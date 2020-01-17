UTA
NO

No Text

Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz's 10-game winning streak

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans wildly celebrated Brandon Ingram's off-balance jumper in the final seconds of regulation, believing it had won the game.

Turns out it didn't.

Fans were angry with an unusual foul call that allowed Utah to force overtime with .2 seconds left, but the way the Pelicans responded sent them home happy.

Ingram scored five of his career-high 49 points in the extra period, and the Pelicans stopped the Jazz's 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

''To come back after that, my teammates were still locked in and we wanted it more than the other team tonight,'' said Ingram, who also had three assists in OT. ''We stepped up in all areas and we were able to pull it out.''

Teammates playfully doused Ingram with water in the locker room after the latest of a slew of prolific performances this season.

''The first person that threw something, I told him he's got to pay for my next hairdo,'' a grinning Ingram said.

The 22-year-old Ingram has scored at least 30 points nine times this season - three times against Utah - and his 25.8 points per game leads the club that he joined this offseason when he was included in a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

''He's come into his own. It's Brandon Ingram time now,'' said guard Lonzo Ball, who also was part of the Davis trade. ''Since I've known him, he's been a confident person. But this whole year, he's been on a whole other level. Obviously, he's our go-to guy on this team and we trust him.''

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's 3 with 2:28 remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E'Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA's top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

Fellow 2019 first-round picks Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes each played prominent roles in New Orleans' victory. Alexander-Walker had 12 points, and Hayes collected nine points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

The Pelicans thought they were headed for a win on Ingram's 16-foot pull-up from the left side in the final seconds of regulation. But Hayes was called for holding center Rudy Gobert as Utah attempted a desperation tip-in on the inbound pass.

The call, which was upheld after a video review, gave Gobert a chance to win it by making both foul shots. But with the crowd heartily booing the officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before hitting the pressure-packed second to tie it at 122.

''It was a great game,'' Gobert said. ''Both teams played hard. Both teams tried to get a win. It came down to the last few plays.''

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson scored 15 points and Joe Ingles had 12. ... Utah lost for the first time in seven games on the road, dropping to 13-10 away from home. ... Gobert fouled out with 1:19 left in OT. ... Utah combined for 15 3s on 39 attempts.

Pelicans: Frank Jackson scored 10 points and had a steal. ... JJ Redick missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Guard Jrue Holiday missed his sixth consecutive game with a bruised left elbow. ... Nicolo Melli started for the fifth time this season and had seven points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. ... Favors has 10 double-doubles this season - seven in his last 11 games.

WIRE-TO-WIRE TENSION

The game was tight throughout. There were 23 lead changes and 23 ties. The largest lead by either team was nine after Favors' block of Gobert led to a transition layup by Ingram to make it 56-47.

Mitchell cut it to 56-49 at halftime when he took a pass from Ingles and in one motion flipped in a running floater off the glass as time expired.

Mitchell hit three 3s in the last four minutes of regulation to put Utah on the brink of victory, but missed a mid-range pull-up inside the final 10 seconds. The Pelicans rebounded and called timeout with 6.3 seconds left to set up the tense final sequence of regulation.

OFFICIAL EXPLANATION

Official Mark Ayotte spoke to a pool reporter about the foul called on Hayes at the end of regulation, as well as the sixth foul of the game called against Gobert during Ingram's drive toward the hoop in overtime.

Ayotte said video replay at the end of regulation confirmed Hayes was holding Gobert after the inbound pass ''clearly had been released.''

Utah challenged the call when Gobert fouled out, but Ayotte said, ''We did not see clear and conclusive evidence to overturn the play.''

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 28
NO Pelicans 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:28   Violation  
11:14   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
11:04   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:56 +2 Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 2-0
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
10:38   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
10:25   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
10:18 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-3
10:01 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 5-3
9:45 +2 Lonzo Ball made floating jump shot 5-5
9:30 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 8-5
9:14   Lonzo Ball missed floating jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:04   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
9:04   UTA team rebound  
9:02   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
8:53 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 10-5
8:32   Nicolo Melli missed turnaround jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:21   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:14   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:14 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
8:14 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
8:02   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:45 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-10
7:27   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-13
7:01 +2 Joe Ingles made floating jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 12-13
6:39   Josh Hart missed floating jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:26 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 14-13
6:08   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:02 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 16-13
5:50 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 16-16
5:33 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 18-16
5:33   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
5:33   Full timeout called  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:20   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:16   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
4:53 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 20-16
4:41   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:27   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
4:12   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Mudiay, stolen by Derrick Favors  
3:57   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Emmanuel Mudiay  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Mudiay, stolen by Josh Hart  
3:48 +2 Brandon Ingram made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 20-18
3:16   Emmanuel Mudiay missed fade-away jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:04 +2 Nicolo Melli made layup, assist by Derrick Favors 20-20
2:53   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:48 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 22-20
2:33   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
2:29   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed dunk  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tony Bradley  
2:00   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
1:55   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
1:31 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 24-20
1:20 +2 E'Twaun Moore made jump shot 24-22
0:58 +2 Emmanuel Mudiay made fade-away jump shot 26-22
0:48   Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:48   Turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
0:35   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:28   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
0:21 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 26-24
0:21   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Mudiay  
0:21 +1 Jaxson Hayes made free throw 26-25
0:07   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
0:03 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 28-25
0:00   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 21
NO Pelicans 31

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
11:34   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
11:34 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
11:34   Josh Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:17   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
11:11   Personal foul on Georges Niang  
11:02   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   UTA team rebound  
10:46 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 30-26
10:41 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 30-29
10:25   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:21   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
10:06 +2 E'Twaun Moore made jump shot 30-31
9:45   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:41   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
9:41 +1 Rayjon Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
9:41 +1 Rayjon Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
9:33   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:24   Rayjon Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
9:13 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 32-33
8:59   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
8:58   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:41   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:31   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
8:18 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 35-33
8:12 +2 Frank Jackson made driving dunk 35-35
7:52   Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:47   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:04 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 35-38
6:49 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 37-38
6:32   Lost ball turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Emmanuel Mudiay  
6:28   Emmanuel Mudiay missed layup  
6:28   NO team rebound  
6:28   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:07   Lonzo Ball missed driving layup  
6:07   UTA team rebound  
5:42 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 40-38
5:42 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 40-38
5:29   Nicolo Melli missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Frank Jackson  
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Frank Jackson  
5:03 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup 40-40
4:50   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:39   Frank Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:38   Derrick Favors missed dunk, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
4:35   UTA team rebound  
4:35   Jumpball  
4:28   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
4:28 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
4:28   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:12   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
4:12   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   NO team rebound  
4:12 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
3:58 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 43-41
3:43 +2 Brandon Ingram made fade-away jump shot 43-43
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Josh Hart  
3:21 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup 43-45
2:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:34   Joe Ingles missed finger-roll layup  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:24 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 45-45
2:02   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
2:02 +1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
2:02   Frank Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:48 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 47-46
1:36 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 47-48
1:21   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:15   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:15 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
1:15 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
0:58   Offensive goaltending turnover on Rudy Gobert  
0:56   Josh Hart missed driving layup  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:49 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 47-52
0:44   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
0:37   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:37 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
0:37 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
0:25   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:22   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
0:03 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 47-56
0:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 49-56
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 42
NO Pelicans 31

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:31   Derrick Favors missed floating jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:12 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 51-56
11:02   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:56   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
10:56 +1