56
Offensive 17 8
Defensive 39 43
Team 13 5
Assists 18 30
Steals 4 6
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Zeller PF 40
19 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
12 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 12-17 2024221985
home team logo Pacers 18-9 33261335107
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 12-17 105.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 18-9 109.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
C. Zeller PF 11.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.2 APG 54.1 FG%
A. Holiday PG 9.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.6 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Zeller PF 19 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
A. Holiday PG 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
30.8 FG% 45.5
15.6 3PT FG% 28.6
68.6 FT% 85.0
Hornets
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 19 12 2 6/11 0/1 7/10 3 29 0 1 0 6 6 -16 36
D. Graham 12 6 4 3/18 3/14 3/6 2 37 2 2 3 0 6 -27 27
B. Biyombo 11 17 2 5/10 0/0 1/2 4 27 0 1 2 8 9 -12 31
M. Bridges 10 4 1 4/12 1/6 1/1 3 34 0 0 1 0 4 -19 15
T. Rozier 3 2 3 1/12 0/3 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 2 -4 11
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 19 12 2 6/11 0/1 7/10 3 29 0 1 0 6 6 -16 36
D. Graham 12 6 4 3/18 3/14 3/6 2 37 2 2 3 0 6 -27 27
B. Biyombo 11 17 2 5/10 0/0 1/2 4 27 0 1 2 8 9 -12 31
M. Bridges 10 4 1 4/12 1/6 1/1 3 34 0 0 1 0 4 -19 15
T. Rozier 3 2 3 1/12 0/3 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 2 -4 11
Bench
M. Monk
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Bacon
N. Batum
K. Simmons
P. Washington
R. Franks
M. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 14 5 3 5/13 0/4 4/4 1 25 0 0 1 1 4 -20 24
Co. Martin 9 6 1 2/4 1/1 4/6 3 27 1 1 1 1 5 -9 18
Ca. Martin 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
W. Hernangomez 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 5
J. McDaniels 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 1 3 1 0/6 0/2 1/2 2 17 0 0 1 1 2 -3 5
D. Bacon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 56 18 28/91 5/32 24/35 21 233 4 5 10 17 39 -110 176
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
T. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 14 10 2 6/14 2/7 0/2 1 25 0 5 1 0 10 +19 32
D. Sabonis 12 12 4 5/10 0/0 2/2 5 34 0 0 0 2 10 +15 32
M. Brogdon 11 1 7 4/11 1/5 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 0 +6 26
J. Lamb 9 6 1 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 24 3 2 2 1 5 +3 20
T. Warren 6 4 2 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 26 0 0 0 1 3 +7 14
Starters
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
T. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 14 10 2 6/14 2/7 0/2 1 25 0 5 1 0 10 +19 32
D. Sabonis 12 12 4 5/10 0/0 2/2 5 34 0 0 0 2 10 +15 32
M. Brogdon 11 1 7 4/11 1/5 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 0 +6 26
J. Lamb 9 6 1 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 24 3 2 2 1 5 +3 20
T. Warren 6 4 2 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 26 0 0 0 1 3 +7 14
Bench
A. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
D. McDermott
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Holiday 23 6 2 6/10 2/5 9/10 4 20 0 0 2 1 5 +19 31
T. McConnell 12 2 8 6/10 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2 +16 30
J. Holiday 9 2 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 1 21 2 0 0 0 2 +16 15
D. McDermott 6 5 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 1 4 +11 12
E. Sumner 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 -1 4
G. Bitadze 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 2 1 1 0 0 6
A. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Leaf 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 51 30 40/88 10/35 17/20 25 233 6 9 9 8 43 +110 224
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores