Harden has 35 as Rockets down Nuggets 130-104

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden scored 35 points after missing the last game with an injury to lead the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned after sitting out on Sunday in the 127-112 defeat.

Houston pushed a small lead to a big advantage with a 19-3 run to start the fourth quarter. The Rockets were up by 17 when Harden scored five quick points, with a 3-pointer, to make it 118-96 with about 3 1/2 minutes left and end his night and that of most of Houston's starters.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Westbrook had 28 points for his 11th straight games with 20 or more points, which is the longest streak by a Rockets player besides Harden since Yao Ming did it in 14 games in a row in 2006.

The Nuggets used a 37-point third quarter to cut the lead to three entering the fourth, but the Rockets scored the first 12 points of the fourth to make it 104-89 with about 9 minutes left. Ben McLemore had two 3-pointers to power that spurt.

Denver got its first points of the quarter on a 3 by Torrey Craig after that. Houston then scored the next seven points, capped by a 3 from Harden to stretch the lead to 111-92 midway through the period.

The Rockets were up by 12 after a 3-pointer by Harden with about 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Jokic then scored four quick points to cut the lead to 78-70 midway through the quarter.

Houston remained up by eight later in the third when Harden, who had six 3-pointers, made three free throws to push it to 86-75.

The Rockets had pushed the lead to 10 with about 3 minutes left in the third before the Nuggets used an 11-4 run to cut the lead to 92-89 entering the fourth. Malik Beasley led the Nuggets in that stretch, scoring five points capped by a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.

Nuggets: Paul Millsap had 13 points and nine rebounds in his return after missing two games with a bruised left knee. ... Denver made 8 of 25 3-pointers. ... Monte Morris added 18 points off the bench.

Rockets: Eric Gordon scored 12 points in his second game back after sitting out for about six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Capela had 16 points and 10 rebounds after missing the last two games with his injury.

Nuggets: Visit Indiana on Friday night in the second game of a five-game trip.

Rockets: Host 76ers on Friday night.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.7 Min. Per Game 37.7
38.3 Pts. Per Game 38.3
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
50.1 Field Goal % 46.1
49.7 Three Point % 46.0
81.2 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein 0:21
  Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Out of bounds turnover on Chris Clemons 0:32
+ 2 Monte Morris made driving layup 0:49
+ 2 Isaiah Hartenstein made dunk 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein 1:01
+ 2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 1:24
+ 1 Isaiah Hartenstein made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
+ 1 Isaiah Hartenstein made 1st of 2 free throws 1:33
  Shooting foul on Jarred Vanderbilt 1:33
+ 2 Jarred Vanderbilt made layup, assist by Monte Morris 1:40
Points 104 130
Field Goals 45-97 (46.4%) 46-87 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 58
Offensive 14 13
Defensive 25 30
Team 8 15
Assists 25 20
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 3 0
W. Barton SG 5
10 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
J. Harden SG 13
35 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 23-10 26263715104
home team logo Rockets 23-11 38312338130
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
away team logo Nuggets 23-10 108.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Rockets 23-11 119.1 PPG 47.3 RPG 21.6 APG
N. Jokic C 18.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.8 APG 49.8 FG%
J. Harden SG 38.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 7.5 APG 45.8 FG%
N. Jokic C 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
J. Harden SG 35 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
46.4 FG% 52.9
32.0 3PT FG% 47.1
66.7 FT% 71.0
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
J. Murray
W. Barton
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 21 8 4 10/17 0/1 1/1 2 31 0 0 6 2 6 -5 31
P. Millsap 13 9 3 6/13 1/3 0/0 3 26 1 2 1 7 2 -4 30
J. Murray 12 0 6 5/14 2/4 0/0 3 30 1 0 2 0 0 -9 23
W. Barton 10 9 7 5/16 0/3 0/1 4 37 1 2 1 2 7 -7 35
T. Craig 3 3 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 6 21 0 0 1 0 3 -2 5
Bench
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Porter Jr.
M. Plumlee
J. Grant
J. Vanderbilt
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
G. Harris
P. Dozier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 18 3 4 8/12 1/3 1/1 0 23 3 0 0 1 2 -24 32
M. Beasley 10 2 0 3/5 2/4 2/2 1 19 1 0 1 0 2 -25 12
M. Porter Jr. 7 3 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2 -13 10
M. Plumlee 4 0 1 1/5 0/0 2/4 1 12 0 0 2 0 0 -14 4
J. Grant 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 1 1 1 1 -15 6
J. Vanderbilt 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -7 1
J. Hernangomez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
V. Cancar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 39 25 45/97 8/25 6/9 22 233 7 5 16 14 25 -130 189
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 35 3 6 10/17 6/9 9/13 2 33 1 2 4 0 3 +21 49
R. Westbrook 28 3 7 11/22 0/2 6/6 4 33 1 1 3 1 2 +16 44
C. Capela 16 10 0 7/12 0/0 2/4 1 29 3 0 0 3 7 +5 29
D. House Jr. 8 2 2 3/10 2/7 0/0 2 30 0 1 1 0 2 +4 14
P. Tucker 0 8 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 33 0 1 0 3 5 +11 13
Bench
I. Hartenstein
E. Gordon
B. McLemore
G. Clark
C. Clemons
A. Rivers
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Hartenstein 16 12 0 6/8 0/0 4/6 4 18 1 1 2 5 7 +21 28
E. Gordon 12 1 1 4/7 3/5 1/2 1 26 0 1 2 0 1 +20 14
B. McLemore 9 3 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2 +19 11
G. Clark 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +4 4
C. Clemons 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 +4 3
A. Rivers 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 +5 2
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 43 20 46/87 16/34 22/31 17 234 6 7 15 13 30 +130 211
