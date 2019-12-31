Tatum, Walker help Celtics beat slumping Hornets 109-92
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-92 Tuesday.
Boston has won six of seven and improved to 23-8.
PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight.
Tatum hit five straight shots in the first quarter - including a trio of 3-pointers - and the Celtics overcame an early five-point deficit to lead 24-18 after the first quarter.
Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston stretched the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 edge into halftime.
Charlotte surged within four points late in the third quarter before the Celtics responded with a 16-6 spurt to make it 89-75 with 9:55 left. They led by at least 10 the rest of the way.
Walker, the Hornets franchise leader in scoring, was making his second appearance in Charlotte since he was sent to Boston in a sign-and-trade deal last July. Walker added four rebounds and seven assists.4Enes Kanter had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Boston.
TIP-INS
Celtics: One day after being named Eastern Conference player of the week, Jaylen Brown sat out with a sinus infection. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Brown is day-to-day. Brown averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.2% from the field and 57.9% on 3-pointers in three games last week.
Hornets: Charlotte is on its longest losing streak since dropping six straight from Nov. 3-17 during the 2017-18 season.
UP NEXT
Celtics: Host Atlanta on Friday.
Hornets: Host Cleveland on Thursday.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|7.7
|Ast. Per Game
|7.7
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|37.6
|43.0
|Three Point %
|37.8
|87.4
|Free Throw %
|80.4
|CHA team rebound
|0:00
|Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
|0:23
|Willy Hernangomez missed free throw
|0:26
|Shooting foul on Enes Kanter
|0:26
|+ 2
|Willy Hernangomez made driving layup
|0:26
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|0:36
|Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:38
|+ 3
|Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez
|0:48
|+ 2
|Javonte Green made layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|109
|92
|Field Goals
|44-97 (45.4%)
|34-86 (39.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-38 (36.8%)
|12-34 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|50
|Offensive
|15
|8
|Defensive
|39
|33
|Team
|8
|9
|Assists
|25
|25
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|J. Tatum PF
|21.2 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
|P. Washington PF
|12.4 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Tatum PF
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|P. Washington PF
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.4
|FG%
|39.5
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Tatum
|24
|7
|1
|10/18
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|36
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|+15
|34
|K. Walker
|22
|4
|7
|9/19
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|30
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|+5
|43
|G. Hayward
|21
|10
|6
|9/14
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|+12
|41
|M. Smart
|7
|5
|7
|3/12
|1/7
|0/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+9
|26
|D. Theis
|5
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|+2
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Tatum
|24
|7
|1
|10/18
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|36
|3
|1
|3
|2
|5
|+15
|34
|K. Walker
|22
|4
|7
|9/19
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|30
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|+5
|43
|G. Hayward
|21
|10
|6
|9/14
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|+12
|41
|M. Smart
|7
|5
|7
|3/12
|1/7
|0/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+9
|26
|D. Theis
|5
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|+2
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Kanter
|13
|14
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|22
|0
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+15
|37
|B. Wanamaker
|7
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+13
|10
|S. Ojeleye
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+8
|10
|R. Langford
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|J. Green
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+4
|5
|G. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+3
|2
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Poirier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|109
|54
|25
|44/97
|14/38
|7/10
|16
|235
|12
|9
|10
|15
|39
|+85
|224
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Washington
|15
|5
|3
|5/11
|3/5
|2/4
|4
|35
|3
|1
|5
|1
|4
|-4
|25
|M. Bridges
|14
|10
|4
|5/9
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|32
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|-2
|32
|D. Graham
|11
|4
|7
|3/12
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|-7
|28
|T. Rozier
|10
|2
|5
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-13
|20
|B. Biyombo
|8
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Washington
|15
|5
|3
|5/11
|3/5
|2/4
|4
|35
|3
|1
|5
|1
|4
|-4
|25
|M. Bridges
|14
|10
|4
|5/9
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|32
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|-2
|32
|D. Graham
|11
|4
|7
|3/12
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|-7
|28
|T. Rozier
|10
|2
|5
|4/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-13
|20
|B. Biyombo
|8
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Bacon
|11
|3
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-10
|15
|C. Zeller
|10
|4
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-12
|16
|Co. Martin
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|-13
|10
|M. Monk
|4
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-11
|9
|W. Hernangomez
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+3
|6
|M. Williams
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-13
|3
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|41
|25
|34/86
|12/34
|12/16
|16
|235
|7
|4
|17
|8
|33
|-85
|177