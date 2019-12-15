ORL
Magic hand Pelicans franchise-record 12th straight loss

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat New Orleans 130-119 on Sunday, sending the Pelicans to their franchise-record 12th straight loss.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic retured from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists. J.J. Redick added 23 points against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2006.

The Magic led 58-57 at halftime and pulled away with a 41-point third quarter. Isaac had 11 points in the quarter.

Orlando made a season-high 17 3s, shooting 50% from long range. The Magic shot 51.2% overall from the field and had just eight turnovers.

TIP-INS

Magic: D.J. Augustin had 17 points, and Even Fournier 16. On Saturday night, Augustin, a New Orleans native, became the first athlete in any sport to have his jersey retired at Brother Martin High School. Augustin, who wore No. 14, led the school to two Louisiana state championships and is the program's career scoring leader. ...

Pelicans: Coach Alvin Gentry was ejected late in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls for complaining about officiating. It was his first ejection of the season. ... Brandon Ingram added 21 points, but early foul trouble limited him to 27 minutes. . Guard Josh Hart scored 20 points. . Before the game, Gentry reiterated the team is being ''overly cautious'' with No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this season due to a knee injury. ''He's still in the rehab stage of it. He's doing a lot of stuff. No one is more eager to get back on the court than he is - trust me on that one.''

UP NEXT

Magic: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Fournier
10 SG
B. Ingram
14 SF
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
48.1 Field Goal % 49.6
48.2 Three Point % 49.3
83.5 Free Throw % 83.8
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 0:17
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 2 Jonathan Isaac made reverse layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 0:21
  ORL team rebound 0:30
  JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 0:37
  Jonathan Isaac missed jump shot 0:40
+ 2 Frank Jackson made jump shot, assist by Kenrich Williams 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Kenrich Williams 1:03
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
  Turnover on Aaron Gordon 1:16
Team Stats
Points 130 119
Field Goals 46-89 (51.7%) 47-88 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 17-34 (50.0%) 19-43 (44.2%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 46
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 31 29
Team 10 6
Assists 32 34
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 17
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 0 5
away team logo
J. Isaac PF 1
21 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
29 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 12-14 24344131130
home team logo Pelicans 6-21 30272735119
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 12-14 102.5 PPG 45 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Pelicans 6-21 112.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
J. Isaac PF 12.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.3 APG 45.1 FG%
J. Holiday PG 19.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.8 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Isaac PF 21 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
J. Holiday PG 29 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
51.7 FG% 53.4
50.0 3PT FG% 44.2
80.8 FT% 50.0
Magic
Starters
J. Isaac
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
M. Fultz
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Isaac 21 11 3 7/11 1/2 6/7 2 32 2 1 1 1 10 +7 40
N. Vucevic 20 9 2 8/15 2/5 2/2 2 29 1 0 2 1 8 0 32
E. Fournier 16 1 4 6/14 3/7 1/1 2 28 1 0 0 0 1 0 26
M. Fultz 10 2 7 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 29 1 1 3 1 1 0 25
A. Gordon 9 4 2 3/13 1/5 2/4 3 33 1 0 2 1 3 +11 16
Bench
D. Augustin
T. Ross
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
W. Iwundu
B. Johnson
K. Birch
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin 17 1 8 4/8 2/3 7/7 2 24 1 0 1 0 1 +6 34
T. Ross 14 3 1 5/9 4/6 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 2 +9 20
M. Bamba 13 6 1 5/6 2/3 1/1 1 18 0 0 0 3 3 +11 21
M. Carter-Williams 10 2 4 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 2 +11 20
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 39 32 46/89 17/34 21/26 15 235 8 2 9 8 31 +55 234
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Redick
B. Ingram
K. Williams
D. Favors
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 29 4 8 12/20 4/7 1/2 1 40 1 1 4 2 2 -5 47
J. Redick 23 2 3 9/16 5/9 0/0 2 35 0 1 0 0 2 +6 32
B. Ingram 21 6 6 9/16 3/7 0/1 5 26 1 0 3 2 4 -11 37
K. Williams 3 6 4 1/4 1/4 0/2 2 23 0 3 1 1 5 +2 19
D. Favors 2 5 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 1 2 2 3 -18 13
Bench
J. Hart
J. Hayes
L. Ball
F. Jackson
E. Moore
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
N. Alexander-Walker
Z. Williamson
N. Melli
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hart 20 5 1 7/15 4/11 2/2 2 30 2 0 2 0 5 -8 27
J. Hayes 10 7 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 3 28 0 1 2 2 5 +7 22
L. Ball 9 5 6 3/7 2/4 1/3 2 27 1 0 2 2 3 -22 25
F. Jackson 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 -6 1
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alexander-Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Melli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 40 34 47/88 19/43 6/12 21 236 6 7 17 11 29 -55 223
NBA Scores