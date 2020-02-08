DAL
Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Seth Curry has watched his older brother Stephen have some memorable homecoming games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

He figured he needed one of his own.

A motivated Curry was impressive Saturday night in his hometown, making his first 10 shots from the field - six of them 3-pointers - and finishing with 26 points off the bench to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets.

''It felt really good,'' Curry said. ''I have watched Steph come in a couple of times and get hot and put on some great shows. I'm sure he's going to send me a text or say something funny.''

Curry's big game came with his mother Sonya in the stands and his father Dell broadcasting the game for the Hornets.

Dell Curry said he had a smile on his face much of the game.

''I am super excited for him,'' Dell Curry said after the game. ''... It makes it easier when your son plays well. So that was a lot of fun.''

Because of injuries, this is only the second time the younger Curry has played in Charlotte during his NBA career. He participated here last year in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest against Steph and others, but didn't make it past the first round.

''I wanted to come here and play in front of family and friends,'' Curry said. ''Playing in your home city, it's different. You want to come in and put on a good show and have fun and that's what happened.''

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called Curry's effort amazing.

''I mean, at halftime he was 7 for 7 with 18 points,'' Carlisle said. ''Some guys, when they come home special things happen. He was cooking. It was something to see.''

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee and is expected back on Monday night.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

This one was never close.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 31-10 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points from Curry and led by as many as 31 in the second half.

''We could sit up here and speculate all day long but the reality is that we just had a bad first quarter - 31-10, scored 10 points in a quarter,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''That's going to be a tough grind to get back in that game. It was a disappointing start. I can't explain it. Obviously we've had a lot of things transpire here over the last few days. It is what it is but we have to be better. We own it, we have to take responsibility for it and get better.''

TIP INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points. ... Bench outscored Charlotte's bench 54-27. ... Outrebounded the Hornets 46-39.

Hornets: Malik Monk had two high-flying dunks for the Hornets. ... New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady sat courtside. ... A fan from South Carolina named Lawrence Thomas made a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter to win $10,000, drawing applause and smiles from both teams.

DONCIC'S RETURN

Carlise said after the game that Doncic is doing well in his recovery from a sprained ankle, and said he may return to action before the All-Star break.

''That's the hope, it's not definite but we're hopeful,'' Carlisle said.

ROSTER MOVES

The Hornets waived former No. 2 pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams earlier in the day, which came as tough news to some of the current players.

''We just have to stay together,'' Graham said. ''Keep coming, keep fighting. You know in this league you never know. Guys get traded, guys leave and you got to be the next man up. Everybody collectively has to step their game up, whether it's leadership on the court, communication, all of that. Everybody has to do a bit more.''

BOUNCE-BACK WIN

The Mavericks were still stinging from a last-second loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night on a layup by Bradley Beal with 0.2 seconds left - and they seemed to take their frustration out on the Hornets.

''You've got a little bit of extra motivation after blowing one last night the way we did,'' Curry said. ''We made adjustments, watched the film today of the mistakes we made, made adjustments on both ends of the floor. That's the good thing about the league. You have a game like that, you have one the next night and we were able to come out and flush it.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Jazz on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit the Pistons on Monday night.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
CHA Hornets 10

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:31   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:17   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   DAL team rebound  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:44   P.J. Washington missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:44   CHA team rebound  
10:37   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:28 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 2-0
10:02   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:53   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot, blocked by Terry Rozier  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:46   Miles Bridges missed layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:44 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 2-2
9:25 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 5-2
9:02   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
8:48   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:35   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:30   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:12   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:56   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by P.J. Washington  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:49   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:32 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 8-2
7:17   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
7:02   Cody Zeller missed layup  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:41   Maxi Kleber missed turnaround jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:21   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
6:04 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made driving dunk 10-2
5:39   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:21   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:11   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:57 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber 12-2
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Seth Curry  
4:40 +2 Seth Curry made layup 14-2
4:26   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
4:18 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 16-2
4:01   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
3:48 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 16-5
3:24   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:24 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 17-5
3:24 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-5
3:11   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
3:02 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 20-5
2:41 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 20-8
2:19   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
1:57   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
1:57   CHA team rebound  
1:55   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:36 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 23-8
1:25   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
1:15   Delon Wright missed driving layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
1:15 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 25-8
1:15   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
1:15 +1 Boban Marjanovic made free throw 26-8
0:57 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk 26-10
0:38 +2 Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 28-10
0:30   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:13 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 31-10
0:04   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
0:01   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 33
CHA Hornets 33

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:30 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 34-10
11:15 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 34-12
11:06 +2 Delon Wright made driving dunk 36-12
10:47   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:41 +2 P.J. Washington made jump shot 36-14
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright  
10:10 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-17
9:58 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 39-17
9:44 +2 Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 39-19
9:22 +2 Courtney Lee made jump shot 41-19
9:05 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup, assist by Malik Monk 41-21
8:56   Delon Wright missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
8:52 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 43-21
8:36 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 43-23
8:15   Violation  
8:06   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
8:03   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
7:53 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 43-25
7:33   Boban Marjanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Courtney Lee  
7:24   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
7:13 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 46-25
6:56   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
6:50   P.J. Washington missed layup, blocked by Courtney Lee  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
6:36   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:19   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:12   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:05   Malik Monk missed driving layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:52   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:47 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Broekhoff 49-25
5:26   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:13 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Seth Curry 51-25
5:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
5:13 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 52-25
4:50 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 52-28
4:35   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:28 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 52-30
4:11   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
4:11 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 53-30
4:11 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-30
3:57 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 54-32
3:38 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made reverse layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 56-32
3:17   Devonte' Graham missed fade-away jump shot  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
3:12 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 56-34
2:50 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Jalen Brunson 58-34
2:28   Miles Bridges missed hook shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
2:27 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 58-37
2:27   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
2:09 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 61-37
1:46 +2 Malik Monk made driving dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 61-39
1:27   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
1:27   DAL team rebound  
1:15   Dorian Finney-Smith missed jump shot  
1:13   CHA team rebound  
0:54 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 61-41
0:36 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 64-41
0:32   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:32 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 64-42
0:32 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-43
0:12   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 30
CHA Hornets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:39   P.J. Washington missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:20 +2 Jalen Brunson made driving layup 66-43
11:10   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:50   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:44   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:44 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 66-44
10:44   Cody Zeller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
10:32   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
10:25 +2 Devonte' Graham made dunk 66-46
10:00   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:47   Cody Zeller missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:38   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:29 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 68-46
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:05 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 70-46
8:54   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:40 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 73-46
8:20   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
8:20 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 73-47
8:20   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
8:03   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:50   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:39   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
7:29   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:12   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:08   Out of bounds turnover on Cody Zeller  
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Cody Zeller  
6:58   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:58 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 73-48
6:58 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-49
6:38   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
6:27   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Terry Rozier  
6:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
6:19 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Martin 73-52
6:04   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:56   Caleb Martin missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:49 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 76-52
5:27   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:21   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   CHA team rebound  
5:21  