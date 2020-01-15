BKN
PHI

No Text

Harris scores 34, leads Sixers past Nets 117-106

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) At the start of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers said that they would bank their NBA title hopes on a “BullyBall” formula of physical defense and inside presence.

In a tight game in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, that mixture worked to perfection.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as the 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-106.

The 76ers held the Nets to just 16 fourth-quarter points on 6-of-23 (26.1%) shooting.

“When we got together in the huddle before the fourth quarter, we said that we were going to have to hold them to under 20 points to win the game,” said Harris, who scored 24 points in the second half on 9-of-13 shooting.

On the offensive end, Philadelphia was 10 of 19 from the floor and took advantage of a three-guard lineup that Brooklyn was forced to use.

Ben Simmons had 20 points and 11 assists for the 76ers, who improved to 19-2 at home. On the road, the 76ers are 7-14 and have lost six straight games - a slide that has caused them to fall to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 11 overall and six straight away from home. The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points and eight assists. Jarret Allen had 17 points.

“That’s been the issue for us all year,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said. ���Not being able to score in the fourth quarter efficiently. It follows a trend. We played well for three quarters and had a ton of good looks. We were getting to the rim, but we weren’t finishing.”

Neither side was able to gain complete control of the game, with the largest lead being a seven-point Brooklyn advantage late in the first half.

Harris, however, gave the Sixers offensive life in the second half. With the score 106-104 with two minutes to play, Harris hit a leaning 3-pointer that rattled in just as the shot clock ran out that proved to be a back-breaker.

“I think every shot I throw up is going in,” Harris said. “But when I saw it go in, I was happy.”

Josh Richardson had 15 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 15 off the bench. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

The Nets received 15 points from Taurean Price and 14 from Kyrie Irving, who struggled in just his third game back from right shoulder impingement in going 6 of 21 from the floor and recording a minus-29 overall.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Joel Embiid was on the floor for Philadelphia before the game, shooting shots with his right hand while wearing a big cast on his left hand to protect his torn radial collateral ligament. “He's engaged with his team,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. “What that means in relation to his time frame I don't know. But I don't think we're going overboard in relation to doing anything we haven't done in the past.” Embiid suffered the injury on Jan. 6 against Oklahoma City. He was originally scheduled to see a specialist in one to two weeks and could miss upwards of six weeks.

Nets: Center DeAndre Jordan was declared out at halftime after suffering a dislocated right middle finger late in the first half when he was going up to attempt to block a Ben Simmons layup. Jordan - who had signed with Brooklyn in the off-season in part to offset the loss of Kevin Durant as the prized free agent rehabilitates from his right Achilles injury - had scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in 10 minutes. “He’s going to be examined (on Thursday),” Atkinson said after the game. For the season, Jordan is averaging 8 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Hosts Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Nets: Host Milwaulee Bucks on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 28
PHI 76ers 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup 0-2
11:36   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
11:36 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
11:36 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
11:27   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:10   Kyrie Irving missed fade-away jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:02   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Al Horford  
10:41   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:37   Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford  
10:25   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:18 +2 Matisse Thybulle made finger-roll layup, assist by Josh Richardson 2-4
10:02   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Ben Simmons  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:54   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:44   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
9:44   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
9:27   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:22   Al Horford missed dunk  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:12 +2 Jarrett Allen made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 4-4
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
8:46 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 6-4
8:22   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:08   Kyrie Irving missed finger-roll layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:54 +2 Tobias Harris made finger-roll layup 6-6
7:36 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 9-6
7:24   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:18   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
7:18 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
7:18 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
7:02   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:52 +2 Tobias Harris made hook shot, assist by Al Horford 11-8
6:30   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:22 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 11-10
5:58 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 14-10
5:41 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Al Horford 14-12
5:28   Bad pass turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Al Horford  
5:24 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Al Horford 14-14
5:14 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 17-14
5:00   Violation  
4:47 +2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Tobias Harris 17-16
4:29   Traveling violation turnover on Caris LeVert  
4:12 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk, assist by Al Horford 17-18
3:57   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:43 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 17-21
3:28 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 19-21
3:15   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
3:05   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
3:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
3:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
2:52   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:49 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made jump shot 21-23
2:23   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed layup, blocked by Norvel Pelle  
2:24   BKN team rebound  
2:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:02   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:48 +2 Caris LeVert made layup 23-23
1:39   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:16   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
1:09 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 23-25
0:52 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 26-25
0:27   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:20 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 28-25
0:04   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:00   Josh Richardson missed reverse layup  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 29
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Wilson Chandler missed floating jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:42   DeAndre Jordan missed dunk  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:36   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
11:22   Kyrie Irving missed fade-away jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
10:59 +2 Josh Richardson made fade-away jump shot 28-27
10:41 +2 Caris LeVert made layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 30-27
10:22 +2 Raul Neto made floating jump shot 30-29
10:01   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
10:02   BKN team rebound  
9:59   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:46   Kyrie Irving missed fade-away jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
9:34 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 30-31
9:16 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 33-31
9:04 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 33-33
8:51   Offensive foul on DeAndre Jordan  
8:51   Turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Norvel Pelle, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
8:33   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
8:21 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 36-33
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Norvel Pelle, stolen by DeAndre Jordan  
7:58 +2 Kyrie Irving made layup 38-33
7:39   James Ennis III missed jump shot, blocked by Kyrie Irving  
7:36   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:33 +2 James Ennis III made dunk 38-35
7:26   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:22   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
7:10   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:01   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:48   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:37   Ben Simmons missed fade-away jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:32 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 41-35
6:16 +2 Tobias Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 41-37
6:01   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:52 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 41-40
5:43   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
5:36 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 44-40
5:24   Al Horford missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:17   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
5:13   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
5:13   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:13   BKN team rebound  
5:13 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
5:02   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:54   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
4:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:54   PHI team rebound  
4:54 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
4:42 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 47-41
4:27   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:27   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:27   PHI team rebound  
4:27 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-42
4:07 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 49-42
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Joe Harris  
3:56   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
3:56   Joe Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56   BKN team rebound  
3:56   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:53   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
3:41   Violation  
3:35 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 49-44
3:22   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
3:15   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:15 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 51-44
3:12   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:59   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:52   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:41   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:41   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:32 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 51-47
2:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
2:05   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
1:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:44 +2 Kyrie Irving made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 53-47
1:31 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 53-50
1:17   Kyrie Irving missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
0:59 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 53-52
0:51   Spencer Dinwiddie missed reverse layup, blocked by Al Horford  
0:51   BKN team rebound  
0:35 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 55-52
0:24 +2 James Ennis III made jump shot 55-54
0:01   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:00 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 57-54
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 33
PHI 76ers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Jarrett Allen made driving dunk 59-54
11:28   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
11:18 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 61-54
11:07 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 61-56
10:46 +2 Jarrett Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 63-56
10:46   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
10:46   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:40 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 63-59
10:21   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
10:16   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Tobias Harris