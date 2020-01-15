DET
Sekou Doumbouya scores 24, Pistons down Celtics 116-103

BOSTON (AP) The Pistons have been playing most of the past month without three starters.

They didn't let it stop them from finding a way to get the best of one of the East's top teams.

Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Detroit continued to be without starters Reggie Jackson (back), Blake Griffin (left knee surgery) and Luke Kennard (knee tendinitis). But Doumbouya has begun to get more comfortable lately, reaching double figures in seven of his last eight games.

“I feel like normal, just played my game and not try to do too much," he said.

Markieff Morris matched his season best with 23 points. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a season-high 21. The Pistons shot a season-best 60.3% from the field.

Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds to post his 34th double-double of the season.

“This is probably the best win we've had," Morris said. "We've been struggling lately. To come out and compete like we did tonight, shows us we can play with anybody.”

The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run, capped by a dunk by Drummond, to take a 108-87 lead with 7:05 to play.

Boston never got closer than 12 after that. Shortly after coach Brad Stevens pulled his starters, Marcus Smart was called for a foul and ejected after arguing with an official.

It was the conclusion of a night of frustration for Boston, which has lost four its last six.

“They played well from the beginning of the game,” point guard Kemba Walker said. “They came out extremely aggressive and focused. They took that one.”

Boston was without its second-leading scorer with Jayson Tatum sidelined because of soreness in his right knee. But he is expected to travel with the team for its anticipated matchup with conference leader Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Smart started in his place.

The Pistons took advantage with Tatum out. They used a 10-0 run, capped by 3-pointer by Mykhailiuk, to build 82-73 lead in the third quarter. He closed the period knocking down a buzzer-beater from just inside the half-court line.

Rose hit his first four shots to help Detroit take an early 27-18 lead.

The Celtics closed the gap led by Hayward, who connected on five of his first seven attempts in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Scored 18 points off 15 Boston turnovers.

Celtics: Bench was outscored 47-23.

SECOND-HALF OPTIMISM

Wednesday marked the start of the second half of Detroit's schedule. Pistons coach Dwane Casey is hopeful it also bring some improved health for his team.

Griffin and Kennard have been out since December and currently neither has a timetable to return to action. But Casey said Jackson is practicing and could be ready to come back “any day now.”

“We could sit here and make a lot of excuses. ... It's part of the NBA,” Casey said. “Now is the time for everybody who has the opportunity to make sure they take advantage of it."

INJURY UPDATE

Stevens said he doesn't expect big man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) to return anytime before the All-Star break.

Williams hasn't played since Dec. 6. He was last checked out by doctors earlier this month and received a good report. He was put on an action plan that was scheduled to last about a month.

“They’re going to see how his hip responds to that, rescan him and then determine the course of action from there,” Stevens said. "We were hopeful in the last scan, but we’re also very cautious with his recovery.”

NO CORA

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who parted ways with the team Tuesday after being implicated in a sign-stealing scandal, was removed from a TD Garden anti-hate speech PSA. The video features various athletes and coaches from Boston and New England sports teams urging fans to stand up against racism and other hate speech.

The spot includes appearances from Stevens, Red Sox players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Patriots Matt Slater and Devin McCourt, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and others.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Atlanta on Saturday.

Celtics: At Milwaukee Thursday.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 27
BOS Celtics 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 0-3
11:15 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 2-3
11:00   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
11:00 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
11:00   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:44 +2 Derrick Rose made finger-roll layup 4-4
10:31   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:26   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:17 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 7-4
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:47 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 9-4
9:38   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
9:28   Violation  
9:23   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:09   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   DET team rebound  
8:52 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 11-4
8:34   Marcus Smart missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Rose  
8:34   DET team rebound  
8:34   Full timeout called  
8:11   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   BOS team rebound  
7:55 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 11-6
7:47   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
7:47   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:47   DET team rebound  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
7:36   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:28   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:19 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot 11-8
7:07 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 13-8
6:50 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 13-11
6:37   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
6:26 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 16-11
6:07   Daniel Theis missed layup, blocked by Bruce Brown  
6:05   DET team rebound  
5:55 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 18-11
5:36   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:15   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kemba Walker  
5:07 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 18-14
4:53   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:40   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:30   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:18   Enes Kanter missed floating jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
4:12 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 20-14
3:52 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 20-16
3:32 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 22-16
3:16   Romeo Langford missed driving layup  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:03 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 24-16
2:49 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 24-18
2:29   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
2:29   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
2:15   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:07   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
2:07 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 25-18
2:07   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:56   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:44   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:44 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 26-18
1:44 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
1:32 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Grant Williams 27-20
1:20   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:05 +2 Enes Kanter made hook shot 27-22
0:49   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
0:33 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot 27-24
0:26   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:07   Personal foul on Tim Frazier  
0:00   Grant Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Markieff Morris  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 30
BOS Celtics 35

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
11:36   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
11:27   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
11:07   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood  
10:50   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
10:34 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk, assist by Jaylen Brown 27-26
10:16 +2 Markieff Morris made turnaround jump shot 29-26
10:02 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 29-28
9:43   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
9:26 +2 Brad Wanamaker made floating jump shot 29-30
9:12 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 32-30
8:48 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 32-33
8:38 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 35-33
8:20   Grant Williams missed layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
8:07   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
7:56 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 35-35
7:46 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Tim Frazier 37-35
7:30 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup 37-37
7:13   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot, blocked by Enes Kanter  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:06   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
6:58   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
6:47 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 39-37
6:47   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
6:47 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 40-37
6:30 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 40-39
6:05   Tim Frazier missed turnaround jump shot  
6:04   DET team rebound  
6:04   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:55 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 40-41
5:28 +2 Markieff Morris made reverse layup 42-41
5:09   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
5:04 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 42-44
4:42 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 45-44
4:23   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:19   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
4:08 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 48-44
3:55 +2 Daniel Theis made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Smart 48-46
3:28 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 50-46
3:13   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
3:13   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:13   BOS team rebound  
3:13   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Markieff Morris, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
2:45 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 50-48
2:22 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup, assist by Derrick Rose 52-48
2:13 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 52-50
1:56 +2 Derrick Rose made hook shot 54-50
1:45   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
1:39   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:35 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 54-52
1:19   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
1:19 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 55-52
1:19   Sekou Doumbouya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:00   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
0:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
0:57 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 55-55
0:38 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup 57-55
0:33 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 57-57
0:28   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:04   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:01 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 57-59
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 34
BOS Celtics 23

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Andre Drummond  
11:36   Bruce Brown missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:31 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk 59-59
11:11 +2 Kemba Walker made reverse layup, assist by Daniel Theis 59-61
10:51 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 61-61
10:29 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 61-63
10:01 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Tony Snell 63-63
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Bruce Brown  
9:43 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 65-63
9:32   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:18   Jumpball  
9:18   Jumpball  
9:18   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose  
9:16   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Daniel Theis  
8:59   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
8:59 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 65-64
8:59 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-65
8:45   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
8:24 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 65-67
8:24 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 65-67
8:24   Violation  
8:08 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 67-67
7:46   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
7:43 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 67-69
7:25   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
7:11 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 67-71
7:11 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 67-71
6:50 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 70-71
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
6:16   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Tony Snell  
6:07   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:43   Bruce Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:39 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 72-71
5:25 +2 Gordon Hayward made finger-roll layup, assist by Daniel Theis 72-73
5:09 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 74-73
4:51   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
4:34 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 76-73
4:34   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
4:34  