NY
CHA

No Text

Hornets beat Knicks 97-92 to snap 8-game losing streak

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Charlotte Hornets are back home and back in the win column.

Terry Rozier scored 30 points and the Hornets rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 97-92 on Tuesday night and snap a season-high, eight-game losing streak.

Charlotte (16-31) trailed by 13 points three times in the second quarter before closing within 50-47 at halftime and taking the lead for good late in the third quarter.

The Hornets hadn't won since Jan. 4 and their losing streak was the longest for the franchise since the 2014-15 season.

''Its been a rough couple weeks for many reasons but give our guys credit,'' said Charlotte coach James Borrego, whose team's last game was Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris.

''They hung with it. This was not an easy game to come to, to come back from Paris, this is a difficult game. Obviously with Kobe's death and the number of things that have happened over the last week, I'm proud of our guys. They hung in there. We did not get off to a great start but we hung in there and showed some resiliency and togetherness and competed. We fought tonight and got a good win for us.''

The game started like many others around the NBA since Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Hornets won the opening tap and dribbled out a 24-second shot clock violation and the Knicks responded by dribbling out an 8-second backcourt violation. Bryant wore the Nos. 24 and 8 for the Los Angeles Lakers during his career.

Additionally, all Hornets players wore Jumpman Jordan Brand white sleeves with the numbers 8 and 24 on them.

''Actually it was our equipment guy, (Jason Rivera), who thought of it,'' Rozier said. ''Obviously you've seen a lot of people doing things around the league. Detroit did the jerseys so we wanted to do something unique and different. He thought of the sleeves and it was perfect.''

Miles Bridges added 15 points, Malik Monk 13 and Cody Zeller 10 for Charlotte on a night in which reserve Willy Hernangomez had his first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) of the season. Hernangomez hasn't played in 29 of the Hornets' first 47 games but has now played in six of the last seven, scoring in double figures in three of them.

New York built its 13-points leads as Julius Randle scored 12 in the first quarter and 18 in the first half.

But Rozier scored nine points in the second quarter to spark a 26-16 over the final eight minutes of the half as Charlotte pulled within three.

In the second half, Charlotte used balanced scoring to take charge at 84-74 with 3:15 to play.

The Hornets still had to survive a late Knicks surge that closed the margin to four points three times in the final 1:10 and eventually got as close as 95-92 with 10.6 seconds left. Rozier hit eight free throws in the final 40 seconds to keep Charlotte comfortably ahead.

Randle had 24 points and Marcus Morris scored 23 for New York.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Interim coach Mike Miller had no further updates on injured rookie R.J. Barrett, who missed his sixth straight game with a sprained right ankle. ''Three days ago he was evaluated and we said it was going to be a little bit longer,'' Miller said. ''We want to make sure he's progressing well.'' Barrett, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Duke, is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 41 games (all starts) this season. The Canadian told reporters before the game that he wanted to retire his nickname of ''Maple Mamba'' out of respect for Bryant.

Hornets: The Hornets have nine losing streaks in their history of 10 or more games. Charlotte's longest losing streak is 23 games at the end of the 2011-12 season. The last 10-game losing streak came from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3, 2014.

SUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE

An overturned foul call cost the Knicks a potential four-point play with 1:56 to play and left the Knicks puzzled and Borrego happy he had saved his challenge until the end.

Morris had hit a 3-pointer that would've pulled the Knicks within 88-82 with a free throw pending. Instead, Borrego challenged the foul call, the play was reviewed and Morris was called for a foul for trying to draw a foul on his 3-point shot.

''I think we're all learning as coaches in this league how to use it or when to use it,'' Borrego said. ''I don't think it's a perfect science right now. I've held on to my challenges until late in the game and tonight it obviously helped us.''

Knicks interim coach Mike Miller wasn't sure about the call after the game.

When asked if he got an explanation on the decision to overturn the call, Miller said: ''Not one that I completely understood, so if I said it I may not say it right. So, I'm not sure.''

REMEMBERING KOBE

Borrego called Bryant's death on Sunday ''probably one of the saddest days in NBA history if not the saddest.''

But Borrego says he still has a cherished memory of Bryant from the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto when he was a West assistant coach on San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich's staff. ''I was eavesdropping on a conversation between he and another great player who is still playing in the league - I won't say his name - and the whole conversation was built around work. He (Bryant) said, 'Look, you have the opportunity to be one of the greatest of all time if you'll continue to work the way you have.'

Bryant started and scored 10 points in that game that was won 196-173 by the West over the East.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

Hornets: Visit Washington on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 26
CHA Hornets 15

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:25   8-second violation turnover  
11:07   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:52 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-0
10:44 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 2-3
10:32 +2 Julius Randle made layup 4-3
10:15 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 4-5
10:04   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:57   P.J. Washington missed alley-oop shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:47 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 6-5
9:37   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:29   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:26   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
9:18   Taj Gibson missed hook shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:00 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 6-8
8:39 +2 Julius Randle made fade-away jump shot 8-8
8:26   Cody Zeller missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:20   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:06 +2 Julius Randle made fade-away jump shot 10-8
7:54   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:48   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:24   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:18   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
7:13   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
7:13 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
7:13   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:09 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup 12-9
7:09   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
7:09 +1 Reggie Bullock made free throw 13-9
6:59   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:39 +2 Julius Randle made reverse layup 15-9
6:26   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:02   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:48   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:38   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:32   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Monk  
5:12 +3 Taj Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 18-9
4:53   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
4:43   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
4:43   NY team rebound  
4:27 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 20-9
4:00   Willy Hernangomez missed driving layup  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:56 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 20-11
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
3:32   Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   CHA team rebound  
3:31   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
3:25   Offensive foul on Willy Hernangomez  
3:25   Turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
3:11 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Julius Randle 22-11
2:53   Malik Monk missed driving layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:44   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
2:44 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 23-11
2:44 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-11
2:31 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot 24-13
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
2:13 +2 Dwayne Bacon made reverse layup, assist by Malik Monk 24-15
2:04   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:40   Willy Hernangomez missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:31   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:21   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:09 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 26-15
0:56   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:39   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:29   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
0:05   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:00   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 24
CHA Hornets 32

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Dennis Smith Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:23   Dwayne Bacon missed reverse layup  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:19 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 26-17
11:05 +2 Kevin II Knox made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 28-17
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on Dwayne Bacon  
10:28   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:20   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:17 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made reverse layup 30-17
10:05   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:53   Cody Martin missed driving layup  
9:53   CHA team rebound  
9:47   Cody Martin missed layup, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:36   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   CHA team rebound  
9:13   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
9:13 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-18
9:13   Devonte' Graham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:01 +2 Cody Zeller made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 30-20
9:01   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
9:01 +1 Miles Bridges made free throw 30-21
8:45 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made layup 32-21
8:25   P.J. Washington missed layup  
8:22   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:22   P.J. Washington missed dunk, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:18   Cody Zeller missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
8:11   Kevin II Knox missed dunk  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
8:02 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 34-21
7:41 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 34-23
7:33   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:11 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 34-25
6:55   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on Julius Randle  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Julius Randle  
6:25 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 37-25
6:04 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 37-27
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by P.J. Washington  
5:37 +2 Miles Bridges made jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 37-29
5:17   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:08   Cody Martin missed reverse layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:59   Julius Randle missed layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
4:51   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
4:41 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 37-31
4:28 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 39-31
4:28   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
4:28   Julius Randle missed free throw  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Bobby Portis  
4:04 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 41-31
3:57 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 41-34
3:43   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Marcus Morris  
3:23 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 43-34
3:10 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 43-36
2:59 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 46-36
2:42 +2 Malik Monk made floating jump shot 46-38
2:21   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
2:15   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
2:15   Devonte' Graham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15   CHA team rebound  
2:15 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
1:50   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
1:44 +2 Malik Monk made reverse layup 46-41
1:44   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
1:44 +1 Malik Monk made free throw 46-42
1:24 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 48-42
1:10   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
1:10   CHA team rebound  
1:10   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
1:10 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
1:10 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
1:02   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock  
0:54   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
0:54 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 48-45
0:54   Willy Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
0:37   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
0:24 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez 48-47
0:02 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 50-47
0:00   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 16
CHA Hornets 21

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
11:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:21 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 50-50
11:00 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 53-50
10:35 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 53-53
10:20   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:09 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 53-55
9:53   Julius Randle missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:45   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:29 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 55-55
9:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:54   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
8:53  