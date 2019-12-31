GS
DeRozan, Spurs escape Warriors in overtime, 117-113

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 117-113 overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, and San Antonio won its eighth in 13 games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills had 18 points.

Alec Burks had 28 points and Glenn Robinson III added 25, including 15 in the first quarter, for Golden State.

The Warriors - already without stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson long-term - were without starters D'Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

The teams traded the lead four times and were tied twice in the final 3 minutes of regulation.

DeRozan's 17-footer with 17.1 seconds left gave San Antonio a 100-98 lead, but Robinson tied it eight seconds later with a 21-footer set up by Green's shovel pass. Aldridge missed a 15-footer at the close of regulation.

Golden State grabbed a 51-42 lead in the second quarter as San Antonio went scoreless for three minutes. Aldridge ended the drought with an off-balance, fadeaway 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

The Warriors were 12 for 27 on 3-pointers, including consecutive 3s to open the second half and stretch their advantage to 61-53 in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Russell, who injured his right shoulder in a collision with Dallas' Luca Doncic on Saturday, will be evaluated Wednesday. ... Golden State started its 16th different lineup in 35 games this season. ... The Warriors have had 99 players appear in at last one game since Jan. 1, 2010. ... Kerr clarified the status of Cauley-Stein, who was listed as ''doubtful'' due to an undisclosed illness. ''Willie is not in San Antonio, so he's beyond doubtful,'' Kerr joked.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs closed the decade with 554 victories, the most by any coach and franchise in the league. Oklahoma City was second with 514 wins and Golden State third with 505. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who previously coached in Boston, is second to Popovich with 493 victories.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 113 117
Field Goals 44-96 (45.8%) 45-96 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 51 61
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 35 43
Team 7 8
Assists 31 30
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 1
A. Burks SG 8
28 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
17 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Warriors 9-26 3223202513113
home team logo Spurs 14-18 2528242317117
Warriors
Starters
A. Burks
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
D. Green
M. Chriss
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks 28 4 4 9/20 4/5 6/9 0 38 1 1 0 1 3 +2 42
G. Robinson III 25 3 3 10/17 3/5 2/2 3 39 0 1 2 0 3 -3 33
D. Lee 20 7 2 8/13 2/3 2/2 0 39 0 0 0 1 6 -1 31
D. Green 10 10 9 4/11 2/6 0/0 2 35 1 1 2 0 10 0 38
M. Chriss 7 11 5 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 33 1 1 3 5 6 -1 27
Bench
K. Bowman
A. Smailagic
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
J. Evans
K. Thompson
S. Curry
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Russell
K. Looney
J. Poole
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bowman 9 3 3 4/9 0/2 1/1 1 21 1 0 0 1 2 +1 19
A. Smailagic 7 3 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 10 0 1 0 1 2 -3 13
O. Spellman 4 1 1 2/6 0/1 0/1 1 11 1 0 0 0 1 -3 8
E. Paschall 3 0 3 1/4 0/1 1/1 1 17 0 0 1 0 0 -7 8
J. Evans 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 0 2 -5 3
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poole - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 44 31 44/96 12/27 13/18 14 260 5 6 8 9 35 -20 222
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. Murray
B. Forbes
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 24 5 4 11/18 0/0 2/4 2 37 3 0 1 1 4 -4 39
L. Aldridge 17 12 4 7/13 1/3 2/2 1 37 0 3 1 2 10 +9 39
D. Murray 15 6 5 6/12 1/1 2/2 3 27 2 0 0 2 4 -7 33
B. Forbes 14 3 1 5/13 4/7 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 0 3 -6 16
T. Lyles 5 3 1 1/5 0/1 3/3 1 15 0 0 0 0 3 +2 10
Bench
P. Mills
D. White
L. Walker IV
J. Poeltl
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 18 4 4 6/14 5/11 1/2 3 32 1 0 0 1 3 +19 31
D. White 7 6 4 2/7 1/2 2/2 0 26 0 1 1 0 6 +9 21
L. Walker IV 7 3 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 4 11 0 1 0 1 2 +3 11
J. Poeltl 4 7 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 2 5 -5 20
R. Gay 3 4 2 1/3 0/2 1/2 1 19 0 0 2 1 3 +1 9
M. Belinelli 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 0 0 -1 3
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 53 30 45/96 14/31 13/17 18 261 6 6 10 10 43 +20 232
NBA Scores