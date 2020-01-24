MEM
Jackson, Morant lift Grizzlies past Pistons 125-112

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Jaren Jackson Jr.'s big first half helped the Memphis Grizzlies return to their high-scoring ways.

Jackson scored 24 of his 29 points in the first two quarters, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth to lift the Grizzlies to a 125-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Memphis took an early 15-point lead, and after the Pistons rallied, the Grizzlies controlled the last few minutes of the game.

''For us to come out and throw the first punch, it was good,'' said Jackson, a former Michigan State star. ''And then late, we didn't waiver, and we finished the game strong.''

Memphis was coming off a 119-95 loss at Boston, a game that snapped the Grizzlies' streak of 14 straight games with at least 110 points. They bounced back by shooting 54% from the field, 11 of 22 from beyond the arc and 28 of 31 on free throws against the Pistons.

''It shows our aggression, getting downhill and getting fouled,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''Guys play the right way, we get the efficient shots, we get open shots, it usually leads to high percentages for us.''

The Grizzlies are averaging 121 points this month.

Jackson was limited by foul trouble after halftime, but his 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-108 lead. Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

Derrick Rose had 22 points for the Pistons, who were missing center Andre Drummond because of a lacerated lip.

The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run and led 35-20 late in the first quarter. There was plenty of time for Detroit to come back, and the Pistons had the game tied before the midway point of the second.

It was close for most of the second half. Detroit look a 104-103 lead on a 3-pointer by Reggie Jackson, but Brandon Clarke's layup off an assist from Morant put Memphis back ahead.

Jaren Jackson's big 3-pointer gave the Grizzlies a little bit of a cushion, and the Pistons never really recovered.

''We just had some breakdowns toward the end of the game that's not supposed to happen,'' Detroit forward Markieff Morris said. ''They're a young, quick team. They play hard, they play together and they've got some young, great talent.''

STANDINGS

Detroit now trails eighth-place Brooklyn by 2 1/2 games in the Eastern Conference. Memphis entered the day a half-game behind eighth-place San Antonio in the West. The Spurs hosted Phoenix on Friday night.

SPLIT UP

Rose and Reggie Jackson started for Detroit - it was Jackson's second game back from a lumbar stress reaction that has kept him out most of the season. Jackson finished with 14 points but was not among the five players who started the third quarter for the Pistons. Coach Dwane Casey indicated that was because the team closed the first quarter so poorly while neither Rose nor Jackson was on the court.

''You give up a lead, now the rest of the night we are clawing from behind,'' Casey said. ''Trying to generate some offense with our second unit is why we split them up in the second half.''

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis was missing F Bruno Caboclo (knee).

Pistons: In addition to Drummond, the Pistons have been without star F Blake Griffin (knee) - and on Friday they were also without G Bruce Brown (illness), F Tony Snell (illness) and G Luke Kennard (knee). ... Rose scored at least 20 points for an 11th straight game, the longest streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 35
DET Pistons 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
11:31   Thon Maker missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:13   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
11:04 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 0-2
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks  
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
10:31 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by Dillon Brooks 2-2
10:19 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 2-4
10:07   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:55   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Jackson  
9:39 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 4-4
9:23   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:11   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:46   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:32   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:25   Sekou Doumbouya missed alley-oop shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:26   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:26 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
8:26 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:02   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:50 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 6-6
7:34   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
7:36   Derrick Rose missed dunk  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:21 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-6
6:59   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:45 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 12-6
6:35   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
6:35 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
6:32   DET team rebound  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:26   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:23 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 12-10
6:06   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:59 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk 14-10
5:45   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:44 +2 Thon Maker made hook shot 14-12
5:44   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
5:44 +1 Thon Maker made free throw 14-13
5:35 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup 16-13
5:20 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 16-15
5:09   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:06   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
5:06 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
5:06 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
4:51 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 18-17
4:35   Dillon Brooks missed hook shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
4:35   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:19   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
4:13 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 20-17
4:13   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
4:13 +1 Brandon Clarke made free throw 21-17
3:50   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:48   Markieff Morris missed dunk  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
3:48   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:48 +1 Langston Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
3:48   Langston Galloway missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:33   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:11 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 21-20
2:56   Tyus Jones missed layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
2:50 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk 23-20
2:38   Markieff Morris missed reverse layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:27   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
2:27 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
2:27 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
2:07   Markieff Morris missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:01 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 27-20
2:01   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
2:01 +1 Brandon Clarke made free throw 28-20
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Tim Frazier, stolen by Solomon Hill  
1:32 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 30-20
1:09   Tim Frazier missed floating jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:01 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Solomon Hill 32-20
0:43   Bad pass turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
0:37 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 35-20
0:19 +2 Markieff Morris made layup, assist by Christian Wood 35-22
0:19   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
0:19 +1 Markieff Morris made free throw 35-23
0:02   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 31
DET Pistons 38

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 35-25
11:34 +2 De'Anthony Melton made jump shot 37-25
11:24   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:17   Personal foul on Louis King  
11:09   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
11:03 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson 37-27
10:49   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
10:41   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:27 +3 Louis King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 37-30
10:10   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:03 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 37-33
9:48   Shooting foul on Louis King  
9:48 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
9:48 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-33
9:28   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:12 +2 Solomon Hill made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 41-33
9:01 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 41-35
8:45   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:41 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 43-35
8:29 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 43-38
8:16   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
8:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16   MEM team rebound  
8:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
8:02   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Louis King  
7:39 +2 Langston Galloway made layup, assist by Louis King 43-40
7:39   Violation  
7:26   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
7:19 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 43-42
7:19   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
7:19 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 43-43
6:58 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 45-43
6:46   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
6:46 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
6:46 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-45
6:30   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
6:20   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:59 +2 Langston Galloway made floating jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 45-47
5:44   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
5:44 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-47
5:44 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
5:26   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:26 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
5:26 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
5:12   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
5:12 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
5:12   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:58   Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen  
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Grayson Allen, stolen by Derrick Rose  
4:46 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 48-51
4:25 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot, assist by Jae Crowder 50-51
4:12 +2 Derrick Rose made reverse layup 50-53
3:53   Grayson Allen missed driving layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
3:47 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Louis King 50-56
3:30 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 53-56
3:10   Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:03   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
3:03 +1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
3:03 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:40 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 58-56
2:16 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 58-59
2:05   Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   DET team rebound  
1:39   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:25 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 61-59
1:07   Markieff Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:02 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 63-59
0:45   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
0:41   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:41 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 63-60
0:41 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-61
0:35 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Ja Morant 65-61
0:35   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
0:35 +1 Brandon Clarke made free throw 66-61
0:23   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:03   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:00   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  