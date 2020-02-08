DET
Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Pistons 108-101

  Feb 08, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Nothing changed for the Oklahoma City Thunder before the trade deadline.

As a result, nothing appears to have changed after - in their first game since, they won again with balanced scoring and solid defense.

Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101 on Friday night.

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for Oklahoma City, which has won nine of 10.

Most of the hype before the deadline involved Gallinari, the team's No. 2 scorer. Paul was happy that the Thunder were able to keep their team together.

''It's always uncertainty because it's a whole ordeal now with the deadline,'' he said. ''It shows. It's a frenzy. It's good to know that we're going to keep playing together.''

Oklahoma City is now 12 games above .500.

''It's us,'' Paul said. ''Once the deadline passes, I don't care what they said - this, that was going to happen. We're going to make a run at this thing, and we've got our group.''

Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons.

It was Detroit's first game since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game.

Detroit coach Dwane Casey said before the game that the move was strictly business.

''Andre is a fabulous basketball player in our league,'' he said. ''Everybody makes a big thing about big guys. Still big guys - as long as that basket's 10 feet, big guys are still going to be important.''

Detroit's leading scorer, Derrick Rose, sat out with a strained left hip. With the trade and injuries, Casey had just nine available players.

Oklahoma City shot 54.3% in the first half to lead 52-47 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander got the roll on a pull-up jumper and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but got the rebound and made a layup to put the Thunder ahead 74-63.

The Thunder led 78-68 at the end of the third quarter, then Jackson scored seven points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 85-78.

Detroit cut its deficit to four in the closing minutes, but Paul made two free throws and a jumper to give the Thunder a 103-95 lead with 1:31 to play, creating enough of a cushion for Oklahoma City to hold on.

Casey said part of the problem late was that he utilized so many young players.

''I thought we didn't do a great job of executing down the stretch,'' Casey said. ''Some of that - a lot of guys hadn't been in those situations. But again, the effort and the intensity, I thought was there for the most part of the game.''

TIP-INS

Pistons: Had six players listed as out with injuries and five players listed as inactive. The inactives included John Henson and Brandon Knight, the players Detroit got back from the Drummond deal. ... Maker fouled out in the fourth quarter. ... Jackson scored 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson played in his second game since returning from an eight-game personal absence. He finished with one point in 13 minutes. Rookie Luguentz Dort, who got the start, scored two points in 25 minutes. ... Schroder's streak with at least 20 points off the bench ended at seven games.

STAT LINES

Gilgeous-Alexander, a 6-foot-6 guard, has at least one block in nine straight games. During that stretch, he is averaging 1.89 blocks per contest. According to the Thunder, the only Oklahoma City players ever to post longer streaks are all at least 6-10: Nerlens Noel, Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka.

HE SAID IT

Paul, on staying focused heading into the All-Star Break: ''Sometimes, these games, people start looking at the break, what not, but we've got a great group of guys that we can focus on every game, and it's nice to have.''

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

---

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 24
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:26   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   OKC team rebound  
11:10 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
10:48   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:36 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 2-3
10:20 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari 2-5
10:09   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:01   Danilo Gallinari missed dunk  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:53 +2 Thon Maker made hook shot, assist by Tony Snell 4-5
9:27   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:11   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:56   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
8:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
8:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
8:33   Bruce Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:29   Bruce Brown missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:29   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Bruce Brown  
8:18   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:52   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:41   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:38 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 6-7
7:31 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 6-10
7:10 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 8-10
7:00 +2 Steven Adams made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 8-12
6:38 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 11-12
6:20   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:04 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 14-12
5:48 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 14-14
5:27   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:15   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
5:07   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:50   Sekou Doumbouya missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
4:40   Terrance Ferguson missed driving layup, blocked by Bruce Brown  
4:40   OKC team rebound  
4:38 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 14-16
4:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Bone  
4:38 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 14-17
4:16   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
4:14   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
4:14   DET team rebound  
4:14   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:59   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:54 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 14-19
3:46   Violation  
3:29   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Bruce Brown  
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
3:04 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 14-21
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
2:32 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 14-23
2:15 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 16-23
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Jordan Bone  
1:54   Bruce Brown missed layup  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:51 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 18-23
1:37 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 18-25
1:20 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 20-25
1:10   Personal foul on Jordan Bone  
1:10 +1 Terrance Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
1:10   Terrance Ferguson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:02   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:48 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Christian Wood 22-26
0:33   Personal foul on Jordan Bone  
0:33   Chris Paul missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   OKC team rebound  
0:33 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
0:12   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
0:12 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 23-27
0:12 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
0:02 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 24-29
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 23
OKC Thunder 23

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 24-31
11:28   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
11:12   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
10:58 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 26-31
10:43   Out of bounds turnover on Steven Adams  
10:22   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:14   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
10:14 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 27-31
10:14   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:03   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
9:44   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:29 +2 Darius Bazley made driving dunk, assist by Chris Paul 27-33
9:03   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
8:48   Sekou Doumbouya missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
8:31   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:19 +2 Reggie Jackson made finger-roll layup 29-33
8:06   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
7:51   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:37   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
7:29   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
7:19   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
7:08   Louis King missed driving layup  
7:07   DET team rebound  
6:53   Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
6:37   Dennis Schroder missed turnaround jump shot  
6:35   OKC team rebound  
6:30 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 29-35
6:09 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 31-35
5:49 +2 Steven Adams made layup 31-37
5:39   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:32   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:28   Thon Maker missed dunk  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
5:14   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:05   Violation  
4:56 +2 Thon Maker made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 33-37
4:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 33-39
4:21   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
4:21 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
4:21   Thon Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:56   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
3:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
3:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-41
3:44   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:28 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot 34-43
3:02 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 37-43
2:51   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   DET team rebound  
2:35 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 39-43
2:35   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
2:35 +1 Thon Maker made free throw 40-43
2:15   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:07 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 40-46
1:45   Christian Wood missed layup  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
1:40 +2 Thon Maker made dunk 42-46
1:23   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:19   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
1:19 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
1:19 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
1:05 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Tony Snell 44-48
1:05   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
1:05 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 45-48
0:55 +2 Danilo Gallinari made fade-away jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 45-50
0:34   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
0:27   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
0:27 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
0:27 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
0:09 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 47-52
0:02   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 21
OKC Thunder 26

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Steven Adams missed floating jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
11:26 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 50-52
11:04   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:53   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:44 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 50-55
10:14 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 53-55
10:01   Steven Adams missed finger-roll layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:54   Reggie Jackson missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:39   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
9:39 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
9:39 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
9:20 +2 Christian Wood made floating jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 55-57
9:07   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
9:07   Turnover on Steven Adams  
8:48   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
8:47 +2 Reggie Jackson made dunk 57-57
8:32 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 57-59
8:20   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:15   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:02   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:56   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Jackson  
7:44 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 57-61
7:22   Christian Wood missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:13   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Bruce Brown  
6:58   Bruce Brown missed layup  
6:58   DET team rebound  
6:58   Offensive goaltending turnover on Thon Maker  
6:41 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 57-63
6:21   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:12 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 57-66
5:59   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
5:46   Bruce Brown missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:42  