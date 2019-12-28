Jokic has a triple-double as Nuggets beat Grizzlies 119-110
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 31 points, and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Jokic, who has 35 career triple-doubles, has 11 double-doubles in the last 12 games, helping Denver win eight of its last nine. Will Barton had 20 points and Jamal Murray and Mason Plumlee each scored 15 for the Nuggets.
Denver never trailed and led by as many as 23 points in the first half when its two 7-footers, Jokic and Plumlee, sat with three fouls each. The Grizzlies made a run and closed within 50-39 at the end of the first half, with the final points coming on a dunk by Brandon Clarke just before the horn.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 20 points, De'Anthony Melton had 17 off the bench and Ja Morant scored 16 points.
The Grizzlies missed 20 of their first 25 shots and went 20 for 33 to close out the third quarter.
Memphis closed within 52-49 early in the third quarter, the closest it had been since early in the first. Denver went on a 16-4 run later in the period and took a 14-point lead into the fourth.
Jonas Valanciunas had eight of his 14 points in the first three minutes of the quarter to get Memphis within eight. Denver went ahead by 14, but a 3-pointer by Jackson cut it to 102-95 with 5:15 left, but the Nuggets scored the next six and held off the Grizzlies.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Valanciunas had 10 rebounds. ... Have lost four straight and 31 of their last 38 games played in Denver. ... Memphis made more free throws (13) than field goals (12) in the first half.
Nuggets: F Paul Millsap was out with a left quadricep contusion. Millsap missed two games earlier in December with a similar injury. .... Plumlee made his first start of the season after coming off the bench for 30 games. ... Mallory Pugh, a member of USA team that won the women's World Cup last summer, took the ceremonial free throw before the opening tip.
NO FREE PASS
Denver didn't attempt a foul shot in the first half, while the Grizzlies were 13 of 16 from the line. It is the second time this season a Memphis opponent has shot one or fewer free throws. The Nuggets got their first attempts from the line when Jokic hit a pair with 10:47 left in the third.
They finished 20 of 27 from the line.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.
Nuggets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
---
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|47.0
|Three Point %
|48.4
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:15
|Bruno Caboclo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Bruno Caboclo
|0:25
|Will Barton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:25
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:25
|Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton
|0:25
|Out of bounds turnover on Grayson Allen
|0:26
|Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill
|0:28
|De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|0:37
|Mason Plumlee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|119
|Field Goals
|41-84 (48.8%)
|45-93 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|9-29 (31.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|52
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|34
|33
|Team
|7
|9
|Assists
|32
|28
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|17.6 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
|N. Jokic C
|17.6 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|6.8 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|N. Jokic C
|31 PTS
|10 REB
|10 AST
|
|48.8
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.0
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Jackson Jr.
|20
|4
|1
|6/13
|2/8
|6/7
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-11
|26
|J. Morant
|16
|3
|8
|6/11
|1/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|-12
|33
|J. Valanciunas
|14
|10
|0
|6/10
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|24
|D. Brooks
|7
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|2/3
|5
|29
|1
|0
|6
|3
|1
|-16
|8
|J. Crowder
|4
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Jackson Jr.
|20
|4
|1
|6/13
|2/8
|6/7
|4
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-11
|26
|J. Morant
|16
|3
|8
|6/11
|1/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|-12
|33
|J. Valanciunas
|14
|10
|0
|6/10
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|24
|D. Brooks
|7
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|2/3
|5
|29
|1
|0
|6
|3
|1
|-16
|8
|J. Crowder
|4
|6
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Melton
|17
|4
|1
|6/9
|1/3
|4/4
|6
|12
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+9
|25
|B. Clarke
|15
|2
|5
|6/8
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|28
|T. Jones
|8
|0
|7
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|23
|G. Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|K. Anderson
|3
|4
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|S. Hill
|0
|4
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+2
|10
|B. Caboclo
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+4
|2
|Y. Watanabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konchar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Guduric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iguodala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|45
|32
|41/84
|9/30
|19/25
|24
|233
|5
|5
|17
|11
|34
|-45
|212
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Jokic
|31
|10
|10
|12/19
|2/5
|5/7
|6
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|+23
|61
|W. Barton
|20
|6
|7
|8/18
|2/9
|2/3
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|+7
|42
|M. Plumlee
|15
|7
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|+3
|23
|J. Murray
|15
|5
|5
|5/14
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-2
|29
|G. Harris
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|+7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Jokic
|31
|10
|10
|12/19
|2/5
|5/7
|6
|32
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|+23
|61
|W. Barton
|20
|6
|7
|8/18
|2/9
|2/3
|1
|35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|+7
|42
|M. Plumlee
|15
|7
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|+3
|23
|J. Murray
|15
|5
|5
|5/14
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-2
|29
|G. Harris
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|+7
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Grant
|12
|4
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-8
|17
|M. Porter Jr.
|11
|4
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+7
|17
|M. Morris
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+7
|7
|M. Beasley
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|1
|J. Hernangomez
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|P. Millsap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cancar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|43
|28
|45/93
|9/29
|20/27
|20
|233
|9
|4
|10
|10
|33
|+45
|221
-
IND
NO63
75
3rd 1:29
-
TOR
BOS81
72
3rd 3:09
-
NY
WAS33
23
2nd 11:42
-
PHI
MIA37
31
2nd 9:55
-
CLE
MIN35
27
2nd 9:37
-
BKN
HOU28
47
2nd 7:50
-
ATL
CHI27
39
2nd 9:08
-
DET
SA5
8
1st 9:30
-
ORL
MIL8
10
1st 8:41
-
DAL
GS6
12
1st 10:05
-
MEM
DEN110
119
Final
-
PHO
SAC0
0217.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
LAL
POR0
0223 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
UTA
LAC0
0221 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm