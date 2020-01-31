TOR
DET

No Text

Raptors' streak at 10 after 105-92 win over Pistons

  • AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

DETROIT (AP) The honors and accolades keep rolling in for coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. With the win, Toronto clinched a trip to the All-Star Game for Nurse and his staff, who will coach Team Giannis.

''We get to be the beneficiaries, I think, of kind of an organizational award,'' said Nurse, who led the Raptors to the NBA title last year in his first season as coach. ''It's certainly a tremendous honor for us, but there's a lot that goes into it, and it should be a really enjoyable experience for our guys.''

Siakam was voted an All-Star starter, and Toronto guard Kyle Lowry was chosen as a reserve.

The Raptors (35-14) are assured the best record in the Eastern Conference among teams with an eligible All-Star coach through this Sunday's deadline. Milwaukee has the top mark in the East but Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he coached in the All-Star Game last year.

Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead into double digits. They were mostly in control after that, handing the Pistons their fifth loss in a row.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. Any chance at a triple-double went by the wayside after he was pulled with 5:01 remaining and the Raptors up 19.

''He was hatin' on me,'' VanVleet joked about Nurse. ''We got him in the All-Star (Game), he couldn't even leave me in.''

Toronto is one win shy of its franchise record for consecutive victories.

The Pistons are without Blake Griffin (left knee surgery), and Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis) also missed the game. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit, but much of that came when the Pistons were well behind.

Toronto led by 16 in the first half. It was 78-69 after three quarters, and then the Raptors went on an 18-5 run to start the fourth - to the delight of their many fans who attended the game just a few minutes from the U.S.-Canada border.

''The only way to silence that is to win,'' said Detroit coach Dwane Casey, who was Toronto's coach before Nurse took over. ''That team has been built. It took a while to build it and it didn't happen overnight. We have to have a plan to get our team in that position, and that is what we are doing now - there is a plan.''

Drummond was scoreless in the first half but finished with his 41st game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. That's four shy of Bob Lanier's franchise record, but it's not clear if Drummond has time to reach that mark. He's been the subject of trade speculation.

Detroit guard Derrick Rose made a late layup to finish with 21 points, his 14th straight game with at least 20.

SELECTED

Detroit's Svi Mykhailiuk was picked to play in the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 during All-Star weekend in Chicago. The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk, in his second season as a pro, has shown some promise for the Pistons. He scored 13 points Friday.

Raptors rookie Terence Davis II expressed some dismay on social media at not being selected.

''This isn't my first time not being selected for something but I guess it's easy going undrafted to playing quality mins on a championship team huh,'' Davis said on Twitter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Marc Gasol (left hamstring tightness), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right ankle sprain) and Malcolm Miller (neck strain) missed the game. ... Toronto won 11 games in a row from Feb. 26 to March 16, 2018, and in January 2016.

Pistons: Detroit was outscored 66-28 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Pistons: Host Denver on Sunday.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
DET Pistons 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
11:37   Tony Snell missed finger-roll layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:34   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:29   Serge Ibaka missed layup  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:23 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 2-0
11:12   Violation  
11:02   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Thon Maker  
10:39 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 2-2
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell  
10:06   Tony Snell missed running Jump Shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
9:57 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup 4-2
9:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
9:46   Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:46   DET team rebound  
9:46 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
9:34   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:13 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 4-6
9:03 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-6
8:44   Thon Maker missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:38 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 8-6
8:13   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
8:01   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Thon Maker  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:49 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 8-9
7:28   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
7:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
7:28   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:10   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
6:54 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 11-9
6:33 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 11-12
6:33   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
6:33 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 11-13
6:18 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 14-13
5:49   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:46 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 16-13
5:34   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   DET team rebound  
5:34   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:25   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond  
5:13 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 18-13
4:57   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:43 +2 Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 20-13
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:02   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
3:36   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell  
3:17 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 20-16
2:53 +2 Norman Powell made driving dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka 22-16
2:37   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
2:38 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
2:38 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
2:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 24-18
2:07   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Boucher  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:55 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 27-18
1:27   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:16 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 30-18
0:56   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
0:43   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
0:42   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
0:30   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:05   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bruce Brown  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:00 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 30-20
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
DET Pistons 27

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-23
11:32   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
11:32   TOR team rebound  
11:21   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
11:21   Chris Boucher missed dunk  
11:19   TOR team rebound  
11:17   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
11:00   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:50   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
10:36 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 32-25
10:27   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
10:17   Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
10:10   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:55   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
9:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 35-25
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Norman Powell  
9:10   Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell  
9:02   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
8:43   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:32   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26
8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
8:18 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 37-27
7:54   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Wood  
7:35   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:26   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
7:13 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 40-29
6:59   Out of bounds turnover on Bruce Brown  
6:44 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 42-29
6:31 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 42-32
6:14   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:09   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot, blocked by Terence Davis  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
6:06   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
5:53 +2 Terence Davis made reverse layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 44-34
5:47   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond  
5:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:47   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
5:47   TOR team rebound  
5:31   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Andre Drummond  
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Norman Powell  
5:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Norman Powell 46-34
5:12   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell  
5:01   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:51   Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:45   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:43 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 48-34
4:17 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 48-37
3:55   Kyle Lowry missed turnaround jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:33   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
3:32   TOR team rebound  
3:22   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
3:09   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:00 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 51-37
2:44 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 51-39
2:19   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:13 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 53-39
2:03   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:52   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Langston Galloway  
1:52   TOR team rebound  
1:38 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 55-39
1:23 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 55-42
1:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 57-42
1:15   Violation  
1:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 57-45
0:48 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 60-45
0:30 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 60-47
0:25   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
0:07   Fred VanVleet missed layup  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:06   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 18
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:34 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 62-47
11:12 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Thon Maker 62-49
10:46   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:12   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
10:12   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
9:59   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
9:59 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 62-50
9:59   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:46 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 65-50
9:40   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
9:35   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
9:35   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
9:14   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:55   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:50   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:41 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 65-52
8:24   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
8:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 66-52
8:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-52
8:14   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 3 free throws 67-53
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-54
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-55
8:04