CHA
CLE

No Text

Graham breaks late tie, Hornets beat Cavaliers 109-106

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP)

Devonte' Graham hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to break a tie and cap Charlotte's late rally in the Hornets' 109-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Graham's shot from the top of the key gave Charlotte a 106-103 lead. The Hornets came back from a nine-point deficit with five minutes to play to end a six-game losing streak, helped by a controversial call.

Graham hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 108-103 lead. After Cedi Osman's 3-pointer made it 108-106, the Hornets' Dwyane Bacon's pass from under the basket went out of bounds.

Although it appeared that the ball wasn't touched by a Cleveland player, the officials ruled Charlotte maintained possession despite protests by Cavaliers coach John Beilien and his players.

Terry Rozier hit a foul shot with 3.6 seconds left and Collin Sexton's 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt bounced off the rim.

Rozier led the Hornets with 30 points. Graham had 16 - all in the second half.

Cleveland led 100-91 with 5:31 to play before Charlotte rallied. Sexton scored 21 points, and Kevin Love had 18 for Cleveland.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Marvin Williams left the game in the second half with what was announced as "nasal trauma." ... Graham and starting forward Miles Bridges were held scoreless in the first half. ... G Nicolas Batum missed his fourth straight game as a result of a coach’s decision..

Cavaliers: G Dante Exum, appearing in his fourth game since being acquired on Dec. 23, scored seven points in 12 minutes. He was picked up from Utah for G Jordan Clarkson. ... Cleveland opened a four-game homestand..

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Dallas on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
K. Love
0 PF
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
37.6 Field Goal % 44.8
37.7 Three Point % 44.3
81.3 Free Throw % 84.7
  CLE team rebound 0:00
  Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
  CHA team rebound 0:03
  Terry Rozier missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Collin Sexton 0:03
+ 3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 0:04
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Cedi Osman 0:09
  Personal foul on Cedi Osman 0:10
Team Stats
Points 109 106
Field Goals 37-83 (44.6%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 15-38 (39.5%) 13-35 (37.1%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 48
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 29 35
Team 6 6
Assists 25 26
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Rozier PG 3
30 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Garland PG 10
14 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 14-23 31213027109
home team logo Cavaliers 10-24 29302621106
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 14-23 103.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 10-24 104.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
T. Rozier PG 17.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 41.2 FG%
C. Sexton PG 18.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Rozier PG 30 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
C. Sexton PG 21 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
44.6 FG% 50.6
39.5 3PT FG% 37.1
83.3 FT% 78.6
Hornets
Starters
T. Rozier
D. Graham
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 30 6 3 11/22 6/12 2/3 2 38 1 0 2 1 5 -3 41
D. Graham 16 1 11 3/8 3/7 7/7 3 41 1 0 4 0 1 +17 36
P. Washington 14 6 5 6/14 1/3 1/2 3 35 0 0 2 1 5 +3 28
B. Biyombo 8 6 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 2 4 +11 14
M. Bridges 6 5 1 2/10 0/5 2/2 1 22 0 0 0 2 3 -8 13
Starters
T. Rozier
D. Graham
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 30 6 3 11/22 6/12 2/3 2 38 1 0 2 1 5 -3 41
D. Graham 16 1 11 3/8 3/7 7/7 3 41 1 0 4 0 1 +17 36
P. Washington 14 6 5 6/14 1/3 1/2 3 35 0 0 2 1 5 +3 28
B. Biyombo 8 6 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 2 4 +11 14
M. Bridges 6 5 1 2/10 0/5 2/2 1 22 0 0 0 2 3 -8 13
Bench
D. Bacon
C. Zeller
M. Williams
M. Monk
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bacon 15 4 2 5/9 2/3 3/4 1 28 1 0 0 1 3 +7 24
C. Zeller 11 7 2 3/4 0/1 5/6 3 19 0 0 3 3 4 +2 19
M. Williams 6 2 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 14 2 0 0 0 2 -7 12
M. Monk 3 2 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 -7 5
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 39 25 37/83 15/38 20/24 15 236 5 0 11 10 29 +15 192
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
C. Osman
D. Garland
T. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 21 1 2 8/17 4/7 1/2 4 36 1 0 4 0 1 -18 23
K. Love 18 8 4 6/13 2/8 4/4 3 31 0 1 1 0 8 -8 34
C. Osman 17 1 2 7/8 3/4 0/0 4 26 1 0 2 0 1 -10 21
D. Garland 14 5 8 5/12 3/9 1/2 0 34 1 0 1 1 4 +17 35
T. Thompson 6 11 0 2/7 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 1 4 4 7 -18 15
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
C. Osman
D. Garland
T. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 21 1 2 8/17 4/7 1/2 4 36 1 0 4 0 1 -18 23
K. Love 18 8 4 6/13 2/8 4/4 3 31 0 1 1 0 8 -8 34
C. Osman 17 1 2 7/8 3/4 0/0 4 26 1 0 2 0 1 -10 21
D. Garland 14 5 8 5/12 3/9 1/2 0 34 1 0 1 1 4 +17 35
T. Thompson 6 11 0 2/7 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 1 4 4 7 -18 15
Bench
J. Henson
K. Porter
D. Exum
L. Nance Jr.
M. Dellavedova
B. Knight
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Henson 10 6 1 5/6 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 1 5 +9 17
K. Porter 9 3 1 4/8 0/2 1/2 4 24 0 1 1 0 3 0 14
D. Exum 7 5 2 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 5 +14 16
L. Nance Jr. 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 19 2 0 0 1 1 +11 10
M. Dellavedova 2 0 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 -12 10
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 42 26 41/81 13/35 11/14 22 236 6 3 14 7 35 -15 195
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores