Valanciunas scores 26, leads Grizzlies over Pistons 96-82

  • Feb 04, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jonas Valanciunas relishes the chance to battle a worthy big man under the basket.

“It’s always a pleasure to fight down low, and not chase the guys on the 3-point line,” the Memphis center said with a laugh.

In a battle with Detroit's Andre Drummond, Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies to a 96-82 victory over the Pistons on Monday night, sweeping the season series.

Dillon Brooks added 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points. Tyus Jones added 13. Valanciunas also had four blocks.

“There’s not a lot of big guys left,” Valanciunas said. “It’s always fun to go against a big guy. (Drummond's) a good guy. He’s a good player and it’s just a pleasure for me to go against him.”

Drummond held up his end of the showdown with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Christian Wood added 17 points each off Detroit's bench. Drummond was 4 of 11 after halftime as the Grizzlies defenders collapsed on him.

“It just seems like he was getting knocked around and banged around,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “And again, it’s sad that officials don’t reward size and physicality.”

While the Grizzlies' offense put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 19-point lead, the defense caused headaches for Detroit throughout the night. Only a 3-pointer by Wood in the closing seconds kept the Pistons from recording a season-low in points. Their 34.7% shooting was also close to a season low.

Reggie Jackson finished the game 1 of 16 from the field, and Sekou Doumbouya was 2 of 15. The Grizzlies had a season-high 12 blocks. The Grizzlies held the Pistons to 3 of 25 in the third resulting in a mere 10 points - a season-low for any Pistons quarter.

“Ugly. Ugly is the best word I can use,” Casey said of the anemic third. “It was just the opposite of the way we moved the ball (Sunday in an overtime win over Denver).”

Memphis beat the Pistons 10 days ago, 125-112, with Drummond out. This time, the Pistons had Drummond but were without leading scorer Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris. That left the Pistons playing a rotation of eight players.

The win was only the second time since early December that the Grizzlies did not reach 100 points, and they still had enough to put away a short-handed Detroit squad.

“It’s obviously kind of a funky game, both teams kind of struggling through it,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be in the first half, especially that first quarter. ... Our guys locked in in that second half.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rose missed his eighth game of the season with a left hip adductor strain. Rose left Sunday’s victory over Denver with the injury. ... Morris also sat out with right hip strain. ... Their season low for points is 81 at Utah on Dec. 30. ... Their season-low on field goal percentage was 33.7% at Chicago on Nov. 20. ... Drummond grabbed at least 15 boards for the fourth time in the last six games.

Grizzlies: Jackson and Marko Guduric returned from one-game suspensions handed down by the NBA for leaving the bench during last week’s fracas against the Knicks in New York. ... Earlier Monday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was named Western Conference coach of the month for January. ... The Grizzlies previous season high on blocks was 11 on Jan. 28 against Denver. ... The Grizzlies had 68 points in the paint.

THIS SHOULD BE INTERESTING

The trade deadline is approaching this Thursday and Andre Iguodala is speculated to be available. He hasn’t played with the Grizzlies all season.

Starting Memphis guard Dillon Brooks didn’t hold back his feelings when asked about Iguodala in the postgame.

“I can’t wait ‘til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about,” Brooks said.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Face the Phoenix Suns at home on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Face the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 32
MEM Grizzlies 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:31 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Bruce Brown 2-0
11:31   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:31   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:18 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 2-2
11:04   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:56   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:50   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:40   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
10:40 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
10:40 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:26 +2 Tony Snell made dunk, assist by Andre Drummond 4-4
10:10   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:03 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 6-4
10:03   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:03 +1 Bruce Brown made free throw 7-4
9:50 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Ja Morant 7-6
9:31   Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:25   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:21 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 7-8
9:09   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
9:08   MEM team rebound  
8:57 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 7-10
8:38 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 9-10
8:28 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-12
8:14 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 12-12
8:00 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 12-14
7:40   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:28 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 12-16
7:18   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:07   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:57   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
6:54   Sekou Doumbouya missed dunk  
6:54   DET team rebound  
6:49   Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:45 +2 Jae Crowder made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 12-18
6:36   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
6:27 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 14-18
6:08 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot 14-20
5:45 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Bruce Brown 16-20
5:38   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
5:33   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:28 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 16-23
5:09   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:55   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:52 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 18-23
4:40 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 18-25
4:24 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Christian Wood 20-25
4:15   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
4:15   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:15   MEM team rebound  
4:15 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
3:59   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:54 +2 Andre Drummond made turnaround jump shot 22-26
3:36 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 22-28
3:15 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 24-28
2:54 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 24-30
2:33 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 27-30
2:15 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 27-32
2:01 +2 Langston Galloway made floating jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 29-32
1:51 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 29-34
1:36   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:27   Brandon Clarke missed hook shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:22   Sekou Doumbouya missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Clarke, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
1:14   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:02   Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:52 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 32-34
0:39 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 32-36
0:30   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
0:24   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:16   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
0:15   MEM team rebound  
0:05   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Christian Wood  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 21
MEM Grizzlies 17

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Langston Galloway made floating jump shot 34-36
11:23   Backcourt turnover on Ja Morant  
11:12 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 37-36
10:49   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:38 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 39-36
10:24   Solomon Hill missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:11 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot 41-36
9:50   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:41   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
9:35   Offensive foul on Josh Jackson  
9:35   Turnover on Josh Jackson  
9:18   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
9:10   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:59 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 43-36
8:41 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made finger-roll layup 43-38
8:41   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
8:41 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made free throw 43-39
8:26   Thon Maker missed dunk, blocked by Josh Jackson  
8:26   DET team rebound  
8:17   Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:15   Sekou Doumbouya missed dunk  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
8:09   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:55   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:33   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:22   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:19   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:03   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:45   Personal foul on Solomon Hill  
6:41   Personal foul on Brandon Clarke  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Josh Jackson  
6:24   Brandon Clarke missed alley-oop shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:17 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 45-39
5:54   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
5:51 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 45-41
5:26 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 47-41
5:26   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
5:26 +1 Bruce Brown made free throw 48-41
5:09   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:51   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:35 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 48-43
4:21   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:15 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 48-45
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Tyus Jones  
3:44 +2 Tyus Jones made finger-roll layup 48-47
3:23   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:14   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
3:05   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
3:04   MEM team rebound  
3:04   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
2:57 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 48-49
2:34   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Wood  
2:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 48-51
2:16   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:10   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:52 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 50-51
1:52   Violation  
1:38   Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks  
1:38   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
1:25   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
1:07 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 50-53
0:46   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Tony Snell  
0:26 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 53-53
0:07   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
0:00   Bruce Brown missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 10
MEM Grizzlies 19

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:38 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 53-56
11:27   Reggie Jackson missed finger-roll layup  
11:27   DET team rebound  
11:15   Bruce Brown missed reverse layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:04   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:55   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:47   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:35   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:20 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 53-58
10:02   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:53