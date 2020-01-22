DEN
Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Houston saw what potential it could achieve when Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Eric Gordon play well on the same night.

Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, Harden added 27 points and the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

''If we can get everybody together like tonight - you know, James has a good game, Eric has a good game and Russell has a good game,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''If we get those three to have a good game, we're going to be tough; we're good. We've just struggled with that.''

Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his second straight triple-double.

''We're playing our game,'' Westbrook said. ''We can't get discouraged one bit. . Tonight, we did a good job of playing our game defensively leading out, getting out on the break, attacking the basket, doing what we do.''

Harden scored 20 points in the first half. He shot 2 of 6 on 3-pointers after going 1 for 17 on 3s on Monday night against Oklahoma City.

Harden connected on 13 of 15 from the free throw line. Houston shot 47%, including 13 of 29 on 3-pointers.

''The potential is always there,'' Harden said. ''It's just a matter of us doing it. Tonight, we played well. Obviously, they're missing a few of their players. It's a confidence builder, and we'll just try to do all the right things.''

Gordon scored 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help Houston win its eighth straight against the Nuggets in Houston.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets - down five players, including three starters - with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season. Denver shot 46%, including 10 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Torrey Craig had 14 points and seven rebounds.

''We missed bodies, but that's not an excuse,'' Jokic said. ''We need to go out there and compete and we did. We need to do a better job of rebounding. I need to do a better job of throwing the ball around, not having turnovers, just to lead the team a little bit better.''

Denver coach Michael Malone refused to use the injuries as an excuse for the loss, instead pointing to rebounding where Houston held a 53-40 advantage and had 18 offensive rebounds.

''To me, that's the one area, I don't care who's available, that has nothing to do with talent,'' Malone said. ''The guys that are shooting up and being called upon to play can go out there and rebound the basketball.''

Houston outscored the Nuggets 31-10 to take a 56-36 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The Rockets led 60-43 at the half. Denver never got closer than 13 in the second half.

TIP INS

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. missed the game with back tightness, and C Mason Plumlee was out of the lineup with a cuboid injury in his right foot. F Paul Millsap (sprained/bruised left knee) missed his eighth consecutive game. G Gary Harris (right adductor strain) was out for a fifth straight game, and G Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game. . PJ Dozier had 15 points, Monte Morris scored 11 points and Malik Beasley had 12 points.

Rockets: G Austin Rivers returned after missing the last two games with a right thumb sprain. He finished with 11 points and 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. . Westbrook was whistled for a technical foul to start the fourth quarter.

D'ANTONI MOVES UP COACHING CHARTS

D'Antoni earned his 200th win as the coach of the Rockets on Wednesday, joining Rudy Tomjanovich (503) and Bill Fitch (216) as the only other coaches in franchise history with 200 or more wins. D'Antoni also moved past Flip Saunders for 21st most wins in NBA history with 655.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Rockets: At Minnesota on Friday night.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0-2
11:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:08   Nikola Jokic missed free throw  
11:08   DEN team rebound  
10:53   Will Barton missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:47   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:47 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
10:47   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:39   Will Barton missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Will Barton  
10:22   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Will Barton 2-3
9:57   Clint Capela missed layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:51 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-3
9:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 5-5
9:23   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:19   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
9:19   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
9:09   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:56   Clint Capela missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:49 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 7-5
8:35   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:35 +2 Clint Capela made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 7-7
8:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:35   Clint Capela missed free throw  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
8:21 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by James Harden 7-9
8:10 +2 Torrey Craig made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-9
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jerami Grant  
7:50   Personal foul on James Harden  
7:28 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 11-9
7:11   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jerami Grant  
7:06 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 13-9
6:55   Danuel House Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:40 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 16-9
6:24   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
6:24   HOU team rebound  
6:17   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
6:09   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
6:09 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 16-10
6:09 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-11
5:50   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:46   Jerami Grant missed dunk, blocked by Clint Capela  
5:46   HOU team rebound  
5:35 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 16-14
5:15   Shooting foul on James Harden  
5:15 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
5:15 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
5:09 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 18-16
4:55   Backcourt turnover on Nikola Jokic  
4:48 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 18-18
4:22   PJ Dozier missed fade-away jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:15 +2 James Harden made dunk 18-20
4:07   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
3:54 +2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 20-20
3:40 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 20-23
3:29 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 23-23
3:13 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 23-25
2:50   Will Barton missed driving layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
2:50   DEN team rebound  
2:45 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
2:35   Austin Rivers missed driving layup  
2:34   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
2:29   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
2:20 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 26-27
1:59   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:48   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:38   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
1:28 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 26-30
1:06   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:04 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk 28-30
0:54 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 28-32
0:45   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:37   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
0:37 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 3 free throws 28-33
0:37 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-34
0:37 +1 Eric Gordon made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-35
0:27   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:21   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 15
HOU Rockets 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 P.J. Tucker made finger-roll layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 28-37
11:27 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by PJ Dozier 30-37
11:15 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 30-40
10:55   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   HOU team rebound  
10:39 +2 Eric Gordon made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 30-42
10:26   Offensive foul on Jarred Vanderbilt  
10:26   Turnover on Jarred Vanderbilt  
10:20   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Monte Morris  
10:05 +2 PJ Dozier made layup, assist by Monte Morris 32-42
9:49   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt  
9:34 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot 34-42
9:16 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 34-44
9:03   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:46   Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:44   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
8:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:19   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:13 +2 Ben McLemore made dunk, assist by James Harden 34-46
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Vanderbilt, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
7:49   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on PJ Dozier, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Torrey Craig  
7:36   Bad pass turnover on Torrey Craig, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
7:28   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
7:28 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 34-47
7:28 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-48
7:10   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Thabo Sefolosha, stolen by Torrey Craig  
6:41   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by James Harden  
6:36   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
6:25   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:09   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:03   Jerami Grant missed dunk  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:02 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 36-48
5:53   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
5:37   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:21   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:57 +2 James Harden made layup, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 36-50
4:35   Jerami Grant missed floating jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:23   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Rivers  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
4:07 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 36-52
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Will Barton, stolen by James Harden  
3:42   Personal foul on Will Barton  
3:42 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 36-53
3:42   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
3:29   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
3:21   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
3:21 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 36-54
3:21 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-55
3:21 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-56
3:10 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 38-56
2:59   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:42 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 40-56
2:23   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:06   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:53   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:48   Personal foul on James Harden  
1:28 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 42-56
1:05 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 42-58
0:50   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
0:47   Personal foul on Malik Beasley  
0:47 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 42-59
0:47 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-60
0:35   Personal foul on Clint Capela  
0:35 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 43-60
0:35   Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
0:21   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:04   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
0:00   Clint Capela missed jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
HOU Rockets 32

Time Team Play Score
11:37   P.J. Tucker missed driving layup  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
11:37   Clint Capela missed dunk  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
11:32  