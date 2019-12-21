CHI
Bulls outlast short-handed Pistons 119-107

  • Dec 21, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help the Chicago Bulls outlast the short-handed Detroit Pistons 119-107 on Saturday night.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine's outside shooting. He and White made five 3-pointers apiece.

Detroit has lost four straight.

The Pistons led 59-53 at halftime but allowed 40 points in the third quarter. Chicago led 93-83 late in the period, but Markieff Morris made two 3-pointers in the last 10 seconds to cut the margin to four.

LaVine broke a 96-all tie in the fourth with a 3-pointer. Then with the Bulls up by four, Detroit challenged a foul call on Tony Snell with 4:21 left. The call was overturned, but Chicago controlled the ensuing jump ball, and LaVine made another 3 to make it 106-99.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.

TURNOVERS

The Pistons turned the ball over 25 times in a 114-93 loss at Boston on Friday night. Then they had to face a Chicago team that entered the game forcing a league-high 18.6 turnovers per game.

Detroit had only 16 turnovers to Chicago's 21 on Saturday, but the Bulls made up for that by outrebounding the Pistons 46-29.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 rebounds, surpassing 600 in his 75th career game. He's the fifth player in team history to reach 600 rebounds in his first 75 games, joining Tom Boerwinkle, Elton Brand, Charles Oakley and Clifford Ray.

Pistons: Thon Maker scored seven points, surpassing 1,000 for his career. ... Christian Wood (left knee) missed the game in addition to Griffin and Rose. ... Morris scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
16.5 Reb. Per Game 16.5
43.6 Field Goal % 54.0
43.5 Three Point % 54.2
82.2 Free Throw % 61.8
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
  CHI team rebound 0:29
  Andre Drummond missed layup 0:30
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Personal foul on Tim Frazier 0:38
  Turnover on Andre Drummond 0:40
  Offensive foul on Andre Drummond 0:40
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Personal foul on Tim Frazier 0:42
Team Stats
Points 119 107
Field Goals 40-77 (51.9%) 40-87 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 18-35 (51.4%) 16-35 (45.7%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 55 34
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 35 23
Team 9 5
Assists 21 30
Steals 8 14
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 13 20
Technicals 0 0
Z. LaVine PG 8
33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
A. Drummond C 0
19 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 12-19 25284026119
home team logo Pistons 11-19 28313018107
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 12-19 105.6 PPG 43.5 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 11-19 108.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.9 APG 43.2 FG%
M. Morris PF 10.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.6 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 33 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
M. Morris PF 23 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
51.9 FG% 46.0
51.4 3PT FG% 45.7
84.0 FT% 91.7
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 33 5 5 9/15 5/7 10/14 4 36 1 0 5 0 5 +20 44
T. Satoransky 16 8 5 6/11 2/6 2/2 0 38 2 0 4 2 6 +17 32
L. Markkanen 15 7 2 6/11 1/3 2/2 0 28 1 2 0 2 5 +13 29
W. Carter Jr. 12 12 1 4/8 1/1 3/3 4 29 0 0 3 4 8 +23 23
K. Dunn 9 3 4 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 34 4 0 2 0 3 +21 22
Bench
C. White
T. Young
D. Gafford
R. Arcidiacono
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 19 5 1 6/10 5/7 2/2 0 17 0 0 2 1 4 -10 24
T. Young 8 1 1 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 1 -8 10
D. Gafford 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 3 13 0 2 1 2 2 -4 9
R. Arcidiacono 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 8
D. Valentine 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 46 21 40/77 18/35 21/25 13 235 8 4 18 11 35 +60 201
Pistons
Starters
M. Morris
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 23 1 6 8/19 7/12 0/0 3 36 0 0 1 0 1 -10 35
A. Drummond 19 14 3 8/17 0/1 3/4 4 37 5 2 5 3 11 -9 41
L. Kennard 16 4 3 6/14 4/9 0/0 4 31 0 0 5 1 3 -21 21
T. Snell 11 1 2 4/6 3/3 0/0 0 31 2 1 0 1 0 -7 19
B. Brown 4 3 4 2/8 0/1 0/0 2 32 2 0 4 0 3 -17 13
Bench
T. Frazier
L. Galloway
T. Maker
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
C. Wood
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Frazier 13 2 9 5/6 1/1 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 1 1 -6 33
L. Galloway 10 3 1 4/8 1/3 1/1 1 15 1 0 0 0 3 +1 16
T. Maker 7 0 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 3 12 1 1 0 0 0 -3 9
S. Mykhailiuk 4 1 2 1/7 0/5 2/2 0 14 2 0 0 0 1 +12 11
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 29 30 40/87 16/35 11/12 20 236 14 4 16 6 23 -60 198
NBA Scores