BOS
CHA

No Text

Tatum, Walker help Celtics beat slumping Hornets 109-92

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-92 Tuesday.

Boston has won six of seven and improved to 23-8.

PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight.

Tatum hit five straight shots in the first quarter - including a trio of 3-pointers - and the Celtics overcame an early five-point deficit to lead 24-18 after the first quarter.

Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston stretched the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 edge into halftime.

Charlotte surged within four points late in the third quarter before the Celtics responded with a 16-6 spurt to make it 89-75 with 9:55 left. They led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

Walker, the Hornets franchise leader in scoring, was making his second appearance in Charlotte since he was sent to Boston in a sign-and-trade deal last July. Walker added four rebounds and seven assists.4Enes Kanter had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Boston.

TIP-INS

Celtics: One day after being named Eastern Conference player of the week, Jaylen Brown sat out with a sinus infection. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Brown is day-to-day. Brown averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.2% from the field and 57.9% on 3-pointers in three games last week.

Hornets: Charlotte is on its longest losing streak since dropping six straight from Nov. 3-17 during the 2017-18 season.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Friday.

Hornets: Host Cleveland on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
8 PG
D. Graham
4 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.2 Field Goal % 37.6
43.0 Three Point % 37.8
87.4 Free Throw % 80.4
  CHA team rebound 0:00
  Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Grant Williams 0:23
  Willy Hernangomez missed free throw 0:26
  Shooting foul on Enes Kanter 0:26
+ 2 Willy Hernangomez made driving layup 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:36
  Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 0:48
+ 2 Javonte Green made layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 1:06
Team Stats
Points 109 92
Field Goals 44-97 (45.4%) 34-86 (39.5%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 50
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 39 33
Team 8 9
Assists 25 25
Steals 12 7
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 8
22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
M. Bridges SF 0
14 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 23-8 24263029109
home team logo Hornets 13-23 1825301992
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 23-8 111.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Hornets 13-23 104.1 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum PF 21.2 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.9 APG 42.0 FG%
P. Washington PF 12.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.7 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum PF 24 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
P. Washington PF 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
45.4 FG% 39.5
36.8 3PT FG% 35.3
70.0 FT% 75.0
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
K. Walker
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 24 7 1 10/18 4/7 0/0 0 36 3 1 3 2 5 +15 34
K. Walker 22 4 7 9/19 3/7 1/1 0 30 3 1 1 2 2 +5 43
G. Hayward 21 10 6 9/14 3/6 0/0 0 34 0 0 2 5 5 +12 41
M. Smart 7 5 7 3/12 1/7 0/1 4 30 1 0 1 1 4 +9 26
D. Theis 5 6 0 2/9 0/2 1/2 2 22 2 1 0 2 4 +2 14
Starters
J. Tatum
K. Walker
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 24 7 1 10/18 4/7 0/0 0 36 3 1 3 2 5 +15 34
K. Walker 22 4 7 9/19 3/7 1/1 0 30 3 1 1 2 2 +5 43
G. Hayward 21 10 6 9/14 3/6 0/0 0 34 0 0 2 5 5 +12 41
M. Smart 7 5 7 3/12 1/7 0/1 4 30 1 0 1 1 4 +9 26
D. Theis 5 6 0 2/9 0/2 1/2 2 22 2 1 0 2 4 +2 14
Bench
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
J. Green
G. Williams
J. Brown
T. Fall
C. Edwards
R. Williams
T. Waters
V. Poirier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Kanter 13 14 2 6/7 0/0 1/2 5 22 0 6 0 2 12 +15 37
B. Wanamaker 7 2 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 21 1 0 2 0 2 +13 10
S. Ojeleye 6 1 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 0 1 +8 10
R. Langford 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
J. Green 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 3 +4 5
G. Williams 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 1 +3 2
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 54 25 44/97 14/38 7/10 16 235 12 9 10 15 39 +85 224
Hornets
Starters
P. Washington
M. Bridges
D. Graham
T. Rozier
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Washington 15 5 3 5/11 3/5 2/4 4 35 3 1 5 1 4 -4 25
M. Bridges 14 10 4 5/9 1/1 3/3 1 32 1 1 2 0 10 -2 32
D. Graham 11 4 7 3/12 3/9 2/2 3 37 1 1 3 0 4 -7 28
T. Rozier 10 2 5 4/13 2/5 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 2 -13 20
B. Biyombo 8 3 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 2 -3 13
Starters
P. Washington
M. Bridges
D. Graham
T. Rozier
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Washington 15 5 3 5/11 3/5 2/4 4 35 3 1 5 1 4 -4 25
M. Bridges 14 10 4 5/9 1/1 3/3 1 32 1 1 2 0 10 -2 32
D. Graham 11 4 7 3/12 3/9 2/2 3 37 1 1 3 0 4 -7 28
T. Rozier 10 2 5 4/13 2/5 0/0 2 34 0 0 2 0 2 -13 20
B. Biyombo 8 3 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 2 -3 13
Bench
D. Bacon
C. Zeller
Co. Martin
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
M. Williams
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bacon 11 3 1 4/8 2/4 1/2 2 18 1 0 2 0 3 -10 15
C. Zeller 10 4 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 2 2 -12 16
Co. Martin 7 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 3 0 -13 10
M. Monk 4 2 1 1/7 0/4 2/2 1 15 0 1 0 0 2 -11 9
W. Hernangomez 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/1 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 +3 6
M. Williams 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 3 -13 3
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 41 25 34/86 12/34 12/16 16 235 7 4 17 8 33 -85 177
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores