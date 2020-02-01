GS
Robinson, Green lead Warriors past Cavaliers, 131-112

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Glenn Robinson III scored 22 points, Draymond Green tied a career high with 16 assists and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-112 on Saturday night in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the NBA standings.

Golden State (11-39) has the NBA's worst record while Cleveland (13-37) has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The matchup bore little resemblance to when the teams met in the NBA Finals every year from 2015-18. The Warriors won three times while the Cavaliers broke the city's 52-year championship drought in 2016.

The Warriors trailed 59-52 late in the second quarter, but went on a 53-19 run to take a 105-79 lead going into the fourth. Golden State scored 17 consecutive points - its biggest run of the season - to begin the game-changing spurt.

The Warriors hit a team-record 10 3-pointers in the third quarter when they outscored Cleveland 44-19, causing Cavaliers coach John Beilein to send his starters to the bench.

Green matched his high in assists while playing 26 minutes and scoring eight points. The Warriors had seven players in double figures, including D'Angelo Russell with 19 and Damion Lee with 18.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points while Kevin Love had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

Golden State, which has been plagued by injuries, broke a five-game losing streak and a stretch of 10 in a row on the road. Cleveland, in the early stages of a rebuilding process, has lost 10 straight at home and 15 of 18 overall.

The Warriors recorded their biggest margin of victory this season and won for the first time on the road since Dec. 6 against Chicago. The Cavaliers haven't won at home since beating Atlanta on Dec. 23.

The game had 11 lead changes and was tied seven times in the first half. The Warriors scored the final nine points and took a 61-59 lead on Lee's 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, who broke his hand in the fourth game of the season, could return in March. Curry was injured Oct. 30 and had surgery two days later.

Coach Steve Kerr said that Curry has been participating in non-contact and individual drills while also working on his conditioning.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Green, who gets booed in every trip to town, heard it again throughout the game. The boos grew louder when he sent Sexton to the floor with a hard foul in the second quarter. ..... F Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) returned after missing 18 games. He scored two points in 12 minutes.

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr. scored 19 points while Darius Garland had 15. ... Love played in his 700th career game..

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Washington on Monday. It will be the fourth stop on a five-game trip.

Cavaliers: Host New York on Monday. The Knicks are 2-1 against Cleveland this season.

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 31
CLE Cavaliers 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
11:33 +2 Kevin Love made alley-oop shot, assist by Darius Garland 0-2
11:14   Personal foul on Darius Garland  
11:03 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 2-2
10:45 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
10:38   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
10:38 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
10:38   Glenn Robinson III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:30   Marquese Chriss missed floating jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:23   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:18 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 3-8
10:06 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 6-8
9:52 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 6-10
9:45   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:37   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Kevin Love  
9:20   Collin Sexton missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
9:15   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:13 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-10
8:57   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Cedi Osman  
8:44   Tristan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
8:41 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 9-12
8:33   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
8:17 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 9-14
8:02 +2 Marquese Chriss made floating jump shot 11-14
7:51   Offensive foul on Cedi Osman  
7:51   Turnover on Cedi Osman  
7:32   Marquese Chriss missed driving layup, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
7:26   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:19 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Draymond Green 13-14
7:03   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Darius Garland  
6:51   Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:48   Tristan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:42 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 15-14
6:18 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 15-17
6:05   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:56 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 15-19
5:40 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 17-19
5:20   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:13   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:07   Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:07   Turnover on Tristan Thompson  
4:50   Alec Burks missed floating jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Alec Burks  
4:46 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 20-19
4:33   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Omari Spellman, stolen by Collin Sexton  
4:18   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
4:00   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
3:59   CLE team rebound  
3:59   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
3:51 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 20-21
3:32   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:22   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
3:22 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
3:22 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
3:14 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 23-23
3:02 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 23-26
2:50   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
2:43 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 23-29
2:29   Shooting foul on John Henson  
2:29 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
2:29 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
2:09 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 25-32
1:45   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:45 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 26-32
1:45 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-32
1:29   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
1:21   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:13   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:05   Larry Nance Jr. missed layup  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:57 +2 Eric Paschall made turnaround jump shot 29-32
0:41   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Kevon Looney  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:33   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:25   Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:03 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 31-32
0:00   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 30
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 34-32
11:30   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
11:19 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 37-32
11:01   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
10:57 +2 John Henson made dunk 37-34
10:54   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
10:43 +2 Darius Garland made driving layup 37-36
10:24   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:07   Darius Garland missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:56   Kevon Looney missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
9:52 +2 Omari Spellman made dunk, assist by Eric Paschall 39-36
9:52   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
9:52 +1 Omari Spellman made free throw 40-36
9:38 +3 Alfonzo McKinnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 40-39
9:23   Omari Spellman missed layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
9:14 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 40-42
8:59 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 42-42
8:45   Alfonzo McKinnie missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:33 +2 Omari Spellman made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 44-42
8:08   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:04 +2 Dante Exum made layup 44-44
7:46 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 46-44
7:30   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
7:24   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jacob Evans  
7:17   Violation  
7:05 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 48-44
6:52 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made driving layup, assist by Collin Sexton 48-46
6:41   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:27   Out of bounds turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
6:09   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Tristan Thompson  
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
5:58   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:47 +2 Kevin Love made turnaround jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 48-48
5:26   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Cedi Osman  
5:13 +2 Tristan Thompson made layup, assist by Kevin Love 48-50
4:59   Marquese Chriss missed alley-oop shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
4:46   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Draymond Green  
4:42 +2 Jacob Evans made layup, assist by Draymond Green 50-50
4:19   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:14 +2 Jacob Evans made alley-oop shot, assist by Draymond Green 52-50
3:51 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 52-52
3:34   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:25 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 52-54
3:14   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
3:04   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:00   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:55 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 52-57
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Collin Sexton  
2:35   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
2:35 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
2:12   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
1:46   Damion Lee missed layup  
1:43   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
1:42   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:38   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Draymond Green  
1:20 +2 Glenn Robinson III made turnaround jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 54-59
1:04   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
0:59 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Draymond Green 56-59
0:35   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:30 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by Draymond Green 58-59
0:11   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
0:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 61-59
0:01   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Glenn Robinson III  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 44
CLE Cavaliers 19

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Glenn Robinson III made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 63-59
11:29   Cedi Osman missed driving layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:22 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 65-59
10:53   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:48   Glenn Robinson III missed floating jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:48 +2 Draymond Green made dunk 67-59
10:38   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:23 +2 Glenn Robinson III made reverse layup, assist by Draymond Green 69-59
10:09   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:06 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 69-61
9:58   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:49   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
9:49 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 69-62
