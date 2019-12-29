CHA
Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies past Hornets, 117-104

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Charlotte to its fifth straight loss, beating the Hornets 117-104 on Sunday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points off the bench and provided a fourth-quarter boost that pulled the Hornets within single-digits. Devonte' Graham had 16 points and 10 assists, but was 5 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 12 from outside the arc. P.J. Washington also scored 16 points for Charlotte.

Each time Charlotte made a run, the Grizzlies answered, including the final six minutes after the Hornets pulled to 99-91. Brooks scored the next three baskets in the lane, and Memphis led 105-91.

There were times in the third quarter when Charlotte got within five points only to have the Grizzlies push the advantage back to double digits. Memphis held an 86-75 lead heading to the fourth.

Charlotte struggled shooting early, converting on three of its first 16 shots. That helped Memphis build the lead to 20 before settling on a 56-46 Memphis lead at the break.

Hornets: Graham started 0 of 4 from 3-point range, then connected on a desperation 41-footer against the shot clock in the second quarter. ... C Cody Zeller scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. ... Graham has three straight games of double-digit assists and has multiple 3-pointers in 13 straight games.

Grizzlies: Ended December with an 8-8 record. ... F Jae Crowder sat out with left ankle soreness. He also missed a game Dec. 14 with the same problem. Kyle Anderson started in Crowder's place, Anderson's second start of the season. ... Rookie Ja Morant had six points, his lowest-scoring game of the season. He had seven assists.

Hornets: At Boston on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: At Sacramento on Thursday night.

D. Graham
4 PG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
37.9 Field Goal % 46.6
37.9 Three Point % 47.0
80.1 Free Throw % 78.9
Points 104 117
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 45-92 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 10-35 (28.6%)
Free Throws 21-32 (65.6%) 17-17 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 54
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 31 37
Team 11 4
Assists 23 30
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 1
D. Graham PG 4
16 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
J. Valanciunas C 17
16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 13-22 20262929104
home team logo Grizzlies 13-21 31253031117
away team logo Hornets 13-22 104.1 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 13-21 110.9 PPG 45 RPG 27.1 APG
M. Monk SG 9.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.2 APG 44.1 FG%
D. Brooks SG 14.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 39.8 FG%
M. Monk SG 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
D. Brooks SG 20 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
43.0 FG% 48.9
29.0 3PT FG% 28.6
65.6 FT% 100.0
Starters
D. Graham
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 16 4 10 5/18 3/12 3/3 4 34 2 0 1 1 3 -18 41
P. Washington 16 4 1 5/9 4/6 2/5 2 28 0 1 0 0 4 -17 23
B. Biyombo 10 6 0 3/5 0/0 4/6 1 20 0 2 0 2 4 -4 18
T. Rozier 9 2 8 3/8 0/1 3/3 2 37 1 0 5 0 2 -14 23
M. Bridges 8 7 1 4/10 0/3 0/0 1 26 0 0 3 2 5 -6 14
M. Monk
C. Zeller
M. Williams
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Co. Martin
D. Bacon
N. Batum
Ca. Martin
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 18 5 0 8/18 1/4 1/2 1 26 1 1 1 2 3 -3 24
C. Zeller 14 3 1 5/8 0/1 4/5 1 19 1 0 1 1 2 -9 19
M. Williams 6 4 0 2/5 1/3 1/2 4 23 2 0 1 0 4 -8 11
W. Hernangomez 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 +6 5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 2 +2 4
Co. Martin 1 3 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 15 1 0 1 1 2 0 6
D. Bacon 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 42 23 37/86 9/31 21/32 19 236 8 4 14 11 31 -65 190
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
K. Anderson
J. Morant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Brooks 20 0 2 8/13 2/5 2/2 6 23 0 0 1 0 0 +10 23
J. Valanciunas 16 9 5 7/8 0/0 2/2 3 22 0 0 3 3 6 +16 32
J. Jackson Jr. 14 12 0 6/12 2/5 0/0 3 25 0 2 1 1 11 +18 27
K. Anderson 6 9 2 3/10 0/3 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 4 5 +8 18
J. Morant 6 3 7 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 28 0 0 2 0 3 +20 21
B. Clarke
G. Allen
S. Hill
D. Melton
T. Jones
B. Caboclo
J. Konchar
J. Crowder
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 18 4 3 7/12 1/3 3/3 1 25 1 3 2 2 2 -2 30
G. Allen 15 5 2 4/11 3/9 4/4 0 25 0 0 1 1 4 +1 23
S. Hill 9 2 1 2/5 1/4 4/4 2 21 0 0 1 1 1 -2 12
D. Melton 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 0 2 +11 14
T. Jones 6 3 6 3/7 0/2 0/0 0 19 2 0 1 1 2 -7 22
B. Caboclo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
J. Konchar 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
J. Crowder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 50 30 45/92 10/35 17/17 21 235 5 5 14 13 37 +65 223
