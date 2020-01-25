LAC
Leonard's 1st triple-double sends Clippers past Heat 122-117

  • Jan 25, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Kawhi Leonard has two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, four All-Star selections and a string of other accolades.

And now, one triple-double.

Unbelievable as it sounds - and really, the Miami Heat could not believe it - Leonard got a triple-double for the first time Friday night. He scored 26 of his 33 points after halftime, finished with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and carried the Los Angeles Clippers past the Heat 122-117.

''What do you mean, first triple-double? Of his career? Wow,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''That is a surprise. He's as complete a player (as there is) in this league.''

Leonard actually got the triple-double twice. He had it in the third quarter, briefly: What was originally his 10th rebound was taken away after the stat crew gave one play a closer review. He then got it for real on a rebound with 3:55 remaining.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was given the game ball in the locker room afterward, then dribbled it once before flipping it to Leonard as a keepsake. Leonard raised it over his head, then smiled as teammates applauded.

''It's because of y'all,'' Leonard told teammates. ''Y'all made shots. So that's all a triple-double is.''

And even with his big night, the Clippers - who dug their way out of a 15-point early hole and finished the third quarter on a 15-0 run to take control - had to hang on in the final moments.

Miami was down by 18 with 8:34 left, then went on a 24-9 run and got within three on a 3-pointer by Dion Waiters with 34 seconds remaining. But they got no closer, and Leonard sealed it by going 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final moments.

Rivers lauded Leonard for patiently waiting out Miami's trapping schemes.

''It's like he was a boxer,'' Rivers said. ''He just kind of took his time until he could throw punches.''

Landry Shamet scored 22 points for the Clippers. Lou Williams had 16 points, Montrezl Harrell added 15 and JaMychal Green 14.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points. Butler left midway through the fourth after appearing to turn his right ankle for the second time in the game, capping a night when he also got inadvertently popped in the eye during the first half.

Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro scored 19 points each, Bam Adebayo had 18 and Duncan Robinson added 16 for Miami. The Heat fell to 20-2 at home - 0-2 against teams from Los Angeles. Their only other home loss was to the Lakers.

''We've built a place where it's hard to win here and if you're going to win here you've got to do some extravagant things,'' Adebayo said. ''And they've got a player over there that actually did that tonight.''

Leonard flirted with a triple-double on two other occasions this season, missing it by two rebounds on Oct. 26 at Phoenix and by one assist on Nov. 11 against Toronto.

''I thought he already had one,'' Rivers said.

The Clippers were without Paul George (left hamstring) for the eighth consecutive game and Patrick Beverley (right groin) for the second straight game, though Beverley tried lobbying his way into the lineup.

Miami was without two point guards - Kendrick Nunn missed the game with left Achilles soreness and Goran Dragic was out with a sore left calf, something that flared up after he got kicked in Wednesday night's overtime win against Washington.

So, down to 10 available players, Miami had no choice: Waiters played for the first time this season.

Waiters, who had been suspended three times for various issues since October and embarrassed himself and the organization when he ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and needed medical attention when the team charter plane wrapped up a Phoenix-to-Los Angeles flight in November, played 18 minutes and scored 14 points.

''We need everybody and inevitably during a long NBA season you need everybody to contribute,'' Spoelstra said. ''It's not always necessarily going to be on your terms.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard now has a career-best streak of seven 30-point games. World B. Free and Bob McAdoo have the Clippers' record with 11 such consecutive games. ... Patrick Patterson scored 12 for the Clippers.

Heat: Adebayo has played in 131 consecutive games, one shy of Grant Long for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history and three away from matching Issac Austin's fourth-best such streak. ... Robinson has made multiple 3-pointers in 15 consecutive games, breaking his own team record.

LINEUP ROULETTE

The Clippers used their 21st lineup of the season, seven more than they used in the entire 2018-19 regular season. Miami used its sixth different lineup, with Nunn out for the first time.

MCGRUDER RETURNS

It was the first time Clippers guard Rodney McGruder played against the Heat, the team with whom he spent his first three NBA seasons. He was waived by the Heat late last season in a luxury-tax-related move, and picked up by the Clippers - who signed him to a three-year deal this past summer. ''He'll have a lifetime recommendation from us. He earned it,'' Spoelstra said.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Orlando on Sunday.

