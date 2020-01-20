IND
Sabonis’ triple-double leads Pacers past Nuggets 115-107

  • Jan 20, 2020

DENVER (AP) Despite playing from behind for most of their game against the Denver Nuggets, Domantas Sabonis never felt the Indiana Pacers were out of it.

Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Pacers rallied late to beat the Nuggets 115-107 on Sunday night.

''I just felt like we were always right there, down 5-6 points all game,'' Sabonis said. ''I felt like this was the game we needed to get to start the road trip right and just believed in my teammates that we could make that next step. And in the fourth quarter everybody stepped up and made big-time plays.''

In one sequence with just under three minutes remaining, Sabonis helped protect the Pacers' late lead by fighting through traffic in the low post to grab three offensive rebounds before finishing with a tip-in.

''McDermott killed us. Sabonis killed us,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''The fourth quarter, they had six offensive rebounds. The very few times they did miss, they just pushed us around, much more physical than us. Disappointing loss.''

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight.

''We just played really well together out there in the fourth quarter,'' McDermott said. ''We had a lot of shots fall and I thought we did a good job on defense and rebounding.''

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who were again without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the lead for most of the game but was outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets missed 10 of 32 free throws and were 3 of 23 from 3-point range while the Pacers connected on 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, including six 3-pointers by McDermott.

''I think we got real relaxed and we didn't play with a sense of urgency, especially in the second half,'' said Michael Porter Jr., who scored 10 points for Denver. ''I think we kind of gave that one away.''

Brogdon connected on a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the Pacers pulled within 81-74 going into the final period.

Successive 3-pointers by Aaron Holiday and McDermott followed by McDermott's layup evened the score at 91 with 6:59 left. The sides alternated scores in the closing minutes, with the Pacers taking their first lead, 98-97, with 4:13 remaining on a 3-pointer from the corner by McDermott.

Consecutive baskets by Sabonis put Indiana in front 104-99 with 1:30 left and McDermott answered two free throws by Jokic with another 3-pointer as the Pacers pulled out to a six-point advantage with 1:08 remaining. The Nuggets could not close the gap.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Missed nine of their first 10 shots six minutes into the game but trailed by just four points. ... Improved to 8-8 this season when playing teams with a better than .500 record.

Nuggets: Millsap missed a sixth consecutive game with a bruised left knee. ... Murray was out for a second game in a row because of a left ankle sprain. ... Harris remained sidelined for a third consecutive game because of a right adductor strain.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Play the second of a back-to-back set on the road at Utah on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back set on Monday night at Minnesota to start a three-game trip.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 15
DEN Nuggets 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
11:34   IND team rebound  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:19   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:58   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:49   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:33   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Monte Morris 0-2
10:01   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
9:59   T.J. Warren missed jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:53   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:45   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:32 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 0-5
9:07   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
9:00   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:52   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant  
8:52   IND team rebound  
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
8:42   Will Barton missed layup  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:38   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:26   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:20   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:10   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:01   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
8:01   Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:01   DEN team rebound  
8:01 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-6
7:49 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 2-6
7:49   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
7:49 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 3-6
7:29   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
7:26   IND team rebound  
7:12   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:51 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 3-8
6:36 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-8
6:14   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:14   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
6:14   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:14   DEN team rebound  
6:14 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
5:59   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:49   Will Barton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:49   Traveling violation turnover on Will Barton  
5:40   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
5:32 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 7-9
5:19 +2 Jerami Grant made layup, assist by Monte Morris 7-11
5:08   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 9-11
4:54 +2 Will Barton made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 9-13
4:42   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:38   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot 9-15
4:00 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11-15
3:45   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
3:34   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Monte Morris  
3:20   Violation  
3:10   Offensive foul on PJ Dozier  
3:10   Turnover on PJ Dozier  
2:59 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 13-15
2:45   Michael Porter Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by T.J. Warren  
2:45   IND team rebound  
2:31   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:11 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 13-17
2:00   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:51   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
1:40   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:26 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 13-19
1:08 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 15-19
0:50 +2 Will Barton made fade-away jump shot 15-21
0:40   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:30   Michael Porter Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:16   Violation  
0:03   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:00   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
DEN Nuggets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
11:42   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
11:36   Mason Plumlee missed dunk  
11:35   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
11:25   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:12 +2 PJ Dozier made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 15-23
11:00   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
10:51 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 18-23
10:33   Malik Beasley missed driving layup, blocked by Aaron Holiday  
10:33   DEN team rebound  
10:31   Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell  
10:31 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
10:31 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
10:23   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:09   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
10:02   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
9:46 +2 Mason Plumlee made finger-roll layup 18-27
9:38   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:38   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:23   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
9:23   DEN team rebound  
9:20   Jumpball  
9:18   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
9:10 +2 Justin Holiday made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 20-27
8:57 +2 PJ Dozier made jump shot 20-29
8:44 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 23-29
8:35   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:05 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by Malik Beasley 23-31
7:42   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:40 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 25-31
7:40   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
7:40   Domantas Sabonis missed free throw  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
7:23 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by PJ Dozier 25-33
7:08 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 28-33
6:54 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 28-35
6:34   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
6:34 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
6:34   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:20   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:12   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
6:12 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
6:12   Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:57   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   DEN team rebound  
5:55   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
5:41 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 30-37
5:24 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 32-37
5:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jerami Grant  
4:50   Malcolm Brogdon missed layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
4:50   IND team rebound  
4:48   Malcolm Brogdon missed fade-away jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:36   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:22 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 35-37
3:57   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
3:57 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-38
3:57 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
3:34   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:27 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 37-39
3:03 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving dunk, assist by Monte Morris 37-41
2:49 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
2:24   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
2:24   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:24   DEN team rebound  
2:24 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
2:09   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:58   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
1:44   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
1:37   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:33 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 40-44
1:19   Myles Turner missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:13 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 40-46
1:13   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
1:13 +1 Torrey Craig made free throw 40-47
0:59   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
0:59 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
0:59 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
0:51   Personal foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:51 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
0:51   Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:34   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:16 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 42-50
0:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 44-50
0:00   Will Barton missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 30
DEN Nuggets 31

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:35 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 44-53
11:17