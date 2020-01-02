GS
MIN

No Text

Timberwolves shut down Warriors, 99-84

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington each scored 20 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 99-84 on Thursday night in a matchup of injury-ravaged teams.

Naz Reid added 13 points, Kelan Martin had 12 and Minnesota held Golden State to the lowest points total by an opponent this season.

Glen Robinson III scored 16 points for the Warriors, and Eric Paschall had 13, They have lost three straight.

Minnesota was missing Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, while Golden State was without D'Angelo Russell, along with long-absent stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Timberwolves went on an 18-3 first-quarter run and led by as many as 22 in the first half. They held Golden State to 19 points in the first quarter and 41 in the first half.

The Warriors went on an 11-2 run that started in the final minute of the third quarter and carried into the fourth. They trimmed the lead to eight at 92-84 on Damion Lee's basket with 4:35 left. That was as close as they would get.

Minnesota was playing for the second consecutive night. The Timberwolves improved to 2-3 when playing the second game of a back-to-back.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Russell (right shoulder contusion), Willie Cauley-Stein (flu-like symptoms) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) joined long-term absentees Curry (left hand fracture) and Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) in missing the game. Jordan Poole is on a G League assignment with Santa Cruz. No Warrior has appeared in every game this season.

Timberwolves: Towns (left knee sprain), Wiggins (flu-like symptoms), Jeff Teague (right knee sprain), Treveon Graham (flu-like symptoms), Jake Layman (left toe sprain) and Noah Vonleh (left gluteal contusion) did not play. Two-way guard Jordan McLaughlin was recalled from Iowa of the G League on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Detroit on Saturday.

Timberwolves: At Cleveland on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Burks
8 SG
R. Covington
33 PF
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
43.0 Field Goal % 43.8
42.9 Three Point % 43.0
87.2 Free Throw % 84.1
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 0:13
  Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop 0:35
  Eric Paschall missed jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Damion Lee 0:47
  Keita Bates-Diop missed hook shot 0:50
  Turnover on Damion Lee 1:09
  Offensive foul on Damion Lee 1:09
+ 3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelan Martin 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Robert Covington 1:30
Team Stats
Points 84 99
Field Goals 33-77 (42.9%) 38-95 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 13-43 (30.2%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 52 62
Offensive 7 17
Defensive 36 35
Team 9 10
Assists 20 22
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Chriss PF 32
6 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
R. Covington PF 33
20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 9-27 1922261784
home team logo Timberwolves 13-21 3424231899
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 9-27 105.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 13-21 112.0 PPG 46.7 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
G. Robinson III SF 12.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 46.0 FG%
R. Covington PF 12.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.1 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Robinson III SF 16 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
R. Covington PF 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 40.0
15.0 3PT FG% 30.2
71.4 FT% 58.8
Warriors
Starters
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
A. Burks
M. Chriss
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Robinson III 16 6 1 7/14 1/3 1/2 1 31 0 0 1 1 5 -22 23
D. Lee 10 3 2 4/11 0/4 2/2 2 27 2 0 4 1 2 -19 15
A. Burks 7 3 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 5 22 1 0 4 0 3 -11 9
M. Chriss 6 7 5 3/6 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 1 0 2 5 -8 24
D. Green 2 3 6 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 0 3 -18 17
Starters
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
A. Burks
M. Chriss
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Robinson III 16 6 1 7/14 1/3 1/2 1 31 0 0 1 1 5 -22 23
D. Lee 10 3 2 4/11 0/4 2/2 2 27 2 0 4 1 2 -19 15
A. Burks 7 3 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 5 22 1 0 4 0 3 -11 9
M. Chriss 6 7 5 3/6 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 1 0 2 5 -8 24
D. Green 2 3 6 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 0 3 -18 17
Bench
E. Paschall
O. Spellman
J. Evans
A. Smailagic
K. Bowman
K. Thompson
S. Curry
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Russell
K. Looney
J. Poole
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Paschall 13 7 0 6/14 0/3 1/2 1 26 0 0 2 1 6 -7 18
O. Spellman 10 5 1 3/4 1/2 3/3 2 21 0 0 2 1 4 -1 15
J. Evans 9 4 1 3/6 0/0 3/4 0 22 0 0 0 0 4 +6 15
A. Smailagic 7 3 1 1/4 0/2 5/6 2 15 1 0 1 1 2 +9 12
K. Bowman 4 2 2 2/9 0/2 0/0 3 27 4 0 1 0 2 -4 13
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poole - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 43 20 33/77 3/20 15/21 20 235 9 1 16 7 36 -75 161
Timberwolves
Starters
R. Covington
S. Napier
K. Martin
J. Culver
G. Dieng
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Covington 20 10 2 8/15 4/11 0/0 0 29 2 2 0 2 8 +16 38
S. Napier 20 3 7 7/9 2/4 4/6 3 33 2 1 4 1 2 +23 36
K. Martin 12 8 1 4/12 1/5 3/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 8 +24 22
J. Culver 10 5 1 4/14 1/8 1/2 5 32 1 0 3 4 1 +8 15
G. Dieng 6 5 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 27 0 1 1 2 3 +13 15
Starters
R. Covington
S. Napier
K. Martin
J. Culver
G. Dieng
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Covington 20 10 2 8/15 4/11 0/0 0 29 2 2 0 2 8 +16 38
S. Napier 20 3 7 7/9 2/4 4/6 3 33 2 1 4 1 2 +23 36
K. Martin 12 8 1 4/12 1/5 3/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 8 +24 22
J. Culver 10 5 1 4/14 1/8 1/2 5 32 1 0 3 4 1 +8 15
G. Dieng 6 5 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 27 0 1 1 2 3 +13 15
Bench
N. Reid
K. Bates-Diop
J. Okogie
J. Bell
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
J. Teague
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
T. Graham
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Reid 13 6 1 5/11 3/6 0/3 1 20 0 1 1 2 4 +2 21
K. Bates-Diop 9 4 0 3/9 1/2 2/3 3 20 0 1 0 0 4 +2 14
J. Okogie 7 5 3 3/6 1/3 0/0 3 21 1 1 1 2 3 +3 19
J. Bell 2 4 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 3 1 -9 5
J. McLaughlin 0 1 4 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 1 -8 9
J. Nowell 0 1 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 +1 3
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 52 22 38/95 13/43 10/17 20 235 7 7 12 17 35 +75 197
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores