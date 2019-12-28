SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Luka Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his ninth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Golden State Warriors 141-121 on Saturday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 and Seth Curry added 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who snapped the Warriors' four-game winning streak.

D'Angelo Russell had 30 points and eight 3-pointers in the first half but injured his neck after falling and colliding with Dwight Powell during the third quarter. Russell returned for the start of the fourth but the Warriors were down by 19 at that point. He finished with 35 points and six assists and shot 13 for 21.

The Mavericks pulled away when Russell was out, outscoring the Warriors 45-24 in the third quarter. Hardaway made a deep 3 with 6:55 left in the third to give the Mavericks an eight-point lead that would only grow as the game went on.

Draymond Green had 10 points and eight assists for Golden State, but he and the Warriors struggled to defend the Mavericks. Dallas shot 52.2% from the floor and made 24 3s.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas made 10 3s in the first quarter. . Doncic played his second game in a row since he sat out four consecutive games with a right ankle sprain. ''A recovery day and a half is helpful,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. ''He has done well through the rehab, and he's doing even a little bit better now.''

Warriors: Golden State tied a franchise record with nine 3s in the first quarter. . Eric Paschall (bruised hip) and Omari Spellman (illness) both missed a second consecutive game. . The Warriors recalled Alen Smailagic from Santa Cruz of the G League. He had five points, five rebounds and three fouls in 20 minutes against the Mavericks.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Take a 60-minute flight south to Los Angeles to play the second half of a back-to-back against the Lakers on Sunday. Dallas beat the Lakers by four points in November and ended Los Angeles' 10-game winning streak.

Warriors: Travel to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Tuesday. San Antonio beat the Warriors by 17 points earlier this season.