Heat: Host Orlando on Monday.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 22
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:15   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:05   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
11:00 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:00 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:49   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
10:32 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 0-4
10:20 +2 Ivica Zubac made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 2-4
10:05   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:54   Jerome Robinson missed driving dunk  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:45 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 2-6
9:31   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
9:09   Meyers Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:57 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Jerome Robinson 4-6
8:28   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:17   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:13   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:04   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:56   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:49 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-9
7:41   Kawhi Leonard missed driving dunk  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:35 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 4-11
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
7:18 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 4-13
6:59   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
6:48 +2 Landry Shamet made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 6-13
6:22   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   MIA team rebound  
6:19 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-15
6:19 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-15
6:05 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 9-15
5:49 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 9-18
5:36   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
5:24 +3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot 9-21
5:10   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:08   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
5:03 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 9-24
4:46   Traveling violation turnover on Lou Williams  
4:26   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
4:20 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup 11-24
4:20   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 12-24
4:05   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
4:04   MIA team rebound  
3:53   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:36   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:36 +1 Rodney McGruder made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
3:36   Rodney McGruder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
3:21   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:11   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:56   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
2:56   Tyler Herro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:56   MIA team rebound  
2:56   Tyler Herro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:41 +2 JaMychal Green made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 15-24
2:28   James Johnson missed driving layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:13 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 17-24
2:13   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:13   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:58   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:52 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 17-26
1:39   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   MIA team rebound  
1:20   Dion Waiters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:14 +2 Kelly Olynyk made dunk 17-28
1:09   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
1:09 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
1:09 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
0:57   James Johnson missed dunk  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:48 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 21-28
0:32   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   LAC team rebound  
0:32   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
0:32   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:31   LAC team rebound  
0:30   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   MIA team rebound  
0:09 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 22-30
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by James Johnson  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 41
MIA Heat 35

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Dion Waiters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 22-33
11:32 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk, assist by Montrezl Harrell 24-33
11:32   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:32 +1 JaMychal Green made free throw 25-33
11:15 +3 Dion Waiters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 25-36
11:15   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
11:15   Dion Waiters missed free throw  
11:11   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:03   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:53   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
10:46   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
10:36   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 3 free throws 25-37
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-38
10:36 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-39
10:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:25 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 26-39
10:11 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 29-39
9:57   Dion Waiters missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:50   Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Dion Waiters  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Dion Waiters, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
9:39 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup 31-39
9:23 +2 Tyler Herro made finger-roll layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 31-41
9:06 +2 JaMychal Green made floating jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 33-41
8:48   Violation  
8:41   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:30   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:25 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk 35-41
8:13 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 35-44
7:57 +2 Montrezl Harrell made alley-oop shot, assist by Landry Shamet 37-44
7:29   Kelly Olynyk missed layup  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:23   Rodney McGruder missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
7:18   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:18   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   MIA team rebound  
7:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 39-44
6:36 +2 Tyler Herro made driving layup 39-46
6:21   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
6:08   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:55 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 41-46
5:46 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 41-48
5:46   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
5:46 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 41-49
5:27   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:27   Montrezl Harrell missed dunk  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:26   Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Meyers Leonard, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
5:02 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 44-49
4:47 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup 44-51
4:25 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 46-51
4:06 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 46-53
4:06   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
4:06 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 46-54
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Patterson, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
3:49   Out of bounds turnover on Duncan Robinson  
3:36 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 49-54
3:25   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:15 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 52-54
2:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 52-57
2:46   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
2:46 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
2:46 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-57
2:33 +2 Tyler Herro made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 54-59
2:22   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
2:22 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
2:22 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
2:08 +2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 56-61
1:54 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Maurice Harkless 58-61
1:44   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:38   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
1:32 +2 Landry Shamet made reverse layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 60-61
1:17   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:04   Personal foul on Patrick Patterson  
1:04 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-63
1:04 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 60-62
1:04 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-63
0:55 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 63-63
0:38   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:38   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
0:38 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 63-64
0:38 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-65
0:29   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Dion Waiters  
0:07   LAC team rebound  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:02   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:00   Kawhi Leonard missed dunk  
0:00   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  